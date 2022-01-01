Go
Toast

Standard Service - Heath

Our drinks are inspired by friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers. For each cocktail created in the Usual Program, $1 goes to a charity chosen by the person who created it!
Think your drink of choice should be on the menu at Standard Service? Tell us your twist on a classic or give us your own original recipe for our next menu!

4240 Ridge Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$18.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CRISPY THAI BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
fresh mint, thai basil, cilantro, crushed peanuts &
shredded carrot tossed in soy-lime vinaigrette
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$22.00
two crispy chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, green beans & chicken gravy
THE REMEDY BURGER$15.00
american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
TEX MEX CHICKEN NACHOS$14.00
tortilla chips, grilled chicken, pepper jack, salsa, pico, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & avocado
PARMESAN KALE DIP$14.00
just like your favorite spinach dip (only better), served with tortilla chips
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.00
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$8.00
CRISPY SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS$18.00
lightly battered & fried shrimp tossed in a tangy sweet & sour sauce with mango, red pepper slaw & lettuce cups
See full menu

Location

4240 Ridge Road

Heath TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HG SPLY CO & STANDARD SERVICE - Trophy Club

No reviews yet

We think the idea of a truly healthy life without limits is extraordinary, we just have a very simple way to approach it. By eating well sourced, minimally processed, properly portioned food, you can make the healthy choices in what you eat easy and enjoyable. Perfection is not an attainable goal but rather a persistent need to push farther and break our own barriers to grasp at the life we want. It is how we choose to live. We hope you will join us.

The Rabbit Hole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen

No reviews yet

East dallas retro resort!

Toller Patio Bar OLD DONT USE

No reviews yet

Delicious bar food and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston