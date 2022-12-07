  • Home
  • /
  • JD's Hideaway Mankato - 12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710
Restaurant header imageView gallery

JD's Hideaway Mankato 12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710

review star

No reviews yet

12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710

Mankato, MN 56005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black & Blue
Crispy Bacon Ranch Wrap
Traditional

To Share

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

An assortment of seasonal premium cheese and cured meat with flavorful crackers, arranged fruit, nuts, and olives.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheese curds dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden crisp.

Jd's Trio

Jd's Trio

$18.00

Spinach artichoke dip, 3 mozzarella sticks, 5 boneless wings. 18 (traditional wings +$1.5)

Spicy Pickles

Spicy Pickles

$9.00

Battered and fried pickles with a slight kick.

Splinter Sticks

Splinter Sticks

$9.00

Breaded jalapeño and onion sticks, fried to a golden crisp and served with our homemade ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks coated in an Italian herb crisp.

Woodchips

Woodchips

$8.00

Freshly cut homemade potato chips. Served with our craft beer cheese

Wood Pile

Wood Pile

$11.50

Choose three of your favorite types of fries, along with three sauces of your choice.

Twisted Axes

Twisted Axes

$8.00

Five salted and buttered Bavarian soft pretzels. Served with our craft beer cheese.

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Our delicious homemade mild salsa made just right for everyone to enjoy. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip with fresh tortilla chips.

Greens

JD's Salad

JD's Salad

$13.50

Crisp romaine topped with diced grilled chicken, bacon, green onion, shaved parmesan, and parmesan cheese crisps. Served with our signature lemon-oregano vinaigrette dressing.

Strawberry Field Salad

Strawberry Field Salad

$14.50

Fresh, tangy and flavorsome mixed greens with juicy strawberries, feta cheese, diced red onions, sweet and tart dried cranberries, bacon, and glazed pecans topped with diced grilled chicken. Served with our honey vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

The perfect hearty salad with diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, blue cheese, sliced avocado, and hard-boiled eggs arranged on a bed of crisp romaine.Served with poblano avocado ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp hearts of romaine tossed in robust Caesar dressing topped with 6 oz grilled or crispy chicken breast, herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Wings

Traditional

Traditional

$16.00

JD’s wings are fried until tender and tossed in your choice of sauce. Our traditional buffalo styles mild, medium, hot, and ghost sauces are from a secret recipe out of Buffalo, NY and homemade daily. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or our homemade ranch. 10 pieces per order. Add wings $3 per 2.

Boneless

Boneless

$13.00

JD’s wings are fried until tender and tossed in your choice of sauce. Our traditional buffalo styles mild, medium, hot, and ghost sauces are from a secret recipe out of Buffalo, NY and homemade daily. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese or our homemade ranch. 10 pieces per order.

Flatbreads

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Layered with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni on a stone baked flatbread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.50

Stone baked flatbread smothered in our creamy ranch sauce and covered with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon and grilled chicken

The Greek Flatbread

The Greek Flatbread

$13.00

Feta cheese, gyro meat with tzatziki sauce and black olives. spears. Served with our homemade ranch

Meat Sweats Flatbread

Meat Sweats Flatbread

$15.00

This meat lovers’ flatbread is packed with Canadian bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, gyro meat, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and marinara on a stone baked flatbread

Sweet & Heat Flatbread

Sweet & Heat Flatbread

$12.00

Covered with pineapple chunks, pepperoni, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and marinara over a stone baked flatbread

Veggie Love Flatbread

Veggie Love Flatbread

$12.00

Stone baked flatbread covered with fresh bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, with pepperoncini, green and black olives for more flavor over mozzarella and marinara.

Spicy BBQ Chicken Flatbread

Spicy BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Pulled chicken, onions, cilantro, diced jalapeños sweet bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, served with choice of Buffalo or BBQ sauce.

Build Your Own Flatbread

$9.50

Marinara and mozzarella - Add veggies +.75 each / Add meats +1.00 each. Toppings: Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Gyro Meat, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Green Olives, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese.

Burgers

TimberBeast

TimberBeast

$14.75

This signature burger is piled high with flavor in every bite. Made with our handcrafted all-beef patty, two slices of bacon, fried onion and jalapeño spears topped with our craft beer cheese. Served with sweet BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.50

This flavor packed burger starts with our handcrafted all-beef patty, then we add smoked brisket, house BBQ, cheddar, pickles and crispy onions on a toasted Hawaiian bun with coleslaw on the side.

Fiery Axe

Fiery Axe

$15.00

This burger was made to fill woodsmen with two handcrafted all-beef patties, bacon, and two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.

Bullseye Burger

Bullseye Burger

$13.75

This delicious favorite is made with our hand crafted all-beef patty, American cheese, two slices of bacon topped with an over-easy egg. Served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun dressed with our famous handmade buffalo hot sauce.

Classic Lumberjack

Classic Lumberjack

$10.50

Our classic cheese burger is made with our handcrafted all-beef patty and American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.

Old Battle Axe

Old Battle Axe

$14.00

This burger was made to fill woodsmen with two handcrafted all-beef patties, two slices of American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun.

Black & Blue

Black & Blue

$13.25

JD’s favorite burger starts with a blackened handcrafted all- beef patty, two slices of bacon, blue cheese crumbles and dressing, lettuce, tomato, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun

Plates

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.75

Two fresh wild blackened Mahi Mahi tacos with a refreshing mango salsa, cabbage and avocado ranch sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

This classic comes with two pieces of golden fried Alaskan cod, two jalapeño cheddar hush puppies, and our crispy beer-battered fries. Served with freshly cut lemon and our homemade tartar sauce

Gyro

Gyro

$11.00

Our delicious gyro is all about flavor with perfect cuts of savory lamb and sautéed bell peppers over freshly cut tomatoes and lettuce topped with feta cheese on a warmed pita bread with a refreshing tzatziki sauce

Pickaxe Chicken Sandwich

Pickaxe Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Battered and fried tender chicken breast tossed in your choice of sauce with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a sweet Hawaiian bun.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$13.75

Thick cuts of flavorful and tender prime rib cooked to perfection with two slices of provolone cheese served with Au Jus.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.50

Four golden crisp tenders served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

Cali Grilled Fowl

Cali Grilled Fowl

$14.00

Made with tender grilled chicken, two slices of bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce and mayo on a brioche bun.

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Our sweet but spicy chicken and waffles will get your taste buds going with three of our crispy chicken tenders over two delicious sugar waffles drizzled with our sweet and spicy honey (no side included)

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

Made with our hand crafted all-beef patty and caramelized onions with two slices of provolone cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Three tiers of fresh and savory with seared ham and bacon, American cheese and provolone cheese. Served with two layers of freshly cut tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo all between three slices of toasted white bread

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

6 oz grilled or crispy chicken breast, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan with Caesar dressing on a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla.

JD's Wrap

JD's Wrap

$10.50

6 oz grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan with JD’s dressing* on a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla

Crispy Bacon Ranch Wrap

Crispy Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.75

6 oz crispy chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a 12” flour or whole wheat tortilla with homemade ranch dressing.

Nachos

Brisket Nacho

Brisket Nacho

$15.00

Fresh tortilla chips with roasted corn, red onions, jalapeños, covered with sour cream, BBQ sauce and beer cheese or white queso.

Beef Nacho

$13.50

Fresh tortilla chips with red onions, black beans, jalapeños, covered with sour cream and beer cheese or white queso.

Shred Chicken Nacho

$13.75

Fresh tortilla chips with green onions, black beans, jalapeños and bacon topped with a layer of sour cream, mild buffalo sauce and beer cheese or white queso

Kids

KIds Boneless

KIds Boneless

$6.00

5 boneless wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. (no side)

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

5 chicken nuggets served with homestyle fries or wood chips.

kids Flatbread

kids Flatbread

$5.00

Cheese or Pepperoni (No side)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled cheese toasted on white bread cut into halves, served with homestyle fries or wood chips.

Little Axe Burger

$7.00

4oz all-beef patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with homestyle fries or wood chips.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Kraft macaroni and cheese served with homestyle fries or wood chips.

Sides

Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Beer Battered Fries

$4.00

Homestyle Fries

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac N' Cheese

$4.00
Wood Chips

Wood Chips

$3.00

JD's House Salad

$4.00

Fruit

$3.00

Seasonal Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Axe

Chocolate Axe

$7.00
Churros

Churros

$5.00
Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50
Fancy Root Beer Float

Fancy Root Beer Float

$4.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Extras

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Spicy Ketchup

$0.75

Avocado Ranch

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

JD's Dressing

$0.75

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.00

White Queso

$1.00

Mild

$0.75

Medium

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Ghost Pepper

$0.75

Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Parmesean

$0.75

Sweet Teriyaki

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Death Sauce

$0.75

NA Beverages

Non A Daiquiri

$5.00

Non A Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Non A Pina Colada

$5.00

NA 0.0 Heineken

$5.00

NA Busch Light

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Beverages (Copy)

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mtn. Dew

$2.75

Diet Mtn. Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Rasp Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Club Soda

Diet Sierra

$2.75

Sour

Cranberry

Glass Bottle Root Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Surly Axe Man IPA

16oz Surly Axe Man IPA

$6.75

Surly Furious

Surly Furious

$5.00

Windsor

Windsor

$3.00

Christmas Cocktails

Mistletoe Magic

$5.00

Three Layers of Christmas

$6.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$9.00

The Grinch

$8.00

Buffet

Buffet Food

$1,200.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12 Civic Center Plaza STE 1710, Mankato, MN 56005

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tav on the Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Madison Avenue Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
124 East Walnut Street Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Wooden Spoon
orange star4.8 • 467
515 N Riverfront Dr Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Flask
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Walnut Street Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Krusty's Donuts
orange star4.6 • 209
1600 warren street suite 14 Mankato, MN 56001
View restaurantnext
Dino's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
239 Belgrade Avenue North Mankato, MN 56003
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston