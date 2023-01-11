Cowpokes Cafe
109017 N 3870 Rd
Weleetka, OK 74880
Breakfast
2 Eggs w/ Bacon or Sausage
Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
2 Eggs w/ Country Ham
Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
Cheese Omelet
2 eggs Omelet served w/ your choice of hash browns or home fries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Veggie Omelet
2 eggs Omelet served w/ your choice of hash browns or homefries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
Short Stack Pancakes (2)
Full Stack Pancakes (3)
Belgian Waffle
2 Eggs w/ 4oz CFS
Served w/ your choice of hash browns or home fries, and biscuits & gravy or toast
2 Eggs w/ 8oz CFS
Western Omelet
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Bacon Biscuit
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Specials
French Toast
2 pieces of Texas Bread, dusted w/ powered sugar
The Belt stretcher
4 egg omelet w/ ALL meats, veggies, & both cheeses; toast or biscuits & gravy, and hash browns
Cowpoke Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty, hash browns, 2 pancakes, and biscuits & gravy
Biscuit Scramble
2 biscuits topped w/ scrambled eggs & hash browns, smothered in gravy
Pancake Breakfast
2 pancakes & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage
French Toast Breakfast
French Toast & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
Belgian waffle & 2 eggs, w/ bacon or sausage
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, pinto beans, 2 eggs, verde sauce, cheddar & jack cheese topped w/ jalepenos
Breakfast Burrito
Lunch
BLT Sandwich w/ Chips
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toast
Chicken Fried Chicken Sanwich w/ Chips
w/ bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato, on a bun
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/ Chips
4 oz CFS w/ lettuce, tomato, on a bun
CLT Sandwich w/ Chips
Fried Catfish, lettuce, tomato, on a bun
Club Sandwich w/ Chips
Hot Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef on toast w/ mashed potatoes & brown gravy
Philly Beef Sandwich w/ Chips
@@@@@@@ Thin sliced beef, swiss cheese & au jus, on hoagie bun
Salads
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb. burger, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. burger w/ american cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. burger w/ american cheese & bacon, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Double Bacon Cheddar Burger
Double meat, double cheddar cheese burger w/ bacon, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & mushrooms, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Jalapeno & Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & jalapenos, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Patty Melt
1/3 lb. burger w/ swiss cheese & grilled onions, served on toasted rye bread w/ chips
Big K Burger
Double meat, double cheese, bacon w/ 1000 island dressing, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Southwest Burger
1/3 lb. burger w/ jalapenos, bacon, & pepperjack cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
P Double B & E
1/3 lb. burger w/ bacon, pepperjack cheese, fried egg, w/ peanut butter & sriracha, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
The Missing Link
1/3 lb. burger w/ smoked hot link & pepperjack cheese, served on a toasted bun w/ chips
Dinners
8oz ChickFrySteak
4oz ChickFrySteak
Catfish
2 huge fillets - Deep fried, Pan Fried, or Blackened
Jumbo Shrimp
Sliced Roast Beef
Chicken Strips
3 chicken breast tenders
Hamburger Steak
w/ brown gravy & grilled onions
Pork Chops
2 chops
Ribeye 12-14oz Charbroiled Black Angus Steak
Chicken Livers
Calf Liver & Onions
Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner
Dinner Specials
Sunday Chick & Dressing
Indian Taco
Homemade indian fry bread served w/ taco meat, brown beans, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, & shredded cheddar cheese
Westen Baked Potato
Two potatoes topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, bacon, ham, & topped with shredded cheddar cheese
Pig Fries
Fries w/ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce & thin onion rings
Hot Dog
1/4 lb All Beef
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle w/ 2 chicken strips
Homemade Beef Chili
It's got some kick!
Chicken Livers
Beans & Cornbread
Meatloaf Wednesday
Smaller Portions
A La Carte Sides
Fries
Tater Tots
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Fried Okra
Corn
Green Beans
Collard Greens
Pinto Beans
Cabbage
Cali Mix
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Homemade Onion Rings
Indian Fry Bread
Loaded Baked Potato
Sliced Tomatoes
Sweet Peas
Broccoli
Soup of the Day
A La Carte MISC
Beverages
Bread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome in! American Comfort food
