DaT Bar 402 West Main Street

Add Ons

Add Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Add Red Bull

$2.00

Add Top Shelf

$2.50

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Import Bucket

$17.00

Gin Bucket

$14.00

Gin Bucket Winner

Rum Bucket

$12.00

Difference For Domestic Bucket

$1.00

Difference For Wednesday Bucket

$1.75

Craft/Import Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Bud Light Seltzers

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Guinness

$3.75

High Noon

$3.75

Jack Daniel's Cocktails

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Stella Artois

$3.75

Truly Seltzers

$3.75

Voodoo Ranger

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Craft/Import Draft

16 oz Blue Moon

$4.75

16 oz Lagunitas

$4.75

16 oz Shiner

$2.00

24 oz Blue Moon

$6.25

Daily Drink Specials

Mon - Well Drinks

$2.00

Tues - 12oz Domestic Draft

$1.50

Wed - Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Wed - Craft/Import Bucket

$15.00

Friday - Domestic Pitcher

$6.50

Friday - Craft Pitcher

$10.00

Saturday - Well Drinks

$2.00

Sunday - Bloody Mary's

$5.50

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzers

$3.75

Bud Select

$2.75

Bud Select 55

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Busch NA

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Old Style

$2.75

PBR

$2.75

Domestic Draft

12 oz

$1.75

16oz

$3.00

22oz

$4.00

34oz

$5.50

Pitcher

$7.00

Energy Bombs

Apple Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Blue Raspberry Bomb

$4.50

Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Incredible Hulk Bomb

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Mandarin Absolut Bomb

$5.50

Punch Bomb

$4.50

Smirnoff Orange Bomb

$5.00

UV Orange Bomb

$4.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$4.50

Gin

Barton

$2.75

Beefeater

$4.00

Blue Coat

$4.50

Bombay Sapphire

$4.50

Engine

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$2.50

Bailey's

$4.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$4.00

Cactus Juice

$2.75

Celtic Honey

$4.00

Disaronno

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.00

Galliano

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$3.50

Limoncello

$4.00

Sambuca

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Busch N/A

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.00

Ft. Soda

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Packaged Beer

Domestic 6 Pack

$10.00

Craft/Import 6 pack

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$3.50

Barton

$2.75

Calypso

$2.75

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Cruzan

$3.00

Malibu

$3.50

Rum Chata

$4.00

Schnapps

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$3.50

Godiva

$4.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$4.50

Well

$2.75

Specialty Drinks

Amaretto Stone Sour

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cherry Lime Aid

$3.75

Cosmopolitan

$3.50

Fuzzy Navel

$3.50

Kamikaze

$4.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Long Island Sunset

$3.50

Manhattan

$4.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$4.00

Pink Starburst

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Add Top Shelf

$2.50

Tequila

1800

$5.00

Altos

$3.50

El Bandido

$4.50

Herradura

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Patron

$5.50

Tequila Rose

$4.00

Well

$2.75

Thursday Beer Special

Bud Light

$1.50

Bud Light Lime/Lemonade

$2.00

Bud Select

$1.50

Bud Select 55

$1.50

Budweiser

$1.50

Busch

$1.50

Busch Light

$1.50

Busch Light Apple

$2.00

Coors Light

$1.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Miller 64

$1.50

Miller High Life

$1.50

Miller Lite

$1.50

Old Style

$1.50

PBR

$1.50

16 oz Coors Light

$1.50

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00

Barton

$2.75

Ciroc

$5.50

Deep Eddy

$4.00

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

$3.50

Grey Goose

$5.50

Kettle One

$5.50

New Amsterdam

$4.00

Smirnoff

$3.50

Three Olives

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

UV

$3.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bird Dog Salted Caramel

$4.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bulleit

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Copper Dog

$4.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Crown Royal Apple

$4.75

Crown Royal Peach

$4.75

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$4.75

Dough Ball

$4.00

Eagle Rare

$6.00

Fireball

$3.50

Gentlemen Jack

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$4.00

Jack Daniel's Fire

$4.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$6.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$4.50

Jim Beam Double Oak

$4.50

Kesslers

$2.75

Knob Creek

$5.50

Maker's Mark

$4.50

Maker's Mark 46

$5.00

Old Forester

$4.50

Pendleton

$4.00

Revel Stoke

$4.50

Seagram's

$3.50

Skrewball

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$6.00

Wine

Barefoot

$3.50

$1.50 Specials

Blake's Hard Cider

$1.50

Bud Light Seltzer Lime or Mango

$1.50

Shiner Bock

$1.50

$2 Specials

1800 Coconut

$2.00

1800 Reposado

$2.00

Appleton Estate Rum

$2.00

Auchentoshan Scotch

$2.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$2.00

Spans Irish Whiskey

$2.00

Voodoo Haze Pint

$2.00

Shirts

Regular Size TShirt

$20.00

Plus Size TShirt

$24.00

Koozies

Koozies

$5.00

Shooters

Shooters

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Best Bar food anywhere! The fastest and best servers, and don't forget this is the original home of BOMB!!

Location

402 West Main Street, Lexington, IL 61753

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

