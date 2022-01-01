Tammy's Candy Kettle offers homemade chili, soups, appetizers, burgers, chicken, seafood, desserts and baked goods. We can accommodate dine-in or take-out. Specializing in Certified Black Angus burgers in a variety of sizes: 1/4-lb., 1/2-lb., 3/4-lb., 1-lb., 1-1/2-lb. and 2 lb. Some seasonal treats include Ice Cream Cones, Sundaes, Milkshakes and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. Tammy's Candy Kettle proudly offers over 10,000 different candies made from scratch on premises. Handmade Artisan Chocolates, Cream Centers, Bark, Fudge, Brittle, Chocolate Lollipops, Hard Candy Lollipops just to name a few. Stop by and see us. Phone in orders are always welcomed.



SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5154 NY State Route 7 • $