French

Brasserie by Niche

4580 laclede ave

saint louis, MO 63108

Popular Items

Brasserie Burger
Mixed Lettuces
Mussels

Family Style Meals and Provisions

Onion Soup Kit

Onion Soup Kit

$35.00

Build and warm your own onion soup at home! Comes with gruyere and provolone cheese, crostini, chives and instructions. Serves 3-4 depending on your bowls! Heating instructions included.

Epi Bread Loaf with Whipped Butter

Epi Bread Loaf with Whipped Butter

$15.00

Warm your own Epi loaf at home. 10 pieces to a loaf. Comes with instructions and whipped butter!

Hors D'Oeuvres

Gougères

Gougères

$10.50

cheese puffs

Cured Olives

Cured Olives

$9.50

citrus & fennel

Goat Cheese Tart

Goat Cheese Tart

$17.95

tomato pepper jam, garden herbs.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$15.95

croutons, comté cheese, chives

Chicken Liver Pâté

Chicken Liver Pâté

$14.95

Salades and Soup

Bibb Lettuce

Bibb Lettuce

$13.50

fines herbes, lemon vinaigrette

Mixed Lettuces

Mixed Lettuces

$14.50

goat cheese-hazelnut, crouton, roasted shallot vinaigrette

Frisée Salade

Frisée Salade

$14.95

brioche croutons, bacon lardons, poached egg, bacon vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$15.95

croutons, comté cheese, chives

Plats

Maitake

$28.95

roasted maitake + trumpet mushrooms, snap pea, asparagus, creamy polenta, merguez oil, mushroom broth

Trout

Trout

$34.95

green beans, brown butter, preserved lemon, almonds

Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$34.95

Served with potato purée, glazed carrots, bacon lardons.

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$35.95

mushrooms, bread, jus

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$20.95

ham & cheese sandwich, egg, mornay, mixed greens

Brasserie Burger

Brasserie Burger

$20.95

american cheese, dijonnaise, dill pickle, onion, pommes frites

Bistro Steak

Bistro Steak

$35.95

sauce du jardin

Mussels

Mussels

$31.95

white wine, fresh herbs, crème fraîche, served with toasted baguette

Parisian Gnocchi

$34.95Out of stock

Menu du Jour

First couse - mixed lettuces. goat cheese hazelnut, croutons, roasted shallot vinaigrette Second course. mussels. white wine, garlic, shallot, fines herbes, creme fraiche, garlic toast Dessert. floating island.

Menu Du Jour

$57.00

three course meal featuring: • Bibb lettuces. lemon vinaigrette, fines herbes • Mussels. white wine, garlic, shallot, fines herbes, crème fraîche, garlic toast • Floating Island. poached meringue, caramel, almonds

Sides

Potato Purée

Potato Purée

$9.95

olive oil, chives

Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$9.95

mint

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.95

chives, bread crumbs

Pomme Frites

Pomme Frites

$9.95

aioli & ketchup

Desserts

Assortment of Cookies

Assortment of Cookies

$15.50
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$14.50

brown sugar cocoa nib tuile

"Golden Milk" Créme Brûlée

$15.50
Classic Profiteroles

Classic Profiteroles

$14.50

vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce

Floating Island

Floating Island

$14.50

poached meringue, crème anglaise, toasted almonds

Breton Gateau

$15.50

Squash Cake

$12.50

To Go Wine • Cocktails • Beer

Bottle of Brasserie House Red

Bottle of Brasserie House Red

$15.00
Bottle of Brasserie House White

Bottle of Brasserie House White

$15.00
Brasserie House Rosé

Brasserie House Rosé

$15.00
16 oz can - You pick!

16 oz can - You pick!

$4.00

16 oz can 🦄

4 pack of 16 oz cans - You pick!

4 pack of 16 oz cans - You pick!

$16.00

4 - 16 oz cans of your choice

Non-Alcoholic

Excel Cola

Excel Cola

$3.00
Excel Diet Cola

Excel Diet Cola

$3.00
Excel Ginger Ale

Excel Ginger Ale

$3.00
Excel Life

Excel Life

$3.00

lemon lime

Kaldi's Cold Brew

Kaldi’s Cold Brew

$7.00
Q Sparkling Water

Q Sparkling Water

$3.00
Dark And Partly

Dark And Partly

$7.00
Well-being CBD Yuzu

Well-being CBD Yuzu

$7.00
UCBC Ginger Hop Water

UCBC Ginger Hop Water

$5.00

Leitz 0% Rose can

$10.00

Sparkling Wine

Retail St. Hilaire

$25.00

White Wine

Domaine du Salvard

Domaine du Salvard

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc + Semillon. 2018. fruitiness is attractive, giving fresh citrus and grapefruit flavors.

BTL Marie-Pierre Manciat Chardonnay

BTL Marie-Pierre Manciat Chardonnay

$26.00

100% Chardonnay 2018. The oak gives a touch of spice and added richness to the bright peach, citrus and pear dominated flavors of this lovely White Burgundy. Mineral notes run throughout, and the acidity is refreshingly balanced.

Brasserie House White

Brasserie House White

$15.00

Rosé Wine

Milou Rosé

Milou Rosé

$22.00

Grenache+Syrah. 2019. Strawberry and rhubarb on the palate, finishes with hints of lavender.

Red Wine

La Rame

La Rame

$19.00

Cabernet franc+merlot. The nose of this incredible value exhibits aromas of ripe black fruit, spice, and anise. Velvety on the palate the fruit found in the nose is refined, while revealing good structure and balance. Candied berries linger on the finish.

BTL Clovis Côtes-du-Rhône

$52.00

Grenache. Côtes-du-Rhône Villages 2019 Tasting Notes: This is an intensely concentrated, very savoury wine of great depth and concentration that will appeal to those looking for an intense, deeply fruited southern Rhône wine. Deep, juicy fruits sit alongside ripe, weighty tannins.

BTL Domaine Masse

BTL Domaine Masse

$25.00

100% Pinot Noir. 2018 Flattering nose with an appealing palette of fruity aromas (blackcurrant, redcurrant, plum). Fleshy and balanced on the palate with oaked notes and a pleasing finish.

Bottle of Brasserie House Red

Bottle of Brasserie House Red

$15.00

Carafe Sangria

$40.00

Bottled Beer & Cider

Kronenbourg 1664

Kronenbourg 1664

$7.00
UCBC Zwickel

UCBC Zwickel

$3.00
Well Being IPA

Well Being IPA

$6.00
WellBeing N/A Wheat

WellBeing N/A Wheat

$7.00

House Cocktails

12oz To-Go Cocktails (4 drinks)

12oz To-Go Cocktails (4 drinks)

$35.00Out of stock

Choose from our housemade Brasserie Old Fashioned (Elijah Craig Small Batch, Lavender Honey, Peychaud's Bitters), Unusual Negroni (Barrel Aged Gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc), or DeBoulevardier (Negroni-Barrel Aged Rye, Campari, Dolin Sweet Vermouth). Packed in bottles and ready to serve! *** Please be advised: must be purchased with food! ***

Full Bottle To-Go Cocktails (8-10 drinks)

Full Bottle To-Go Cocktails (8-10 drinks)

$60.00Out of stock

Choose from our housemade Brasserie Old Fashioned (Elijah Craig Small Batch, Lavender Honey, Peychaud's Bitters), Unusual Negroni (Barrel Aged Gin, Aperol, Lillet Blanc), or DeBoulevardier (Negroni-Barrel Aged Rye, Campari, Dolin Sweet Vermouth). Packed in bottles and ready to serve! *** Please be advised: must be purchased with food! ***

Retail

Blue Blossom Beads Rainbow Pin

Blue Blossom Beads Rainbow Pin

$20.00

For the month of June, select NFG locations will be carrying handmade Rainbow Pins made by Blue Blossom Beads, a talented local artisan and member of the Brasserie kitchen team! 20% of the proceeds will be donated directly to support PROMO, an organization that "confronts systemic inequities to liberate the full spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination and oppression." Help support a good cause and look good doing it!

Brasserie Pride T-Shirts

Brasserie Pride T-Shirts

$20.00

NFG Pride Shirt

$20.00
Chef Evy's Cookbook

Chef Evy's Cookbook

$15.00

Navy Brasserie T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Brasserie by Niche offers a menu of French bistro fare with perfected interpretations of classic dishes. Recognizable by its bright red exterior, Brasserie by Niche offers an approachable, lively dining experience with its warm, inviting atmosphere, pressed-tin ceiling, and checkered tablecloths covered with butcher paper. The 90-seat restaurant pairs its simple, uncomplicated food from Executive Chef Evy Swoboda and exquisite desserts from Executive Pastry Chef Elise Mensing, with an extensive list of French wines curated by General Manager Jennifer Masur, as well as craft beer and signature cocktail selections crafted by Bar Manager Melinda Cooper. Brasserie’s noteworthy brunch and patio also serve as a destination for locals and visitors alike. A nod to nostalgia, Chef Craft kept the bustling bistro ambiance alive as homage to the space’s former life as Chez Leon, a go-to spot for chef and his wife, Suzie, when they first moved to St. Louis.

