Standard Service - Heath
Our drinks are inspired by friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers. For each cocktail created in the Usual Program, $1 goes to a charity chosen by the person who created it!
Think your drink of choice should be on the menu at Standard Service? Tell us your twist on a classic or give us your own original recipe for our next menu!
4240 Ridge Road
Popular Items
Location
4240 Ridge Road
Heath TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club
We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.
The Rabbit Hole
Come in and enjoy!
Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen
East dallas retro resort!
Toller Patio Bar OLD DONT USE
Delicious bar food and cocktails.