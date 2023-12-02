The Lodge 1 Lodge Ln
1 Lodge Ln
Bremen, OH 43107
BEVERAGES
Vodka
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Absolut$5.95
- Crown Russe$4.50
- Grey Goose$6.50
- Ketel One$6.50
- 99 Apples$4.50
- Pinnacle$4.50
- Smirnoff$5.50
- Stoli$6.50
- 3 Olives$5.50
- Tito's$6.50
- 99 Apples ROCKS$6.00
- Crown Russe ROCKS$6.00
- Pinnacle ROCKS$6.00
- Well Vodka ROCKS$6.00
- 3 Olives ROCKS$7.00
- Smirnoff ROCKS$7.00
- Absolut ROCKS$7.45
- Grey Goose ROCKS$8.00
- Ketel One ROCKS$8.00
- Stoli ROCKS$8.00
- Tito's ROCKS$8.00
- 99 Apples DBL$9.00
- Crown Russe DBL$9.00
- Pinnacle DBL$9.00
- Well Vodka DBL$9.00
- 3 Olives DBL$11.00
- Smirnoff DBL$11.00
- Absolut DBL$11.45
- Grey Goose DBL$12.00
- Ketel One DBL$12.00
- Stoli DBL$12.00
- Tito's DBL$12.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Bulleit Rye$6.50
- Basil Hayden$6.95
- Bird Dog$5.95
- Black Velvet$4.50
- Bullet$6.50
- Canadian Club$5.95
- Carolina$5.50
- Crown Royal$6.50
- Famouse Grouse$5.95
- Fire Ball$6.50
- Four Roses$6.50
- Heaven's Door$6.95
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jameson$6.50
- Jim Beam$6.50
- Makers Mark$6.95
- Middle Western$6.95
- Old Camp$6.50
- Oyo Whiskey$6.50
- Rabbit Hole$6.95
- Seagrams VO$5.50
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- Tin Cup$6.50
- Tullamore Dew$6.50
- TX Bourbon$6.95
- Watershed Bourbon$6.95
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- Western Reserve$6.95
- Wild Turkey$6.50
- Woodford$6.95
- Basil Hayden ROCKS$8.45
- Bird Dog ROCKS$7.45
- Black Velvet ROCKS$6.00
- Bullet ROCKS$8.00
- Canadian Club ROCKS$7.45
- Carolina ROCKS$7.00
- Crown Royal ROCKS$8.00
- Famouse Grouse ROCKS$7.45
- Fire Ball ROCKS$8.00
- Four Roses ROCKS$8.00
- Heaven's Door ROCKS$8.45
- Jack Daniels ROCKS$8.00
- Jameson ROCKS$8.00
- Jim Beam ROCKS$8.00
- Makers Mark ROCKS$8.45
- Middle Western ROCKS$8.45
- Old Camp ROCKS$8.00
- Oyo Whiskey ROCKS$8.00
- Rabbit Hole ROCKS$8.45
- Seagrams VO ROCKS$7.00
- Southern Comfort ROCKS$7.00
- Tin Cup ROCKS$8.00
- Tullamore Dew ROCKS$8.00
- TX Bourbon ROCKS$8.45
- Watershed ROCKS$8.45
- Well Whiskey ROCKS$6.00
- Western Reserve ROCKS$8.45
- Wild Turkey ROCKS$8.00
- Woodford ROCKS$8.45
- Basil Hayden DBL$12.45
- Bird Dog DBL$11.45
- Black Velvet DBL$9.00
- Bullet DBL$12.00
- Canadian Club DBL$11.45
- Carolina DBL$11.00
- Crown Royal DBL$12.00
- Famouse Grouse DBL$11.45
- Fire Ball DBL$12.00
- Four Roses DBL$12.00
- Heaven's Door DBL$12.45
- Jack Daniels DBL$12.00
- Jameson DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam DBL$12.00
- Makers Mark DBL$12.45
- Middle Western DBL$12.45
- Old Camp DBL$12.00
- Oyo Whiskey DBL$12.00
- Rabbit Hole DBL$12.45
- Seagrams VO DBL$11.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$11.00
- Tin Cup DBL$12.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$12.00
- TX Bourbon DBL$12.45
- Watershed DBL$12.45
- Well Whiskey DBL$9.00
- Western Reserve DBL$12.45
- Wild Turkey DBL$12.00
- Woodford DBL$12.45
Scotch
- Well Scotch$4.50
- Balvenie$13.75
- Chivas Regal$6.95
- Dewars$5.95
- Famouse Grouse$5.95
- Glenlivet. 12$7.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$6.95Out of stock
- Lauders Scotch$4.50
- Macallen 12$7.50
- Tullamore Dew$6.50
- Balvenie ROCKS$15.25
- Chivas Regal ROCKS$8.45
- Dewars ROCKS$7.45
- Glenlivet. 12 ROCKS$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black ROCKS$8.45
- Lauders Scotch ROCKS$6.00
- Macallen 12 ROCKS$9.00
- Well Scotch ROCKS$6.00
- Balvenie DBL$19.25
- Chivas Regal DBL$12.45
- Dewars DBL$11.45
- Glenlivet. 12 DBL$13.00
- Johnnie Walker Black DBL$12.45
- Lauders Scotch DBL$9.00
- Macallen 12 DBL$13.00
- Well Scotch DBL$9.00
Cordials
- Amaretto$5.50
- Blue Curacao$4.50
- Campari$6.50
- Chambord$6.50
- Cointreau$6.95
- Crème de Cacao$4.50
- Crème de Menthe$4.50
- Drambuie$6.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Grand Mainier$6.50
- Jagermeister$5.95
- Kahalua$6.50
- Licor 43$6.50
- Melon Liqour$6.50
- Peachtree$4.50
- Rumchata$6.50
- Schnapps$4.50
- Triple Sec$4.50
- Fire Ball 100ml$4.00
- Fire Ball 50ml$2.50
- Margarita$5.95
- Amaretto ROCKS$7.00
- Blue Curacao ROCKS$6.00
- Campari ROCKS$8.00
- Chambord ROCKS$8.00
- Cointreau ROCKS$8.45
- Crème de Cacao ROCKS$6.00
- Crème de Menthe ROCKS$6.00
- Drambuie ROCKS$8.00
- Frangelico ROCKS$8.00
- Grand Mainier ROCKS$8.00
- Jagermeister ROCKS$7.45
- Kahalua ROCKS$8.00
- Licor 43 ROCKS$8.00
- Melon Liqour ROCKS$8.00
- Peachtree ROCKS$6.00
- Rumchata ROCKS$8.00
- Schnapps ROCKS$6.00
- Triple Sec ROCKS$6.00
- Amaretto DBL$11.00
- Blue Curacao DBL$9.00
- Campari DBL$12.00
- Chambord DBL$12.00
- Cointreau DBL$12.45
- Crème de Cacao DBL$9.00
- Crème de Menthe DBL$9.00
- Drambuie DBL$12.00
- Frangelico DBL$12.00
- Grand Mainier DBL$12.00
- Jagermeister DBL$11.45
- Kahalua DBL$12.00
- Licor 43 DBL$12.00
- Melon Liqour DBL$12.00
- Peachtree DBL$9.00
- Rumchata DBL$12.00
- Schnapps DBL$9.00
- Triple Sec DBL$9.00
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- 6 Piece Traditional Wings$9.95
BBQ hot, mild buffalo, teriyaki. Sweet chili, Cajun (dry), lemon pepper (dry, jerk (dry)
- 12 Piece Traditional Wings$18.95
BBQ hot, mild buffalo, tenyaki. Sweet chili, Cajun (dry), lemon pepper (dry, jerk (dry)
- Pretzel Bites$9.95
Soft chewy pretzel bites served with a side of our beer cheese sauce
- Cheese Curds$9.95
Battered seasoned dill pickle chips with ranch
- Nachos$11.95
Homemade tortilla chips, Cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, and cilantro
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
- 6 Piece Boneless$9.95
- 12 Piece Boneless$18.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$11.95
- Chips and Pico or Salsa or Queso$7.95
- Loaded Fries$9.95
- Combo Platter$16.95
- Pickle Chips$9.95
BUILD YOUR OWN
SOUP & SALADS
- House Salad$10.95
greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, blue cheese, cranberries, and lodge made candied pecans. Add chicken breast (grilled or fried) $4.
- Lodge Chili$4.95+
- Soup of the Day$4.45+
- Taco Salad$12.95
Taco beef, greens, fresh pico, cheddar, and sour cream topped with crushed house tortilla chips. Substitute grilled chicken $2
- Mediterranean Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken breast, greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, Greek olives, avocado, and feta cheese.
PIZZAS
SUBS & SANDWICHES
ENTREES
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.95
Fettuccine topped in tomato sauce, homemade meatballs, and Parmesan. Served with garlic bread
- Ribeye Steak$25.95
Locally butchered by Bay's, a 14 oz ribeye steak char-grilled, topped with sauteed mushrooms, and served with your choice of two sides.
- Fried Chicken Dinner$15.95
Fried chicken with green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy
- Hand Battered Fish and Chips$12.95
Two battered pieces of cod served with crispy french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$10.95
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$15.95
- Gluten Free Chicken Parm$12.95
Veggie Based Noodles, Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Marinara, Parmesan, Gluten Free Garlic Toast
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
DINNER SPECIAL
TUESDAY
Ala Carte SIDES
THURSDAY
25 Days of Cookies
- Day 1 - Chocolate Chip$16.95
- Day 2 - Cherry Almond$16.95
- Day 3 - Cranberry Orange$16.95
- Day 4 - White Chocolate Butter Pecan$16.95
- Day 5 - Oatmeal No-Bakes w/ PB$16.95
- Day 6 - Chocolate Covered Cherry$16.95
- Day 7 - Chocolate Fluffernutter$16.95
- Day 8 - Apple Banana Oatmeal$16.95
- Day 9 - Iced Lemon$16.95
- Day 10 - Cinnamon Roll Cookies$16.95
- Day 11 - Berry Cheesecake$16.95
- Day 12 - Triple Chocolate$16.95
- Day 13 - Iced Sugar$16.95
- Day 14 - Banana Pudding$16.95
- Day 15 - Peanut Butter Blossoms$16.95
- Day 16 - White Chocolate Macadamia$16.95
- Day 17 - Shortbread$16.95
- Day 18 - Peppermint Mocha$16.95
- Day 19 - Pineapple Upside Down$16.95
- Day 20 - Hot Chocolate$16.95
- Day 21 - Ice Orange$16.95
- Day 22 - Buckeye Pie$16.95
- Day 23 - M&M$16.95
- Day 24 - Snicker Doodles$16.95
- Day 25 - Feliz Navidad$16.95
RED WINES
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Other Reds
WHITE WINES
Chardonnay
Other Whites
BEER
Domestic
Draft
- Tangerine Wheat$6.00
- Rockmill Saison$6.00Out of stock
- Juicy Monkey$6.00Out of stock
- Brite Side Wheat$6.00Out of stock
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00Out of stock
- Juicy Truth$6.00Out of stock
- Festive Hef$6.00Out of stock
- Shiner Holiday Cheer$6.00
- Rockmill Cucumber Lime$6.00Out of stock
- Victory Golden Monkey$6.00
- Labrador Lager$6.00Out of stock
- 12 Dogs of Xmas$6.00
Ciders/Seltzers
MIXED DRINKS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1 Lodge Ln, Bremen, OH 43107