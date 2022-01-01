Go
Barrel & Boar - BBQ Factory

Authentic BBQ Shack

1217 S. Broad St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corn Muffins & Honey Butter$2.89
Factory Burrito$9.89
Grilled, factory sized burrito with your choice of smoked meat, mac & cheese (spicy or regular), BBQ baked beans with a side of BBQ sauce. Choose chicken, pork, brisket or burnt ends.
Factory Foreman$14.89
Meat choice, 2 sides, sauce and cornbread.
Mac & Cheese (Family)$13.49
Mac & Cheese$3.56
Fried Chicken Tenders
Sliced Angus Brisket (GF)$12.99
Slow smoked brisket, cooked for up to 14 hours with hickory or cherry wood.
Factory Carolina Hush Puppies$3.99
This Southern Classic is 5 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Smoked Wings
Jumbo chicken wings smoked low & slow. Flash fried to order. Side of ranch dressing.
Stacked BBQ Mac$13.49
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with smoked meat, drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce, crunchy topping & green onion. Choose spicy or regular with Chicken, Pork, Brisket or Burnt Ends.
Location

Lancaster OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
