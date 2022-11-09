BG picView gallery

J Betski's 1916 Bernard Street

review star

No reviews yet

1916 Bernard Street

Raleigh, NC 27608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Beer

Einbecker Ur-bock Dunkel 11.2oz Bottle

Einbecker Ur-bock Dunkel 11.2oz Bottle

$8.00

6.5% ABV

Ettaler Helles 16.9oz Bottle

Ettaler Helles 16.9oz Bottle

$11.00

5.0% ABV

Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen 16.9oz Bottle

Schlenkerla Rauchbier Marzen 16.9oz Bottle

$12.00

5.4% ABV

Ettaler Dunkel 16.9oz Bottle

Ettaler Dunkel 16.9oz Bottle

$11.00

5.0% ABV

Einbecker NA Pilsner 11.2oz Bottle

Einbecker NA Pilsner 11.2oz Bottle

$7.00

0.5% ABV

Canned Beer

Einbecker Pils 11.2oz Can

Einbecker Pils 11.2oz Can

$7.00

4.9% ABV

Pisgah Turtleback Brown Ale 12oz Can

Pisgah Turtleback Brown Ale 12oz Can

$6.00

5.9% ABV

Crank Arm Road Hazard Hazy IPA 16oz Can

Crank Arm Road Hazard Hazy IPA 16oz Can

$7.00

6.2% ABV

Ettaler Curator Doppelbock 16.9oz Can

Ettaler Curator Doppelbock 16.9oz Can

$11.00

9.0% ABV

Hofstetten Kubelbier 16.9oz Can

Hofstetten Kubelbier 16.9oz Can

$11.00

5.5% ABV

New Anthem Radical Son Pale Ale 16oz Can

New Anthem Radical Son Pale Ale 16oz Can

$13.00

5.5% ABV

Radeberger Zwickelbier 16.9oz Can

Radeberger Zwickelbier 16.9oz Can

$5.00

4.8% ABV

Reissdorf Kolsch 16.9oz Can

Reissdorf Kolsch 16.9oz Can

$9.00

4.8% ABV

Schlenkerla Lager 16.9oz Can

Schlenkerla Lager 16.9oz Can

$11.00

4.3% ABV

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler 16.9oz Can

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler 16.9oz Can

$9.00

2.25% ABV

Stiegl Raspberry Radler 16.9oz Can

Stiegl Raspberry Radler 16.9oz Can

$9.00

2.0% ABV

Plank OIDS Dunkel 16.9oz Can

Plank OIDS Dunkel 16.9oz Can

$12.00

5.2% ABV

Non-Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$4.00
Sprecher Cream Soda

Sprecher Cream Soda

$5.00
Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$5.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

San Pellegrino Aranciata (Orange)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

$4.00
Q Club Soda

Q Club Soda

$4.00
Q Gingerale

Q Gingerale

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00
Goya Ginger Beer

Goya Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A modern twist on classics from Poland and Germany, our kitchen produces classic comfort foods and new interpretations from the region using as many fresh and local ingredients as possible. Our bar features unique imported beers and wines and refreshing craft cocktails for any palate.

Website

Location

1916 Bernard Street, Raleigh, NC 27608

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

High Park Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
625 E Whitaker Mill Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Brew Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2310 Bale St Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
FRESKO Greek Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Bale Street Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Chido Taco - 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Bowstring Pizza & Brewyard
orange star4.0 • 28
1930 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
ClubHouse by AC Events
orange starNo Reviews
1519 BROOKSIDE DR RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston