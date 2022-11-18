Restaurant header imageView gallery

Creamcredible

3130 East Henrietta Road

Henrietta, NY 14467

Ice Cream & Custard

Almond Joy

$3.00+Out of stock
Banana

$3.00+
Bubble gum

$3.00+
Cherry Cheese Cake

$3.00+
Cherry Vanilla

$3.00+
Chocolate

$3.00+

Chocolate Almond

$3.00+
Chocolate (Dairy Free)

$3.00+

Chocolate Chip

$3.00+
Chocolate Chip Vanilla

$3.00+
Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00+
Coconut (Dairy Free)

$3.00+
Coconut Pineapple (Dairy Free)

$3.00+
Coffee & Toffee

$3.00+

Cookie Dough

$3.00+
Crunchy Cookies N' Cream

$3.00+
Dark Chocolate

$3.00+
Maple Walnut

$3.00+
Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.00+
Orange Sherbet

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+Out of stock
Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.00+

Pumpkin

$3.00+
Red Raspberry Vanilla

$3.00+
Rum Raisin

$3.00+
Savory Strawberry

$3.00+
Vanilla

$3.00+

Soft Serve

Chocolate Softserve Custard

Vanilla Softserve Custard

Chocolate Vanilla Twist

Raspberry Ice

Out of stock

Lemon Ice

Lemon Respberry Twist

Out of stock

Milkshakes, Malts & Floats

Milkshake

$5.75+

Malt

$6.50+

Float

$4.25

Novelties

Chipper Ice-Cream Sandwich

$5.50

Classic Ice-Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Freeze Pops

$1.50

Banana Split

$6.75

Dish Of Toppings

$0.10

Homemade Cookies

$2.25

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Cookie Pack

$3.99

Sundaes

Reese's Sundae

$4.95+

Heath Bar Sundae

$4.95+

Chocolate Lovers

$4.95+

Strawberry Delight

$4.95+

Blueberry Delight

$4.95+

Pineapple Goody

$4.95+

Marshmallow Madness

$4.95+

Mint Double Chocolate

$4.95+

Classic

$4.95+

Banana Split

$6.75

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Orange Soda

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Float

$4.25

Sprite

$1.75

Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.50

Single Waffle

Create Your Own

$6.99

Bananna Dream

$12.25

Berry Delight

$12.25

Caramel & Fudge

$12.25

Chocolate Lovers

$12.25

Double Waffle

Create Your Own

$9.25

Bananna Dream

$12.25

Berry Delight

$12.25

Caramel & Fudge

$12.25

Chocolate Lovers

$12.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are honored to invite you to taste the difference of hand-crafted, fresh ice-cream made onsite using many fresh ingredients from our local New York State farmers. Creamcredibe was created with a passion for making deserts and a commitment to the community we serve.

