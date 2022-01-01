Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Head

116 Reviews

$$

112 N San Jacinto

ROCKWALL, TX 75087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Alcoholic Drinks

Sake

Specialty Cocktails

SAPPORO (Japan)

$7.00

Kirin 22oz

$14.00

Michalobe Pure Gold

$6.00

Chimay

$8.00

SINGHA

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS CIDRE

$7.00

Bottle wine

$18.00

Glass wine

$6.00

Berry Sangria

$10.00

HULA GIRL

$6.00Out of stock

SHIVER

$6.00Out of stock

STRAIT DOPE IPA

$6.00Out of stock

BLACK SACRAMENT, imperial stout

$7.00Out of stock

HBC Cervesa

$6.00

Blake Bowl Donation

Blake Bowl Donation

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ramen Head was created out of the desire to have the very best Ramen and street eats around. Ramen Head combines locally sourced ingredients with diverse knowledge and unending passion to create new and creative flavor combinations among the diverse territories of asian cuisine. Ramen Head is a hip modern restaurant with a casual ambiance where one can come to eat, socialize, and experience food that will make you crave for more! PHONE (469)314-1657 LOCATION 112 N San Jacinto Rockwall, Texas 75087 HOURS Wed-Saturday 12:00a-8:00p Sun closed Monday Closed Tuesday Closed Brunch Coming soon Ramen & Asian Street Eats. Food for your soul!

Website

Location

112 N San Jacinto, ROCKWALL, TX 75087

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Head image
Ramen Head image
Ramen Head image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ichigoh Ramen Lounge
orange star4.6 • 184
2724 Commerce St Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in ROCKWALL

Pier 101
orange star4.6 • 1,149
101 South Fannin Street Rockwall, TX 75087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ROCKWALL
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston