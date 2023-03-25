Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken Shack RT66 - Arcadia

review star

No reviews yet

212 E Hwy 66

Arcadia, OK 73007

BROASTED CHICKEN

marinated chicken fried under pressure
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.80

1/2 Bird includes: Leg, Thigh, Wing & Breast.

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.35

Whole Chicken includes: 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings & 2 Breasts.

Family Meal

Family Meal

$39.40

Family Meal includes: 2 Birds, 1 Family Potato Wedges, 2 Family Sides of your choice.

Shack Meal

Shack Meal

$83.45

Shack Meal includes: 2 Birds, 2 Family Potato Wedges, 1 Family Baked Beans, 1 Family Coleslaw & choice of 3 Broasted Pork Chops OR 8 Chicken Strips.

Chicken Gizzards

Chicken Gizzards

$10.95

One pound of gizzards, freshly breaded to order. Price includes your choice of one dipping sauces. Additional sauces available for $0.95 each.

Chicken Livers

$6.95Out of stock

BROASTED PORK CHOPS

marinated pork chops fried under pressure
2 Pork Chops

2 Pork Chops

$8.30

Two Pork Chops

Single Pork Chop

Single Pork Chop

$5.50

Single Pork Chop.

STRIPS & CHUNKS

marinated strips & chunks fried under pressure

3 Strips & Side

$9.55

Three Chicken Strips

6 Strips & 2 Sides

6 Strips & 2 Sides

$18.60

Six Chicken Strips. Choose as many sides as you like. Each side adds $3.95

8 Chicken Strips

8 Chicken Strips

$25.50

Eight Chicken Strips. You can add sides for an additional $3.95 each.

Add A Strip

$3.00

Single Strip

Chicken Chunks & Side

$6.00

One Pound of Bite Size Chicken. Add a side for $3.95 each

WINGS

chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauces
10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$18.95

10 Wings tossed in your favorite sauce

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$35.95

20 Wings tossed in up to two of your favorite sauces.

30 Chicken Wings

$53.95

50 Chicken Wings

$83.95Out of stock

SMOKED MEATS

1 LB Smoked Tri-Tip

$20.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

cakes, pies and cheescakes

Banana Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$4.25

Ice Cream

$1.50Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie

$12.50
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Slice of pecan pie

Carrot Cake

$4.50

RB Cheesecake

$4.95

Choc. Chip Cookie Cake

$8.75

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.50

SALADS

Chicken Cob Salad

$11.95

SAUCES

BBQ

$0.95

Garlic Parm

$0.95

Gravy - Chicken

$2.25

Gravy - Peppered

$2.25

Honey Mustard

$0.95

Hot

$0.95

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.95

Ketchup

Mango Habenaro

$0.95

Mild

$0.95

Nashville Hot

$0.95

Ranch

$0.95

Spicy Garlic

$0.95

Sriracha Bourbon

$0.95

Sweet & Spicy

$0.95

Sweet Chili

$0.95

Sweet Wasabi

$0.95

Teriyaki

$0.95

Blue Cheese

$0.95

SIDES

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.95+

Cooked with Jalapenos

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95+

Sweet & Delicious

Cornbread

$3.95+

Cooked with jalapenos

Fries

Fries

$3.95+

Green Beans

$3.95+

Cooked with bacon

House Chips

$3.95+

Fried in-house

Mashed Taters & Gravy

$3.95+

Mashed Taters covered in chicken gravy

Okra

Okra

$3.95+

Crispy fried okra

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Beer battered o-rings

Rolls

$1.00

Two Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

Shack Mac

Shack Mac

$3.95+

Spiced up with an in-house jalapeno puree, chipotle & other spices

Wedges

Wedges

$3.95+

Each order is a whole potato sliced into four long wedges

SPECIALS

daily, weekly and occasional

3 SPICY Strips & Side

$9.01

Chips & White Queso

$7.95Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$9.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.95Out of stock

One Pound Crab

$25.00

One pound Shrimp

$25.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Tritip Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Crawfish 2 lb

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 E Hwy 66, Arcadia, OK 73007

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

