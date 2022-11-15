Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brass Door 527 S MAIN ST

12 Reviews

$

527 S MAIN ST

Carrollton, IL 62016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Pork Chops
Cat Fritters
SM CUT - Prime Rib

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.75

Cheese Nuggets

$7.00

Toasted Ravioli

$7.75

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Chicken Livers Apptizer

$9.25

House Specialties

Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Two delicious center cut pork loin chops. We add applesauce to all the regular sides

SM Caesar Salad

$5.75

Our exclusive house recipe

LG Caesar Salad

$6.75

Our exclusive house recipe

Illini Pork Chop

Illini Pork Chop

$16.95

MARINATED ILLINI PORK CHOP Large center cut chops nicely grilled. Your choice of marinades orange marmalade, honey mustard or barbeque.

Marinated Chicken Breast

$12.50

BROILED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST Served with orange marmalade, honey mustard or barbeque sauce on a bed of rice.

Pork Chop Parmesan

$14.50

Our famous pork chop served on a bed of spaghetti topped with spaghetti sauce mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.50

Our famous breaded chicken breast served on a bed of spaghetti topped with spaghetti sauce mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.00

Tender chunks of chicken breast quick seared with a variety of fresh vegetables on a bed of rice

Baked Lasagne

$12.50

Served in casserole with Texas toast, and a salad.

Broiled Salmon Filet

$18.00Out of stock

Honey parmesan glazed broiled to perfection with salad and choice of potato.

SM Spaghetti

$11.95

Served with our homemade sauce, texas toast, and a salad.

LG Spaghetti

$12.95

Served with our homemade sauce, texas toast, and a salad.

Chef Salad

$14.00

From the Skillet

All entrée selections include salad, choice of potato or vegetable and dinner rolls.

1/2 Fried Chicken LEGS

$14.25
1/2 Fried Chicken WHITE

1/2 Fried Chicken WHITE

$15.50

1/2 Fried Chicken WINGS

$14.50

1/2 Fried Chicken

$14.25

1/4 Fried Chicken LEGS

$12.25

1/4 Fried Chicken WHITE

$13.50

1/4 Fried Chicken WINGS

$13.50

1/4 Fried Chicken

$12.25

Chicken Livers

$12.95

Adult Chicken Strips

$12.50

Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Two delicious center cut pork loin chops. We add applesauce to all the regular sides

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.00

1/4 Chick Dark

$12.25

1/2 Chix Dark

$13.25

Livers in Wine Sauce

$14.95

1/4 CHIX THIGHS

$12.25

From the Land

All entrée selections include salad, choice of potato or vegetable and dinner rolls.

Ground Sirloin Steak

$13.50

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

NY Strip Steak

$27.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$31.00
Pepper Loin

Pepper Loin

$32.00

SM CUT - Prime Rib

$30.00

Available Friday and Saturday ONLY

LG CUT - Prime Rib

LG CUT - Prime Rib

$32.00

Available Friday and Saturday ONLY

FS - 2 Meats

$15.00

Beef Kebobs

$19.95Out of stock

Family Style 1 Meat

$13.00

.

From the Waters

All entrée selections include salad, choice of potato or vegetable and dinner rolls.

Cat Filet Dinner

$16.95

Boneless Buffalo Dinner

$14.50Out of stock

Frog Legs

$19.00

Fried Shrimp

$19.95

Channel Catfish Dinner

$15.00

Cat Fritters

$16.95

Buffalo Fritters

$14.50Out of stock

Fried Whitefish

$14.50

Broiled Whitefish

$14.50

Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Cat Filet

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp

$16.95

Combinations

All entrée selections include salad, choice of potato or vegetable and dinner rolls.

Steak and Shrimp

$34.00

Steak and Chicken

$33.00

NY Strip & Shrimp

$30.00

Sandwiches

Sandwiches include garnish and one side order.

Hamburger

$9.25

Cheese Burger

$10.50
Prime Sandwich

Prime Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Gr Porkchop Sand

$9.75

Fried Pork Sandwich

$9.75

Br Whitefish Sand

$10.95

Fried Whitefish Sand

$10.95

Cat Filet Sand

$10.95

Buffalo Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Buffalo Fritter Sand

$10.95

Cat Fritter Sand

$10.95

Illini Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled cat filet sandwich

$10.95

Double cheese burger

$10.95

Children's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Legs

$8.25

Kid's Burger

$7.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.25

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.50

Kid's Pork Chop

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.25

Ice Cream

$4.25

Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Side Orders

French Fries

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

Green Beans

$2.15

Cole Slaw

$1.75

Mashed & gravy

$2.75

American Fries

$2.75

Applesauce

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Broccoli Normandy

$2.75

Bowl Of Soup

$4.75

Cup Of Soup

$2.50

Rice

Exrta Bread $

$2.50

Salad Bar As Side

$2.50

Onion Rings As Side

$2.50

Cheese Balls As Side

$2.75

Potato Salad $2.75

$2.75

Tuesday

TO GO Pork Chop Special

TO GO Pork Chop Special

$13.00

TO GO Grilled Chop Spec

$13.00
TO GO Kid's Pork Chop Special

TO GO Kid's Pork Chop Special

$6.50

Wednesday

WED Fried Chicken TO GO

$12.00

WED Fried Chicken ALL WHITE TO GO

$12.50

WED Fried Chicken ALL DARK TO GO

$12.00

Kid's Fried Chicken Special TO GO

$6.00

Thursday

TO GO Pork Chop Special

TO GO Pork Chop Special

$13.00

TO GO Grilled Chop Spec

$13.00
TO GO Kid's Pork Chop Special

TO GO Kid's Pork Chop Special

$6.50

Friday

FRI Catfish

$14.50

FRI Buffalo

$14.50

FRI Buff Fritters

$14.50

Soup & Salad Bar

$9.95

Saturday

Prime Rib Spec

$29.00

Lasagna Spec

$11.99

Soup & Salad Bar

$9.95

Bulk Sides

Bulk Applesauce (LB)

$3.75

Bulk Salad Dressing (Pt)

$3.50

Bulk Slaw (LB)

$3.75

Bulk Gravy (LB)

$2.75

Bulk Green Beans (LB)

$3.75

Bulk Mashed Potatoes NO Gravy (LB)

$3.25

Bulk Mashed Potatoes W/Gravy (LB)

$3.95

Bulk Pulled Pork 1 Lb (Frozen)

$4.50

Caesar Dressing

$5.50

NYE Menu

Prime Rib

$30.00

Ribeye Steak

$30.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Pepper Loin

$31.00

NY Strip Steak

$27.00

Grilled Illini Chops

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Pork Chop

$13.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$20.00

Catfish Filet

$16.00

Catfish Fritter

$16.00

Beef Kabob

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Chk Breast

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

NYE Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

Kids Pork Chop

$7.50

Hats

Camo Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ONLINE ORDERING TEMPORARILY CLOSED....BUT WE ARE OPEN! PLEASE CALL THE RESTAURANT TO PLACE AN ORDER 217-942-6489

Website

Location

527 S MAIN ST, Carrollton, IL 62016

Directions

Gallery
Brass Door image
Brass Door image
Brass Door image

