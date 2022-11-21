Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dawg House

103 Plum Street

Cuthbert, GA 39840

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburger
Drink

Dawgs

All hotdogs are served on a delicious steamed bun with mustard and ketchup unless specified otherwise. Chili cheese dogs are our best seller!
Dawg

Dawg

$1.90+

All hot dogs are served with ketchup and mustard unless specified otherwise. *Our top seller is a chili cheese dog!

Corndog

$2.50

Polish Dog

$2.85

Our polish sausage dog is served on a steamed bun with ketchup, mustard, fried onions, and fried peppers.

Scrambled Dog

$4.10

A special served with two hot dogs sliced on a steamed bun covered with ketchup, mustard, cheese, chili, slaw, relish, kraut, onions, jalapeños, and crackers.

Hamburgers

Hamburger

$3.50

Served on a steamed bun with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Double Hamburger

$4.50

Two hamburger patties served on a steamed bun with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Triple Hamburger

$5.25

Three hamburger patties served on a steamed bun with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger

$3.85

Another best seller! A hamburger served on a steamed bun with cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$4.75

Two hamburger patties served on a steamed bun with cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$5.75

Three hamburger patties served on a steamed bun with cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Sandwiches

Camel Rider

Camel Rider

$5.50

A pita pocket filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ham, turkey, and ranch dressing.

Grilled Pita

$5.50

A pita pocket filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, grilled chicken, and ranch dressing.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$3.95

Delicious tuna salad on your choice of white or wheat bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$3.95Out of stock

A customer’s favorite!! Chicken salad on your choice of white or wheat bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

BBQ Sandwich

$4.00

BBQ on a steamed hamburger bun.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$1.75

Delicious old-fashioned PB&J on white bread.

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$4.00

2 chicken tenders on a steamed hamburger bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Salads

Chicken Salad Plate

$5.75

Our famous chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce with diced tomatoes, two eggs, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Tuna Salad Plate

Tuna Salad Plate

$5.75

Delicious tuna salad served on a bed of lettuce with diced tomatoes, two eggs, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$5.75

Sliced Ham and Turkey served on a bed of lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Nacho Salad

$5.75

Served on a bed of nacho chips covered with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.00

Sliced grilled chicken served on a bed of lettuce with diced tomatoes, melted shredded cheese, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Fried Chicken Salad

$6.00

Another favorite! Chopped fried chicken served on a bed of lettuce with diced tomatoes, melted shredded cheese, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Chicken Salad Cup

Chicken Salad Cup

$3.90

Our famous chicken salad served in a cup with crackers on the side.

Tuna Salad Cup

Tuna Salad Cup

$3.90

Tuna salad served in a cup with crackers on the side.

Small House Salad

$2.75

Our side salad is served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, a side of dressing, and a side of crackers.

Sides

Onion Rings

$3.50

Top seller!

Cheese Sticks

$3.50

6 cheese sticks served with your choice of ranch or marina sauce.

Home Made Chips

$3.25

Sliced potatoes fried to have the perfect crunch!

Cheese Nachos

$2.50

Chili Nachos

$2.50
Chili Cheese Nachos

Chili Cheese Nachos

$3.35

$3.35

Plain Chips

$0.60

Plain Lay’s Chips

BBQ Chips

$0.60

BBQ Lay’s Chips

Large Cheese Nacho

$4.75

$4.75

Large Chili Cheese Nacho

$6.35

$6.35
Eggs

Eggs

Cup Of Slaw

$2.20

Cup of slaw served in 8 OZ bowl.

Cup Of Chili

$2.20

Cup of chili served in an 8 OZ bowl.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.35

A customer favorite!

Large French Fries

Large French Fries

$4.25

$4.25

Cheese Fries

$2.80

Chili Fries

$2.80
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$3.50

*Popular item. Our famous fries covered with nacho cheese and chili.

Large Cheese Fries

$5.00

$5.00

Large Chili Fries

$5.00

$5.00

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.25

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

A customer favorite served with two cups of dipping sauce of your choice!
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$4.20+

A customer favorite served with two cups of dipping sauce of your choice!

Desserts

The original SUPER donuts!
Milkshake

Milkshake

The best shakes in town using Blue Bell ice cream!

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Blue Bell ice cream!

Thursday SPECIAL

*Thursday Special* (only available on Thursdays!) Delicious homemade chicken & dumplings!

Small Chicken & Dumplings

$3.95Out of stock

*Thursday Special* Delicious homemade chicken & dumplings!

Large Chicken & Dumplings

$5.00

$5.00

Drinks

Drink

Drink

$1.20+

Water/Ice

Water

$0.25

Large Water

$0.50

Ice

$0.25

Large Ice

$0.50

Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and local favorite restaurant located on the square in Cuthbert. There’s a variety of options, including our famous chili cheese dogs or delicious chicken salad. Stop by and let us serve you today!

Location

103 Plum Street, Cuthbert, GA 39840

Directions

