Broken English Taco Pub - Old Town

1400 North Wells Street

Chicago, IL 60610

Snacks

Chips and Guacamole

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Serrano Pepper, Lime Juice, Topped with Queso Cotija, Radish, Pickled Onion, House Made Chips

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Salsa Verde and Chile de Arbol Ginger Salsa, House Made Chips

Chips and Chipotle Queso

Chips and Chipotle Queso

$9.00

Cheese Dip made with Chipotle Pepper, Goat Cheese, Topped with Pico de Gallo, Served with House made Chips

Choriqueso Empanada

Choriqueso Empanada

$14.00

3 Empanadas Stuffed with Mexican Pork Sausage, Queso Oaxaca, Poblano Pepper and Onion, Toasted Pepita Mayo

Solitares

Nacho Mama's Nachos

Nacho Mama's Nachos

$16.00

Chicken Al Pastor, Tortilla Chips, Black Bean Puree, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Chipotle Fondue, Mexican Crema, Radish, Queso Cotija, Cilantro

Quesadilla la Gringa

Quesadilla la Gringa

$13.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Al Pastor de Pollo, Flour Tortilla, Mexican Crema, Pico de Gallo

Phat A$$ Flauta

Phat A$$ Flauta

$21.00

Jumbo Crispy Rolled Tortilla Filled with 1 LB of Tinga de Pollo, Queso Cotija, Mexican Crema, Salsa Cruda, Cabbage Slaw, Cilantro

Tacos

Al Pastor de Pollo

$9.00

Spit Roasted Chicken Thighs Marinated in Chile Guajillo, Charred Roasted Pineapple, Cilantro

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$10.00

Grilled Chipotle Soy Marinated Steak, Onion, Cilantro

Carnitas

Carnitas

$9.00

Confit of Pork, Salsa Verde, Jalapeno Escabeche, Cilantro

Borderland Brisket

Borderland Brisket

$10.00

Chile Rubbed Beef Brisket, Salsa Cruda, Onion, Carrot & Serrano Escabeche, Cilantro (Served on a Flour Tortilla)

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Negra Modelo Beer Battered Chicken, Smoked Cabbage Slaw, Ghost Pepper Mayo, Cilantro

Camarones

Camarones

$9.00

Shrimp Marinated in Salsa de Arbol, Topped with Pickled Onion, Epazote Mayo, Cilantro

Oh My Cod

Oh My Cod

$10.00

Battered & Fried Pescado Tossed in Valentina, Tarragon Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw, (Served on a Flour Tortilla)

Ay Papasito!

Ay Papasito!

$9.00

Crunchy Corn Tortilla Stuffed with Peruvian Purple Potato, Mexican Crema, Queso Cotija, Salsa Negra, Red Cabbage, Cilantro

Cauliflower al Pastor

Cauliflower al Pastor

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower Marinated in Chile Guajillo, Charred Slow Roasted Pineapple, Pickled Onion, Cilantro

Dessert

El Puro Churro

El Puro Churro

$10.00

Two Deep Fried Churros, Dusted with Cinnamon & Sugar, Filled with Cajeta, Served w/Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Sides

Side of Salsas

$1.00

House Made Salsas (one red, one green)

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Chipotle Queso

$3.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Valentina

$1.00

Side of Yucateco Verde

$1.00

Side of Black Bean Puree

$2.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Basket of Chips

$2.00

Bowl of Black Bean Puree

$4.00

Bowl of Guacamole

$8.00

Bowl of Chipotle Queso

$7.00
Hip, art and music-filled hangout featuring a compact Mexican menu, tequila & mezcal cocktails, and a seasonal patio.

1400 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610

