Fish Peddler 1199 Dock St

review star

No reviews yet

1199 Dock St

Tacoma, WA 98402

Order Again

Starters

BAY SHRIMP COCKTAIL GF

$8.95

Shredded iceberg, house made cocktail sauce

CALAMARI

$14.95

Chinese 5 spice, sweet mini peppers, jalapeno, samurai sauce

CLAMS

$17.95

White wine lemon & butter nectar

COCONUT PRAWNS APP.

$14.95

Orange mustard dipping sauce

CRAB CAKES

$19.95

Dungeness crab, tarter sauce, pickled onions, arugula

CRAB COCKTAIL GF

$14.95

Shredded iceberg, house made cocktail sauce

Kusshi 1/2

$20.00

Seasonal selection, rice wine mignonette

KUSSHI FULL DOZ

$40.00

RAW OYSTER SHOOTERS * GF

$2.95

2.95 each

Sammish 1/2

$17.95

SAMMISH FULL DOZ

$35.90

SEAFOOD DIP GF

$14.95

Dungeness crab, smoked steelhead, Oregon bay shrimp, artichokes, parmesan, tortilla chips

SEAFOOD NACHOS GF

$18.95

Bay shrimp, crab, lobster, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese

SEARED AHI TUNA APP.

$16.95

Sesame seed crusted & seared rare, sticky soy, ginger-carrot-cucumber Salad, crispy wontons, green onions

Shensei 1/2

$20.00

SHENSEI FULL DOZ

$40.00

Takara 1/2

$20.00

TAKARA FULL DOZ

$40.00

TEMPURA GREEN BEANS

$12.95

Crispy battered green beans, roasted garlic aioli & samurai sauce

Soups

Bowl Clam Chowder

$10.95

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.95

Cup Feature

$7.95

Bowl Feature

$12.95

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$12.95+

CHIPOTLE LIME PRAWNS

$18.95

DUNGENESS CRAB & SHRIMP LOUIE

$26.95

PEDDLER SALAD

$10.95+

SEARED AHI SALAD

$20.95

WEDGE SALAD

$12.95+

Entrees

2 pc Cod & Chips

$12.95

COCONUT PRAWNS

$17.95

Orange mustard dipping sauce, garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans

COD & CHIPS

$16.95

Local Ale batter, jalapeno pineapple slaw, fries, tartar

CRAB MAC

$30.95

Dungeness crab, lobster bacon cream, cheddar jack cheese

DUNGENESS CRAB CURRY

$38.95

DUNGENESS CRAB LEGS

$23.00

GRILLED 8oz NY STRIP

$29.95

Garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans, chimichurri, grilled lemon

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$16.95

Garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans, chimichurri, grilled lemon

GRILLED GROUPER

$24.95

GRILLED KING

$28.95

Garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans, chimichurri, grilled lemon

GRILLED STEEL

$23.95

Garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans, chimichurri, grilled lemon

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$24.95

Garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans, chimichurri, grilled lemon

HALIBUT & CHIPS

$19.95

Local Ale batter, jalapeno pineapple slaw, fries, tartar

HALIBUT TACOS GF

$19.95

White corn tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred corn, cotija, pickled onions, chips & house salsa

KING CRAB LEGS

$65.00

NW SEAFOOD STEW

$30.95

Tomato broth, Dungeness crab, salmon, clams, mussels, bay shrimp, prawns

PRAWN TACOS GF

$17.95

PRAWNS & CHIPS

$17.95

Local Ale batter, jalapeno pineapple slaw, fries, tartar

SEARED KING

$28.95

Roasted summer vegetables, olives, capers, basil oil, balsamic reduction, baby herbs

SEARED SCALLOPS GF

$38.95

Bacon jam, baby herbs, grilled lemon, garlic & parmesan red potatoes, grilled green beans

SEARED STEEL

$23.95

Roasted summer vegetables, olives, capers, basil oil, balsamic reduction, baby herbs

SEARED SWORDFISH

$24.95

Roasted summer vegetables, olives, capers, basil oil, balsamic reduction, baby herbs

SNOW CRAB LEGS

$27.00

SPECIAL

$32.95

STEEL TACOS GF

$17.95

White corn tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, charred corn, cotija, pickled onions, chips & house salsa

STK & PRAWN FRITES * GF

$37.95

Chargrilled 8oz Prime New York strip, 6 grilled prawns, fries, arugula salad, chimichurri

Sandwiches

BLACKENED SWORD FISH SANDWICH

$23.95

Brioche bun, samurai sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

Chicken breast, brioche bun, samurai sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

$22.95

Artichoke hearts, tomato, cheddar jack cheese

LOBSTER ROLL

$24.95

Atlantic tail & claw meat, celery, green onion, mayo

Steak Sandy

$22.95

8oz Ny strip steak grilled with caramelized onions, lettuce, creamy horseradish sauce on potato baguette

Steelhead BLT

$22.95

House smoked Steelhead, avocado, flour tortilla, maple syrup, roasted garlic aioli

Wagyu Burger

$17.95

Kids

Kid Chicken Strips & FF

$7.95

Kid Cod & FF

$7.95

Kid Grilled Cheese & FF

$7.95

Kid Hamburger & FF

$7.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Bread

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Samurai Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Orange Sauce

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Melted Butter 2oz

$0.75

Melted Butter 4oz

$1.50

Slaw

$3.25

Veg

$3.50

Mash Potato

$3.50

Avocado 1/2

$2.50

Avocado Whole

$5.00

Honey Chipotle Glaze

$0.50

1/2 TGB

$7.95

Desserts

1 Scoop icecream

$3.50

Almond Cake

$10.95

Almond Roca Cannoli X's 2

$10.95Out of stock

Bumbu Banana Creme Brule

$10.95

Layered Chocolate Decadence Cake

$10.95

Pannetone Bread Pudding w Chestnut Cream Sauce

$10.95Out of stock

Pound Cake

$10.95

Profiteroles

$10.95

Seasonal Crisp

$10.95

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Bar Gingerale

$3.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.45

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Cola

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Draft Cola

$2.75

Fresh Squeezed Pink Grapefruit

$4.95

GingerBeer

$2.75

Grape Soda

$2.75

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemon Lime

$2.75

Lemonade

$4.95

Lemonade Refil

$2.00

Milk 2%

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.45

Tonic

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1199 Dock St, Tacoma, WA 98402

