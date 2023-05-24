Restaurant header imageView gallery

BreadHive Bakery & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

402 Connecticut St

Buffalo, NY 14213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

The Aaliyah

The Aaliyah

$5.75

Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar, maple syrup, butter.

The Shania Ⓥ

The Shania Ⓥ

$4.75

Tofu & tempeh scramble, roasted peppers, onion, turmeric.

The Britney

The Britney

$7.75

Smoked salmon, onion, cucumber, lemon scallion & dill cream cheese.

The Natalie

$5.25

Scrambled eggs, roasted peppers & onion, pesto.

Protein, Egg, Cheese

$5.75

Choice of protein and cheese with scrambled egg.

DIY

DIY

Build your own sandwich!

LUNCH SANDWICHES

The Gwen

The Gwen

$9.25

Boar's Head turkey, pepper jack, mayo, onion, cucumber, tomato, greens.

The Björk Ⓥ

The Björk Ⓥ

$9.25

Tempeh bacon, spicy mayo, Barrel & Brine kimchi, sprouts, greens.

The Grace

The Grace

$8.75

Spicy pineapple jam, jalapeno cheddar cream cheese, bacon, provolone *PRESSED*

The Mariah

The Mariah

$8.25

Chicken salad (chicken breast, red onion, celery, dill, walnuts, mayo), apple, mayo, greens.

DIY

DIY

Build your own sandwich!

SIDES

Hash Brown Ⓥ

Hash Brown Ⓥ

A crispy potato treat!

VooDoo Chips 1.5oz

VooDoo Chips 1.5oz

$1.50

A unique flavor that features salt and vinegar with a smoky bbq sweetness and spicy, jalapeno kick.

Martin's Kettle Chips 1oz

Martin's Kettle Chips 1oz

$1.00

Plain, salty, and kettle cooked. 1oz

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Greens, sprouts, cucumbers, pickled onion, croutons, tomato jam vinaigrette.

Extras

Use this if you want a side of something from our proteins, produce or condiments. Thanks!

PASTRY

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Choose from our classic variety of cookies.

Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$27.50

Select from our classic variety of cookies & discount when you buy a dozen!

Scones

Scones

$3.75

Always a hot commodity in our pastry case! Flavors change almost daily and there's always a vegan option.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Flavors change frequently, so check back often!

Brown Butter Brownie

Brown Butter Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Frosted with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Coffee Cinnamon Roll

Coffee Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock

Featuring a coffee cinnamon swirl and maple cream cheese frosting.

Pecan Sticky Bun Ⓥ

Pecan Sticky Bun Ⓥ

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet bun dough with ooey-gooey sugary pecans.

Chocolate Espresso Bun Ⓥ

Chocolate Espresso Bun Ⓥ

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate filled bun with espresso icing and chocolate crumb.

Strawberry Crumble Bun

Strawberry Crumble Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry jam filled bun with a crumble topping.

Energy Bites Ⓥ

Energy Bites Ⓥ

$2.75

Small but mighty - a delightful pick me up or snack on the go.

Banana Walnut Rye Bread Ⓥ

Banana Walnut Rye Bread Ⓥ

$3.75

Chock full of walnuts and not too sweet, this hefty slice of quick bread will help you power through whatever your day may bring!

Snack Cake

Snack Cake

Just a tasty 'lil slice of cake.

Chocolate Babka Ⓥ

Chocolate Babka Ⓥ

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Hand Pie Ⓥ

$3.00Out of stock

3" vegan hand pie filled with homemade jam!

BAGELS & PRETZELS

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

Our sourdough bagels are hand rolled, long fermented, boiled, then baked.

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$12.00

Need more than one? Select six bagels to receive a discount!

Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$24.00

Need more than one? Select a dozen bagels to receive a discount!

Pretzels

Single Pretzel

Half Dozen Pretzels

$13.50

To receive the discount: FIRST check the box next to pretzel, "a plus sign" will appear, THEN increase to 6 and add to cart. DO NOT touch the "plus sign" next to the ADD TO CART button otherwise you will add multiple half dozens to your order ($$$) - We know this is goofy but it's the only system that works! add 6 to your cart *You must add 6 pretzels to your cart*

Dozen Pretzels

$27.00

To receive the discount: FIRST check the box next to pretzel, "plus sign" will appear, THEN increase to 12 and add to cart. DO NOT touch the "plus sign" next to the ADD TO CART button otherwise you will add multiple dozens to your order ($$$) - We know this is goofy but it's the only system that works!

BEVERAGES

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Public Espresso roasted a signature coffee blend just for us and we love it! tastes like chocolate, cherry + toasted almond. medium-dark roast, 12oz *Cream and sugar are available for self-service upon pickup*

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.35

A refreshing take on the BreadHive blend made just for us by our buds at Public Espresso! 16 oz *Cream and sugar are available for self-service upon pickup*

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Pittsford Farms Dairy, 16 Fl Oz

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Numi organic tea selection. *Cream and sugar are available for self-service upon pickup*

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Creamy, chocolatey and sweet! Homemade hot chocolate mix combines white and dark chocolate.

Just Boxed Water

Just Boxed Water

$2.50

16.9oz

Natalie's Juice

Natalie's Juice

$3.75

The fresh stuff - handcrafted in small batches.

Red Jacket Raspberry Apple Juice

Red Jacket Raspberry Apple Juice

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25

Harney & Sons Organic Iced Teas

Spindrift Sparkling Water

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

Made with real squeezed fruit from family farms.

Barrel & Brine Kombucha

Barrel & Brine Kombucha

$4.75

A rotating selection of our favorite kombucha made by our best friends at Barrel + Brine!

Fiz Soda

Fiz Soda

$2.00

Made in Rochester, NY since 1922

PANTRY

Dips

Dips

You've heard the old adage: Add a Dip, make it a Party. No? Well good thing we're here.

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

8oz of plain cream cheese or choose from our house made flavored options.

Plato Dale Eggs

Plato Dale Eggs

$7.00

One dozen organic eggs from Plato Dale Farms.

Frittata

Frittata

Enjoy right from the fridge, at room temperature or gently reheated in an oven.

Granola

Granola

$12.00

It's vegan, it's tasty and when we're baking it there's a delicious granola smell for about a block's radius! Like a tiny version of the Cheerios smell.

Pizza Dough

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Did you know our baguette dough is our favorite pizza crust? One 1 lb. ball of frozen dough.

Pup Treats

Pup Treats

$1.00Out of stock

A most crunchy and satisfying treat for your canine companion! Ours are made with peanut butter and pumpkin and have been tested and approved by the many dogs of BreadHive! Two treats per order.

Sourdough Starter

Sourdough Starter

$5.00Out of stock

5 oz. of your very own sourdough starter! Includes a guide on how to care for your new pet and a recipe for our West Side Sourdough adapted to the home kitchen.

Shania Mix

Shania Mix

$9.50

Our homemade mix! A tasty combination of crumbled tofu and smoky tempeh bacon, roasted bell peppers + onions, seasoned with turmeric, salt and pepper. Heat in a pan with a little oil and you are ready for a delightful breakfast!

Barrel & Brine Ferments

Barrel & Brine Ferments

$7.50

High-quality, locally sourced fermented foods. B+B specialize in small batch, handcrafted products such as sauerkraut, kimchi, cold-packed pickles, and kombucha.

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$14.00

Public Espresso roasted a blend of beans just for us and we love it! It's delicious in a traditional coffee brewer, makes a smooth, chocolatey cold brew and shines in a French Press. 12oz

Everything Bagel Mix

Everything Bagel Mix

$3.75

Not just for bagels - our irresistible blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, salt... sprinkle on just about everything!

Croutons

Croutons

$3.50

Sourdough croutons seasoned to perfection.

Sesame Peanut Noodles - 16 oz

Sesame Peanut Noodles - 16 oz

$8.50

Noodles in a sesame peanut sauce. Cashews, red bell pepper, scallion, broccoli

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Buffalo's worker owned co-op cafe and sourdough bakery!

Location

402 Connecticut St, Buffalo, NY 14213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Remedy House - 429 Rhode Island St.
orange starNo Reviews
429 Rhode Island Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Tiny Thai
orange starNo Reviews
450 Rhode Island St Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
Mister Sizzle's - 346 Connecticut Street
orange star4.5 • 68
346 Connecticut Street Buffalo, NY 14213
View restaurantnext
La Nova Pizzeria - West Ferry
orange starNo Reviews
371 W Ferry St Buffalo, NY 14213-1947
View restaurantnext
The Place
orange starNo Reviews
229 Lexington Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Thin Man Brewery - Elmwood
orange star4.0 • 779
492 ELMWOOD AVE Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Hutch's
orange star5.0 • 3,387
1375 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14209
View restaurantnext
Mythos
orange star4.6 • 2,835
510 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Buffalo NY
orange star4.6 • 2,703
1 Walden GalleriaSuite D224 Buffalo, NY 14225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston