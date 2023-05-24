BreadHive Bakery & Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Buffalo's worker owned co-op cafe and sourdough bakery!
Location
402 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14213
Gallery
