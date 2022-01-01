Go
Tammy's Candy Kettle offers homemade chili, soups, appetizers, burgers, chicken, seafood, desserts and baked goods. We can accommodate dine-in or take-out. Specializing in Certified Black Angus burgers in a variety of sizes: 1/4-lb., 1/2-lb., 3/4-lb., 1-lb., 1-1/2-lb. and 2 lb. Some seasonal treats include Ice Cream Cones, Sundaes, Milkshakes and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. Tammy's Candy Kettle proudly offers over 10,000 different candies made from scratch on premises. Handmade Artisan Chocolates, Cream Centers, Bark, Fudge, Brittle, Chocolate Lollipops, Hard Candy Lollipops just to name a few. Stop by and see us. Phone in orders are always welcomed.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5154 NY State Route 7 • $

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions - 12" Sub$10.99
This mouthwatering Sweet Italian Sausage comes on a 12" white Sub roll covered in sauteed peppers and onions. Definitely a house favorite !!
Sweet Corn Nuggets$6.19
Sweet corn mixed with a secret filling, battered and deep fried. These tasty nuggets need no sauce.
1/2 - lb. Tamburger Platter (Named after Tammy)$9.99
A classic burger for the true beef lover. Our Supreme Angus Beef charbroiled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Platters include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
1/2 - lb. 3-Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$12.69
When one cheese isn't enough, try our ultimate cheeseburger. This one comes smothered with melted Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Swiss cheese. Topped with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Platters include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Fresh whole mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks - 6$6.89
Delicious cheese sticks covered with an Italian style breading oozing with Wisconsin mozzarella. Served with Marinara sauce.
Our Famous Beer Battered Onion Rings - Regular$6.89
Fresh cut sweet onion slices dipped in our house beer batter made fresh to order then deep fried to a golden brown.
1/4 - lb. Cheeseburger$5.19
Our 4 oz. Angus Burger Charbroiled to your liking, then smothered with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion.
1/2 - lb. Bacon Cheeseburger Platter$11.59
Our famous Black Angus burger smothered with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese. Topped with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted white roll. Platters include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
1/2 - lb. Chasburger Platter (Named after Charlie)$10.59
As American as apple pie ! Our classic Black Angus burger smothered with your choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack or Cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted white roll. Platters include home-cut fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Location

5154 NY State Route 7

Hoosick Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
