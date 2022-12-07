JD's Hideaway Mankato 12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710

- Home
12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710
Mankato, MN 56005
Popular Items
To Share
Charcuterie Board
An assortment of seasonal premium cheese and cured meat with flavorful crackers, arranged fruit, nuts, and olives.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden crisp.
Jd's Trio
Spinach artichoke dip, 3 mozzarella sticks, 5 boneless wings. 18 (traditional wings +$1.5)
Spicy Pickles
Battered and fried pickles with a slight kick.
Splinter Sticks
Breaded jalapeño and onion sticks, fried to a golden crisp and served with our homemade ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks coated in an Italian herb crisp.
Woodchips
Freshly cut homemade potato chips. Served with our craft beer cheese
Wood Pile
Choose three of your favorite types of fries, along with three sauces of your choice.
Twisted Axes
Five salted and buttered Bavarian soft pretzels. Served with our craft beer cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Our delicious homemade mild salsa made just right for everyone to enjoy. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with fresh tortilla chips.
Greens
JD's Salad
Crisp romaine topped with diced grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, shaved parmesan, and parmesan cheese crisps. Served with our signature lemon-oregano vinaigrette dressing.
Strawberry Field Salad
Fresh, tangy and flavorsome mixed greens with juicy strawberries, feta cheese, diced red onions, sweet and tart dried cranberries, bacon, and glazed pecans topped with diced grilled chicken. Served with our honey vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
The perfect hearty salad with diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, blue cheese, sliced avocado, and hard-boiled eggs arranged on a bed of crisp romaine.Served with poblano avocado ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp hearts of romaine tossed in robust Caesar dressing topped with 6 oz grilled or crispy chicken breast, herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Wings
Traditional
JD’s wings are fried until tender and tossed in your choice of sauce. Our traditional buffalo styles mild, medium, hot, and ghost sauces are from a secret recipe out of Buffalo, NY and homemade daily. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or our homemade ranch. 10 pieces per order. Add wings $3 per 2.
Boneless
JD’s wings are fried until tender and tossed in your choice of sauce. Our traditional buffalo styles mild, medium, hot, and ghost sauces are from a secret recipe out of Buffalo, NY and homemade daily. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or our homemade ranch. 10 pieces per order.
Flatbreads
Classic Pepperoni Flatbread
Layered with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni on a stone baked flatbread.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Stone baked flatbread smothered in our creamy ranch sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon and grilled chicken
The Greek Flatbread
Feta cheese, gyro meat with tzatziki sauce and black olives. spears. Served with our homemade ranch
Meat Sweats Flatbread
This meat lovers’ flatbread is packed with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, gyro meat, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and marinara on a stone baked flatbread
Sweet & Heat Flatbread
Covered with pineapple chunks, pepperoni, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and marinara over a stone baked flatbread
Veggie Love Flatbread
Stone baked flatbread covered with fresh bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, with pepperoncini, green and black olives for more flavor over mozzarella and marinara.
Spicy BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Pulled chicken, onions, cilantro, diced jalapeños sweet bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, served with choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce.
Build Your Own Flatbread
Marinara and mozzarella - Add veggies +.75 each / Add meats +1.00 each. Toppings: Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Gyro Meat, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Green Olives, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese.
Burgers
TimberBeast
This signature burger is piled high with flavor in every bite. Made with our handcrafted all-beef patty, two slices of bacon, fried onion and jalapeño spears topped with our craft beer cheese. Served with sweet BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.
Cowboy Burger
This flavor packed burger starts with our handcrafted all-beef patty, then we add smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar, pickles and crispy onions on a toasted Hawaiian bun with coleslaw on the side.
Fiery Axe
This burger was made to fill woodsmen with two handcrafted all-beef patties, bacon, and two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.
Bullseye Burger
This delicious favorite is made with our hand crafted all-beef patty, American cheese, two slices of bacon topped with an over-easy egg. Served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun dressed with our famous handmade buffalo hot sauce.
Classic Lumberjack
Our classic cheese burger is made with our handcrafted all-beef patty and American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.
Old Battle Axe
This burger was made to fill woodsmen with two handcrafted all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.
Black & Blue
JD’s favorite burger starts with a blackened handcrafted all- beef patty, two slices of bacon, blue cheese crumbles and dressing, lettuce, tomato, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun
Plates
Fish Tacos
Two fresh wild blackened Mahi Mahi tacos with a refreshing mango salsa, cabbage and avocado ranch sauce. Served with tortilla chips
Fish & Chips
This classic comes with two pieces of golden fried Alaskan cod, two jalapeño cheddar hush puppies, and our crispy beer-battered fries. Served with freshly cut lemon and our homemade tartar sauce
Gyro
Our delicious gyro is all about flavor with perfect cuts of savory lamb and sautéed bell peppers over freshly cut tomatoes and lettuce topped with feta cheese on a warmed pita bread with a refreshing tzatziki sauce
Pickaxe Chicken Sandwich
Battered and fried tender chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet Hawaiian bun.
Prime Rib French Dip
Thick cuts of flavorful and tender prime rib cooked to perfection with two slices of provolone cheese served with Au Jus.
Chicken Tender Basket
Four golden crisp tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Cali Grilled Fowl
Made with tender grilled chicken, two slices of bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a brioche bun.
Chicken & Waffles
Our sweet but spicy chicken and waffles will get your taste buds going with three of our crispy chicken tenders over two delicious sugar waffles drizzled with our sweet and spicy honey (no side included)
Patty Melt
Made with our hand crafted all-beef patty and caramelized onions with two slices of provolone cheese on toasted sourdough bread.
Club Sandwich
Three tiers of fresh and savory with seared ham and bacon, American cheese and provolone cheese. Served with two layers of freshly cut tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo all between three slices of toasted white bread
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
6 oz grilled or crispy chicken breast, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan with Caesar dressing on a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla.
JD's Wrap
6 oz grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan with JD’s dressing* on a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla
Crispy Bacon Ranch Wrap
6 oz crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla with homemade ranch dressing.
Nachos
Brisket Nacho
Fresh tortilla chips with roasted corn, red onions, jalapeños, covered with sour cream, BBQ sauce and beer cheese or white queso.
Beef Nacho
Fresh tortilla chips with red onions, black beans, jalapeños, covered with sour cream and beer cheese or white queso.
Shred Chicken Nacho
Fresh tortilla chips with green onions, black beans, jalapeños and bacon topped with a layer of sour cream, mild buffalo sauce and beer cheese or white queso
Kids
KIds Boneless
5 boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. (no side)
Chicken Nuggets
5 chicken nuggets served with homestyle fries or wood chips.
kids Flatbread
Cheese or Pepperoni (No side)
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese toasted on white bread cut into halves, served with homestyle fries or wood chips.
Little Axe Burger
4oz all-beef patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with homestyle fries or wood chips.
Mac N' Cheese
Kraft macaroni and cheese served with homestyle fries or wood chips.
Sides
Desserts
Extras
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Mayo
Spicy Ketchup
Avocado Ranch
Caesar
Honey Mustard
JD's Dressing
Honey Vinaigrette
Salsa
Marinara
Beer Cheese
White Queso
Mild
Medium
Hot
Ghost Pepper
Sweet BBQ
Garlic Parmesean
Sweet Teriyaki
Mango Habanero
Death Sauce
Surly Axe Man IPA
Surly Furious
Windsor
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:30 am
12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710, Mankato, MN 56005