Cowpokes Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

109017 N 3870 Rd

Weleetka, OK 74880

Breakfast

2 Eggs w/ Bacon or Sausage

$7.99

Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

2 Eggs w/ Country Ham

$9.99

Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

2 eggs Omelet served w/ your choice of hash browns or home fries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Veggie Omelet

$6.99

2 eggs Omelet served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$4.99

Full Stack Pancakes (3)

$5.99

Belgian Waffle

$4.99

2 Eggs w/ 4oz CFS

$10.99

Served w/ your choice of hash browns or home fries, and biscuits & gravy or toast

2 Eggs w/ 8oz CFS

$14.99

Western Omelet

$8.99

Sausage Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.99

Bacon Biscuit

$3.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

Biscuits & Gravy Small

$3.49

1 biscuit

Biscuits & Gravy Large

$4.49

2 biscuits

Oatmeal Small

$1.99

Oatmeal Large

$2.99

Grits Small

$1.99

Grits Large

$2.99

Egg

$1.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Bacon

$3.49

Sausage Patties

$3.49

2

Sausage Links

$3.49

3

Country Ham

$3.99

Hot Link

$3.50

Add a Pancake

$2.49

Toast

$0.99

Biscuit

$0.99

Breakfast Specials

French Toast

$5.99+

2 pieces of Texas Bread, dusted w/ powered sugar

The Belt stretcher

$11.99

4 egg omelet w/ ALL meats, veggies, & both cheeses; toast or biscuits & gravy, and hash browns

Cowpoke Breakfast

$11.99

2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty, hash browns, 2 pancakes, and biscuits & gravy

Biscuit Scramble

$4.49+

2 biscuits topped w/ scrambled eggs & hash browns, smothered in gravy

Pancake Breakfast

$8.49

2 pancakes & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage

French Toast Breakfast

$9.49

French Toast & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$9.49

Belgian waffle & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Corn tortillas, pinto beans, 2 eggs, verde sauce, cheddar & jack cheese topped w/ jalepenos

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Lunch

BLT Sandwich w/ Chips

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toast

Chicken Fried Chicken Sanwich w/ Chips

$10.49

w/ bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, on a bun

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/ Chips

$9.99

4 oz CFS w/ lettuce, tomato, on a bun

CLT Sandwich w/ Chips

$8.99

Fried Catfish, lettuce, tomato, on a bun

Club Sandwich w/ Chips

$9.99

Hot Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Roast Beef on toast w/ mashed potatoes & brown gravy

Philly Beef Sandwich w/ Chips

$8.99

@@@@@@@ Thin sliced beef, swiss cheese & au jus, on hoagie bun

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.99

mixed lettuce greens, boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese

BBQ Ranch Fried Chicken Chef Salad

$11.49

lettuce w/ fried chicken chunks, onions, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & ranch dressing

Dinner Salad

$1.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

1/3 lb. burger, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/3 lb. burger w/ american cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger w/ american cheese & bacon, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Double Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Double meat, double cheddar cheese burger w/ bacon, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & mushrooms, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Jalapeno & Swiss Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & jalapenos, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Patty Melt

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on toasted rye bread w/ chips

Big K Burger

$12.49

Double meat, double cheese, bacon w/ 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Southwest Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb. burger w/ jalapenos, bacon, & pepperjack cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

P Double B & E

$10.49

1/3 lb. burger w/ bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried egg, w/ peanut butter & sriracha, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

The Missing Link

$10.49

1/3 lb. burger w/ smoked hot link & pepperjack cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips

Dinners

8oz ChickFrySteak

$14.99

4oz ChickFrySteak

$10.99

Catfish

$13.49

2 huge fillets - Deep fried, Pan Fried, or Blackened

Jumbo Shrimp

$10.49+

Sliced Roast Beef

$9.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

3 chicken breast tenders

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

w/ brown gravy & grilled onions

Pork Chops

$10.99

2 chops

Ribeye 12-14oz Charbroiled Black Angus Steak

$26.99

Chicken Livers

$9.99

Calf Liver & Onions

$10.99

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.99

Dinner Specials

Sunday Chick & Dressing

$10.99+

Indian Taco

$10.99+

Homemade indian fry bread served w/ taco meat, brown beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar cheese

Westen Baked Potato

$9.99+

Two potatoes topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, bacon, ham, & topped with shredded cheddar cheese

Pig Fries

$10.99+

Fries w/ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & thin onion rings

Hot Dog

$4.99

1/4 lb All Beef

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99

Belgian waffle w/ 2 chicken strips

Homemade Beef Chili

$8.49+

It's got some kick!

Chicken Livers

$9.99+

Beans & Cornbread

$5.99

Meatloaf Wednesday

$10.99

Smaller Portions

Jr Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Jr Cheeseburger & Fries

$5.49

Jr Hamburger Steak & Fries

$7.99

Jr Chicken Strips (2) & Fries

$7.49

Jr Catfish & Fries (1 fillet)

$7.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$5.99

Corndog & Fries

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Chips

$3.99

PB&J Sandwich w/ Chips

$3.99

A La Carte Sides

Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Collard Greens

$1.99

Pinto Beans

$1.99

Cabbage

$1.49

Cali Mix

$1.49

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Homemade Onion Rings

$2.99+

Indian Fry Bread

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.49

Sweet Peas

$1.99

Broccoli

$1.99

Soup of the Day

$2.99+

A La Carte MISC

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Salsa

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

Cup Ranch

$2.50

Cup Gravy

$1.50

Onions

$0.99

Jalapehos

$1.49

Mushrooms

$1.49

Cranberry Sauce

$0.99

Hot Link

$3.50

One Piece FISH

$3.50

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$3.99

One Chick Strip

$1.99

One Shrimp

$0.99

Desserts

Pie (slice)

$3.49

Cake (slice)

$3.99

Mini Chz Cake

$5.99

Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Milk

$1.79

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.49

Water

Bread

Biscuit

$0.99

White Toast

$0.99

Wheat Toast

$0.99

Texas Toast

$0.99

Sourdough

$0.99

Rye

$0.99

No Bread

Corn Bread

$0.99

Merch

Wrigley's Gum

$0.35

5 Hr Energy

Candy

Lollipops

Large Gum

Candle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome in! American Comfort food

109017 N 3870 Rd, Weleetka, OK 74880

