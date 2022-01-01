Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory
Authentic BBQ Shack
1217 S. Broad St.
Popular Items
Location
1217 S. Broad St.
Lancaster OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Rax Lancastar
Come in and enjoy!
Downtown Bistro
Full service top rated landmark restaurant in Downtown Lancaster, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch
Delicious Chicken, Steak, Seafood, Burgers, Sandwiches, Soups, Salads, Desserts. Attractive ambiance. Friendly Customer Service with a smile. Hope to see you soon.
The Mill Event Center
Come in and enjoy!
Cherry Street Pub
Come in and enjoy!