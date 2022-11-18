A map showing the location of Copper Moon Steakhouse 333 C StreetView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Copper Moon Steakhouse 333 C Street

3 Reviews

333 C Street

Palmyra, NE 68418

Popular Items

Mini Moon Burger
Ribeye
Fried Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Hand-Battered Onion Straws

$6.00

Nachos

$8.00

Bone-In Wings (8)

$9.00+

French Fry Board

$8.00

Homemade Jalepeno Poppers

$8.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Soups and Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Classic Chef

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Mom and Dads Chili

$4.00

French Onion Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches and More

Classic Burger 1/4 lb

$8.00

Classic Burger 1/3 lb

$10.00

Steakhouse Burger 1/4 lb

$10.00

Steakhouse Burger 1/3 lb

$12.00

Copper BBQ Burger

$10.00

Copper Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips

$9.00

Prime Melt

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.00

Cordon Bleu Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Copper Moon Favorites

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Country Fried Chicken

$13.00

Salmon

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$15.00

Prime Cuts

8oz Top Sirloin

$16.00

10oz Top Sirloin

$18.00

Ribeye

$24.00

Blackened Ribeye

$25.00

New York Strip

$26.00

Manhattan

$22.00

Kids Meal

Cheese Flat Bread Pizza

$5.00

Crescent Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Tender Rockets

$4.00

Mini Moon Burger

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Signature Flatbread

Farmers Market Flatbread

$10.00

Prime Steakhouse Flatbread

$12.00

Sweet Chicken Chili Flatbread

$11.00

Teriyaki Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Sides

Homemade Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

House Salad

$3.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Fried Mushroom

$5.00

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Lattice Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Tableside Smores

$6.00

Caramel Apple Pie Blossom

$6.00

Cheesecake Burrito

$6.00

Impossible Menu

1/4lbs. Classic Impossible Burger

$10.00

1/3lbs. Classic Impossible Burger

$12.00

1/4lbs. Steakhouse Impossible

$12.00

1/3lbs. Steakhouse Impossible

$13.00

Copper BBQ Impossible Burger

$12.00

Teriyaki Impossible Burger

$12.00

Peanut Butter Impossible Burger

$12.00

Impossible Patty Melt

$13.00

Impossible Nachos

$10.00

Sandwiches w/ no sides

1/4 lbs Classic Burger

$6.00

1/3 lbs Classic Burger

$8.00

1/4 lbs Steakhouse Burger

$8.00

1/3 lbs Steakhouse Burger

$10.00

Copper BBQ Burger

$8.00

Copper Teriyaki Chicken

$8.00

Classic Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Crispy Chicken

$7.00

Prime Melt

$11.00

Rueben

$10.00

Patty Melt

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Meatloaf Burger

$10.00

BLT

$4.50

Beef Philly

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pub Burger

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

1/4lbs. Impossible Classic Burger

$8.00

1/3lbs. Impossible Classic Burger

$10.00

1/4lbs. Impossible Steakhouse

$10.00

1/3lbs. Impossible Steakhouse

$11.00

Impossible Copper BBQ Burger

$10.00

Impossible Teriyaki Burger

$10.00

Impossible Peanut Butter Burger

$10.00

Impossible Patty Melt

$11.00

Secret Menu Items

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Meatloaf Burger

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Beef Philly

$14.00

Peanut Butter Pub Burger

$10.00

Corn Beef and Cabbage

$13.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Side Grilled Shrimp x5

$9.00

Side Fried Shrimp x5

$9.00

Pizza

One Topping Pizza

$16.00+

Cream Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00+

Supreme Pizza

$19.00+

Farmers Market Pizza

$19.00+

14" One Topping w/soda

$20.00

14" One Topping w/beer

$24.00

14" One Topping w/wings

$26.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi FTN

$2.15

Diet Pepsi FTN

$2.15

Rootbeer FTN

$2.15

Dr. Pepper FTN

$2.15

Mt. Dew FTN

$2.15

Lemonade FTN

$2.15

Sierra Mist FTN

$2.15

Squirt FTN

$2.15

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

A&W Cream Soda Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.75

Redbull Can

$3.75

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$2.15

Tiger Woods

$2.15

Arnold Palmer

$2.15

Milk

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.15

Shirley Temple

$2.15

Club Soda

$2.15

Tonic Water

$2.15

Kid Pepsi

$1.50

Kid Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kid Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kid Mt. Dew

$1.50

Kid Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kid Squirt

$1.50

Kid Rootbeer

$1.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Tea

$1.50

Kid Tiger Woods

$1.50

Kid Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid Orange Juice

$1.50

Kid Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kid Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.50

Add ons

Merchandise

Chips/Peanuts

$2.00

Night Special

Refill On Special

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

To the Moon...

Website

Location

333 C Street, Palmyra, NE 68418

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

