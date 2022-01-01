KLAW Miami
1737 N Bayshore Dr
Miami, FL 33132
SMALL BITES
Half DZ Oysters
$25.00
DZ Oyster
$50.00
Caviar - Island Creek
$120.00
Caviar Service - Petrossian
$205.00
Seafood Platter
$120.00
Warm Olives
$10.00
Straciatella
$16.00
Chilled Prawns
$22.00
Tuna Tartare
$28.00
Grouper Crudo
$28.00
Carpaccio
$22.00
Lobster Roll
$33.00
Picanha
$25.00
Extra Side of Bread
$4.00
Extra Seeded Cracker
$4.00
Mignonette Martini Sidecar
$5.00
Horseradish Side
CRAB RT
Legs 16 OZ
$176.00
Legs 24 OZ
$264.00
Legs 32 OZ
$352.00
Legs 40 OZ
$440.00
Legs 48 OZ
$528.00
Legs 56 OZ
$616.00
Legs 64 OZ
$704.00
Extra 8oz Leg
$88.00
Lemon Butter Sauce
WHOLE 3lb 3oz
$383.00Out of stock
WHOLE 3lb 9oz
$428.00Out of stock
WHOLE 3lb 12oz
$450.00Out of stock
WHOLE 3lb 15oz
$473.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 3oz
$503.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 4oz
$510.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 6 oz
$525.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 7oz
$533.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 10oz
$555.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 13oz
$578.00Out of stock
WHOLE 4lb 14oz
$585.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb
$600.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb 1oz
$608.00
WHOLE 5lb 2oz
$615.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb 5oz
$638.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb 8oz
$660.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb 10oz
$675.00
WHOLE 5lb 11oz
$683.00Out of stock
WHOLE 5lb 12oz
$690.00
WHOLE 5lb 15oz
$713.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb
$720.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 3oz
$712.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 6oz
$765.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 7oz
$773.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 8oz
$780.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lbs 10oz
$795.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 13oz
$818.00Out of stock
WHOLE 6lb 15oz
$833.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 1oz
$848.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 2oz
$855.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 4oz
$870.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 5oz
$878.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 8oz
$900.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 10oz
$915.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 11oz
$923.00Out of stock
WHOLE 7lb 15oz
$953.00Out of stock
WHOLE 8lb 3oz
$983.00Out of stock
WHOLE 8lb 6oz
$1,005.00Out of stock
WHOLE 8lb 10oz
$1,035.00Out of stock
WHOLE 8lb 13oz
$1,058.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 1oz
$1,088.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 4oz
$1,110.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 8oz
$1,140.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 11oz
$1,163.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 12oz
$1,170.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 14oz
$1,185.00Out of stock
WHOLE 9lb 15oz
$1,193.00Out of stock
WHOLE 10lb 1oz
$1,208.00Out of stock
WHOLE 10lb 2oz
$1,215.00Out of stock
WHOLE 10lb 10oz
$1,275.00Out of stock
WHOLE 10lb 11oz
$1,283.00Out of stock
WHOLE 11lb 1oz
$1,328.00Out of stock
Lemon Butter Sauce
Large Stone (LB)
$105.00
Large Stone (EA)
$28.00
Jumbo Stone (LB) (Copy)
$175.00
Jumbo Stone (EA) (Copy)
$45.00
FRANCE
Chateau Cos D'Estournel, 2012
$504.00
Les Pagodes De Cos, 2009
$335.00
Le Petite Mouton Rothschild 2015
$1,246.00
Chateau Pichon, "Reserve De La Comtesse", 2016
$198.00Out of stock
Echo De Lynch Bages 2018
$166.00
Lynch Bages, 2005
$786.00
Chateau Lafite - Rothschild, 2014
$2,950.00
Chateau Pontet Canet, 2015
$474.00
Les Forts De Latour, 2010
$993.00
Chateau Duhart Milon, Grand Cru 2009
$424.00
Chateau Duhart Milon, Grand Cru 2018
$288.00Out of stock
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 2005
$3,975.00
Chateau Pontet Canet, 2006
$441.00Out of stock
Ducru - Beaucaillou, Grand Cru 2009
$810.00
Ducru - Beaucaillou, Grand Cru 2008
$702.00
Ducru - Beaucaillou, Grand Cru 1982
$1,886.00
Chateau Lagrange, Grand Cru 2019
$178.00
Chateau Leoville, "Las Cases", Grand Cru 2010
$1,102.00
Chateau Leoville, "Las Cases", Grand Cru 2009
$1,356.00
Chateau Leoville, "Las Cases", Grand Cru 1996
$1,482.00
Chateau Leoville, "Las Cases", Grand Cru 1982
$2,864.00
Chateau Margaux, 1995
$2,230.00
Chateau Margaux, 2009
$3,230.00
Chateau Palmer, 2010
$1,500.00Out of stock
Chateau Palmer, 2016
$1,197.00
Chateau Rauzan Segla, 2009
$750.00
Blason D'Issan, 2018
$159.00
Chateau Cantenac Brown 2009
$217.00Out of stock
Chateau Cantenac Brown 1.5 L 2009
$487.00Out of stock
Chateau Brane Cantenac 2010
$362.00Out of stock
Le Petit Smith Havt Lafitte 2019
$157.00Out of stock
La Mission Haut - Brion, 2014
$1,272.00
Chateau Haut - Brion, Grand Cru 2017
$1,747.00
Chateau Haut Bailly, Grand Cru 2017
$432.00
Domaine De Chevalier 2009
$325.00
Blason De L'Evangile, 2016
$224.00
Chateau Laroque, 2014
$143.00
Chateau Angelus "Le Carillon D'Angelus", 2018
$390.00
Chateau Canon, Grand Cru 2010
$504.00
Chateau Canon, Grand Cru 2015
$884.00
Chateau Troplong Mondot, Grand Cru 2016
$482.00
Chateau Angelus, Grand Cru 2009
$1,272.00
Chateau Cheval Blanc, Grand Cru 2005
$2,223.00
Chateau Cheval Blanc, Grand Cru 2010
$2,871.00
Chateau Cheval - Blanc, Grand Cru 2016
$2,544.00
Domaine Harmand - Geoffroy, 2017
$195.00
Domaine Philippe Livera, "Les Evocelles", 2016
$202.00
Gerard Raphet, "Clos De Beze", Grand Cru 2019
$889.00
Domaine Trapet, "Ostrea", 2016
$261.00
Domaine De La Pousse D'Or, "Les Groseilles", 2018
$388.00
Domaine Gros Frere Et Sceur, "Clos De Vougeot", Grand Cru 2016
$582.00Out of stock
Domaine Follin Arbelet, 2018
$208.00
Domaine Genot - Boulanger, "Clos Du Chapitre", 1er Cru 2019
$295.00
Domaine B & T Glantenay, "Les Saussiles", 1er Cru 2018
$272.00
Domaine Parent, "Les Renardes", Grand Cru 2018
$519.00
Aurelien Verdet, "Vieilles Vignes", 2018
$414.00
Aurelien Verdet, 2017
$261.00
Domaine Chapel, "Charbonieres", Fleurie 2020
$98.00
Domaine Dujac 2020
$350.00
Billon C, "Les Elotins", 2017
$198.00Out of stock
Domaine De Gouye, "Vieilles Vignes", 2013
$112.00
Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aine, "Maison Bleue", 2016
$208.00Out of stock
Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aine, "La Chapelle", 2011
$360.00Out of stock
Domaine Paul Jaboulet Aine, "La Chapelle", 2018
$497.00
Domaine Dumien Serrette, "Patou", 2017
$150.00Out of stock
Domaine Du Cayron, 2019
$82.00
Famille Perrin, "La Gille", 2019
$94.00Out of stock
Domaine La Bouissiere, 2019
$112.00
Les Clos Du Caillou, "La Reserve", 2018
$423.00
Chateau De Beaucastel, 2006
$261.00
Famille Brunier, "Piedlong", 2019
$130.00
Domaine De Marcoux, 2018
$150.00
Roger Sabon, "Prestige" 2019
$342.00
Roger Sabon, "Reserve" 2020
$252.00
Domaine de Ferrand, "Mistral", 2019
$65.00
UNITED STATES
Eyrie Vineyards, Dundee Hills, 2018
$95.00Out of stock
Bethel Heights, "Aeolian", Eola - Amity Hills, 2018 (Magnum)
$295.00
Archery Summit, Dundee Hills, 2020
$147.00
Bethel Heights, "Aeolian", Eola - Amity Hills, 2021
$125.00
Hyland Estates, "Coury", Willamette 2018
$135.00Out of stock
Cristom, Willamette Valley 2020
$87.00
Cristom, "Mt. Jefferson Cuvee", Eola - Amity Hills 2019
$105.00
Failla, Sonoma Coast, 2019
$93.00Out of stock
Merry Edwards, "Klopp Ranch", Russian River Valley, 2017
$209.00
Merry Edwards, "Olivet Lane", Russian River Valley, 2018
$223.00
Merry Edwards, "Flax", Russian River Valley, 2017
$203.00
Merry Edwards, "Meredith Estate", Russian River Valley, 2019
$228.00
Hirsch Vineyards, "West Ridge", 2019
$208.00
Rhys, "Skyline", 2016
$426.00
Chanin, "Sanford & Benedict", Sonoma Coast, 2020
$156.00
Dumol, "Westerreach", Russian River Valley, 2019
$179.00
Kosta Browne, "Amber Ridge", Russian River Valley, 2020
$250.00Out of stock
Kosta Browne, "Kanzler", Sonoma Coast, 2019
$250.00
Martinelli, "Bella Vigna", Sonoma Coast, 2019
$103.00
Martinelli, "Zio Tony Ranch", Russian River Valley 2019
$173.00
Littorai, "Les Larmes" Anderson Valley 2021
$161.00
Bond, "Vecina", Oakville, Napa Valley, 2018
$1,406.00
Bond, "St Eden", Oakville, Napa Valley, 2018
$1,406.00Out of stock
Caymus, "Special Selection", Napa Valley, 2017
$434.00Out of stock
Darioush, "Caravan", Napa Valley, 2019
$126.00
Darioush, "Signature", Napa Valley, 2019
$282.00Out of stock
Far Niente, Napa Valley, 2019
$292.00
Joseph Phelps, Napa Valley, 2019
$208.00
Joseph Phelps, Insignia, Napa Valley, 2018
$679.00Out of stock
Paul Hobbs, "Beckstoffer Dr Crane Vineyard", Napa Valley, 2017
$614.00
Paul Hobbs, "Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard", Napa Valley, 2015
$615.00Out of stock
Paul Hobbs, "Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard", Oakville, Napa Valley, 2012
$683.00Out of stock
Paul Hobbs, "Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard", Napa Valley, 2014
$632.00Out of stock
Paul Hobbs, "Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard", Oakville, Napa Valley, 2010
$743.00Out of stock
Shafer, "Hill Side Select", Stag's Leap District, Napa Valley, 2017
$687.00Out of stock
Shafer, "TD-9", Napa Valley, 2019
$188.00
Shafer, "One Point Five", Stag's Leap District, Napa Valley, 2019
$252.00Out of stock
Pahlmeyer, Napa Valley, 2018
$476.00Out of stock
Ramey, Napa Valley, 2018
$134.00
Robert Mondavi, "Opus One", Napa Valley 2018
$837.00Out of stock
Verite, "La Joie", Sonoma County, 2018
$741.00
Parducci, "True Grit", Mendocino, 2018
$65.00
Harlan, Napa Valley, 2018
$2,210.00
Hall, Napa Valley, 2018
$156.00Out of stock
Ashes & Diamonds, Red Hen Vineyards No.3, Napa Valley, 2018
$211.00Out of stock
Stags Leap, Napa Valley, 2019
$133.00Out of stock
Mayacamas, Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, 2011
$327.00
Peter Michael, "L'Esprit Pavots", Knights Valley, Sonoma County, 2018
$253.00Out of stock
Peter Michael, "Les Pavots", Knights Valley, Sonoma County, 2019
$530.00
Eisele Estate, Calistoga, Napa Valley, 2017
$1,135.00
Eisele Estate, Calistoga, Napa Valley, 2018
$1,155.00
Dalla Valle, Napa Valley 2017
$787.00
Caymus, Red Schooner, "Transit No. 2", Shiraz
$155.00
Caymus Voyage
$155.00Out of stock
Tor Kenward, Tierra Roja Vineyard, Oakville 2019
$483.00
Hewitt Vineyard, Rutherford 2017
$318.00
Melka, "Metisse", Martinez Vineyard, Napa Valley 2017
$505.00
Abreu, "Las Posades" Howell Mountain 2017
$1,745.00
Abreu, "Thorevilos" Napa Valley 2017
$1,745.00
Abreu, "Rothwell Hyde" Napa Valley 2018
$703.00
Dominus, Napa Valley 2019
$793.00
Dunn, Howell Mountain 2018
$425.00
Dunn, Napa Valley 2018
$275.00
Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley 2018
$150.00
Freemark Abbey, Rutherford 2018
$227.00
Futo, "5500", Stags Leap 2018
$1,330.00
Futo, Oakville 2018
$1,330.00
Futo, OVISL, Napa Valley 2018
$904.00
Groth, Oakville 2018
$164.00
Groth, "Reserve", Oakville 2018
$407.00Out of stock
Heitz, "Martha's Vineyard", Napa Valley 2016
$690.00
Heitz, "Martha's Vineyard", Napa Valley 2015 (Magnum)
$1,420.00
Heitz, "Trailside Vineyard", Napa Valley 2016
$305.00
Pride Mountain Vineyards, Sonoma & Napa Valley 2019
$220.00
Quintessa, Rutherford 2019
$550.00
Staglin, "Estate", Rutherford 2018
$715.00
Pride Mountain Vineyards, Syrah, Sonoma 2018
$147.00
Ghost Block, Oakville 2019
Out of stock
Saxum, "Broken Stones", Paso Robles, California 2020
Out of stock
Saxum, "Hexe", Willow Creek District, California 2019
Out of stock
Saxum, "Paderewski", Willow Creek District, California 2020
Out of stock
Saxum, "Heart Stone", Adelaida District, California 2020
Out of stock
Caymus, Red Schooner, "Transit No. 2", Shiraz
$155.00Out of stock
Pride Mountain Vineyards, Syrah, Sonoma 2018
$147.00Out of stock
ITALY
Banfi, Brunello Di Montalcino, 2017
$167.00
Banfi, "Poggio Alle Mura", Brunello Di Montalcino, 2013
$198.00
Tenuta San Guido, "Guidalberto", Toscana 2020
$149.00
Carpineto, Brunello Di Montalcino, Riserva 2015
$259.00Out of stock
Villa Antinori, "Tignanello" Toscana IGT 2016
$625.00
Sassicaia 2019
$775.00
Clerico Barolo, 2017
$137.00
Clerico Bricotto Magnum 2009
$825.00
Clerico Ciabot Mentin, 2017
$292.00
Moccagatta Basarin 2016
$151.00
Moccagatta Cole, 2017
$182.00
Moccagatta Dolcetto 2018
$71.00Out of stock
Conterno Barbera, 2019
$68.00
Conterno Ginestra, 2016
$209.00
Conterno Ginestra Riserva 2013
$495.00
Produttori Barbaresco, 2018
$119.00
Produttori Barbaresco Ovello, 2017
$188.00
G.D. Vajra, "Coste De Rose" Barolo 2017
$202.00
San Filippo, "Le Lucere", Brunello Do Montalcino Riserva 2016
$575.00
San Filippo, "Le Lucere", Brunello Do Montalcino 2017 (Magnum)
$610.00
Bibi Graetz, "Colore", Sangiovese 2019
$609.00
Bibi Graetz, "Testamatta", Sangiovese 2019
$250.00
Bibi Graetz, "Testamatta", Sangiovese 2019 (3 Liter)
$1,031.00Out of stock
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere, "Feudo Di Mezzo", Etna Rosso 2020
$140.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere, "Prephylloxera", Etna Rosso 2020
$325.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere, "Guardiola", Etna Rosso 2020
$140.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere, "Santo Spirito", Etna Rosso 2020
$140.00
Tenuta Delle Terre Nere, "Calderana Sottana", Etna Rosso 2020
$170.00
SPAIN
Scala Dei, Red Blend, "Prior", Priorat, 2018
$96.00
Coto De Imaz, Tempranillo, Rioja, Gran Reserva 2014
$89.00
Cillar de Silos, Tempranillo, "Torresilo", Ribera del Duero, 2018
$107.00
Cillar De Silos, Tinto Fino "Dominio Del Pidio", Ribera del Duero, 2018
$176.00
Artadi Alava, 2018
$589.00
Lopez 2010
$133.00
Pedrosa Crianza, 2017
$101.00
Pedrosa Reserva, 2017
$143.00
Pedrosa Gran Reserva, 2014
$248.00
FRANCE
Damien Laureau "Bel Ouvrage" Savennieres 2016
$173.00
Nicolas Joly "Clos De La Coulee Serrant" Savennieres 2020
$262.00
Domaine De Ladoucette, Pouilly-Fume 2020
$102.00
Domaine Serge Dagueneau et Fils "Les Pentes" Pouilly Fume 2020
$75.00
Henri Bourgeois "Jadis" Sancerre 2018
$157.00
Domaine J. De Villebois "Les Montes Damnes" Sancerre 2019
$146.00
Domaine Bailly Reverdy "Mercy-Dieu" Sancerre 2021
$76.00Out of stock
Domaine Billaud Simon "Vaulorent" 1er Cru 2018
$211.00
Domaine Servin "Premiere Cuvee Les Pargues" 2019
$73.00
Domaine A'Dair 2015
$71.00
Domaine Laroche "Blanchots" Grand Cru 2019
$317.00Out of stock
Albert Bichot "Les Vallions" 1er Cru 2019
$138.00Out of stock
Jean Et Sebastien Dauvissat "Vaillons" 2018
$118.00
Domaine Laroche "Fourchaume" 1er Cru Vieilles Vignes 2019
$182.00
Roland Lavantureux "Fourchaume" 1er Cru 2020
$137.00
Albert Bichot "Domaine Long - Depaquit" 2020
$75.00
Samuel Billaud, "Vaillons", Vieilles Vignes, 1er Cru 2020
$144.00Out of stock
Domaine Genot - Boulanger, "Vieilles Vignes", 2019
$125.00
Domaine Genot - Boulanger, "Vieilles Vignes", 2018
$115.00
Albert Bichot "Meursault" 2018
$179.00
Vincent Latour "Les Narvaux" 2019
$221.00
Oliver Leflaive 2019
$246.00
Thierry Et Pascale Matrot, "Mersault - Blagny", 1er Cru 2018
$226.00
Domaine JA Ferret 2019
$111.00
Domaine De La Choupette 2020
$144.00Out of stock
Domaine De La Choupette "La Garenne" 1er Cru 2020
$197.00Out of stock
Domaine De La Choupette "Chalumaux" 1er Cru 2020
$178.00Out of stock
Bouchard Chassagne-Montrachet, 2018
$207.00
Nicolas Potel Chassagne-Montrachet, 2020
$235.00
Pagodes De Cos 2018
$180.00
UNITED STATES
Evening Land, "La Source" Seven Springs Vineyard, Eola - Amity Hills 2018
$186.00
Eyrie Vineyards, "Original Vines" Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley 2017
$116.00Out of stock
Arista, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County 2019
$146.00
Clos Pegase, "Mitsuko's Vineyard Estate" Carneros, Napa Valley 2020
$65.00
Hyde De Villaine, "Hyde Vineyard", Carneros, Napa Valley 2018
$180.00
Chateau Montelena, "Winemaker's Selection", Napa Valley 2019
$135.00
Sandhi, Santa Rita Hills 2020
$75.00
Radio-Coteau, "Wingtine", Sonoma Coast 2018
$159.00
Chanin, "Sanford & Benedict Vineyard", Santa Rita Hills 2020
$115.00
Wayfarer, Fort Ross - Seaview, Sonoma County 2019
$224.00
ZD 2021
$105.00
Nicholas Allen, Carte Blanche "UV Vineyard", Sonoma Coast 2019
$144.00
Far Niente, Napa Valley 2020
$136.00Out of stock
Williams Seylem, "Lewis MacGregor", Russian River Valley, Sonoma County 2019
$339.00
Freeman, "Ryo-Fu", Russian River Valley, Sonoma County 2018
$122.00
Tyler, "Bien Nacido - W Block", Santa Maria Valley 2017
$144.00
J. Christopher, "Cuvee Lunatique" Willamette Valley 2018
$65.00
Gainey, Santa Rita Hills 2019
$55.00
Martinelli, "Zio Tony" Russian River Valley, Sonoma 2019
$205.00
Ramey, "Ritchie Vineyard", Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 2019
$177.00
Knights Bridge, Knight's Valley, Sonoma County 2019
$75.00
Lail Vineyards, "Georgia", Napa Valley 2019
$375.00
Rudd Crossroads, Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley 2020
$109.00
Merry Edwards, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 2020
$126.00Out of stock
ITALY
Nada, Sauvignon Blanc, Langhe 2019
$65.00Out of stock
Vietti, Arneis, Roero, Piedmont, 2021
$69.00
Le Vigne Di Zamo, Sauvignon Blanc, Friuli Colli Orientali, 2020
$75.00Out of stock
La Toledana, Cortese, Gavi Di Gavi 2020
$72.00
Bibi Graetz, "Casamatta Bianco" Tuscany 2020
$68.00
Bibi Graetz, "Testamatta Bianco" Tuscany 2019
$241.00
SPAIN
OTHER
ROSE
Cristom, Pinot Noir, Eola - Amity Hills, Willamette Valley 2021
$75.00
L'Oliveto, Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley 2020
$66.00
Margerum, "Riviera Rose", Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara 2021
$70.00
Bibi Graetz, "Casamatta Rosato", Sangiovese, Tuscany 2019
$68.00
Domaine De Triennes, Vin De Pays De Mediterranee, France 2021
$65.00
Brut
Vueve Clicquot, "Ponsardin" NV
$177.00
Telmont, "Vinotheque", 2006
$370.00
Krug, "Grand Cuvee", NV
$433.00
Pierre Paillard, "Les Parcelles", Grand Cru NV
$154.00
Louis Roderer, "Cristal", 2014
$596.00
Paul Bara, "Special Club", 2014
$269.00
Larmandier - Bernier, "Longitude", NV
$153.00Out of stock
Dom Perignon, 2012
$655.00
Michel Gonet, "Mesnil Sur Oger", Grand Cru 2012
$151.00Out of stock
Bollinger, "Special Cuvee", NV
$220.00
Laherte Freres, "Ultradition", NV
$151.00
Charles Heidsick, "Rose"
$250.00
Veuve Clicquot, "Ponsardin Rose", NV
$192.00
Tattinger, "Prestige Rose", NV
$170.00
Ruinart, "Rose"
$218.00
Laurent Perrier, "Cuvee Rose", NV
$219.00
Billecart - Salmon, "Rose"
$230.00
J. Lassalle "Rose", 1er Cru NV
$169.00
Telmont, "Reserve Rose", 2015
$196.00
Franciacorta "Ca' Del Bosco", Cuvee Prestige, Italy
$107.00
G.D. Vajra, N.S. Della Never, Extra Brut Rose, Piedmont, Italy
$89.00
Philippe Gonet, "Roy Soleil" Blanc De Blanc's, Grand Cru
$160.00
Philippe Gonet, "Roy Soleil" Blanc De Blanc's, Grand Cru (Magnum)
$330.00
Philippe Gonet Brut
$140.00
Philippe Gonet Brut (Magnum)
$274.00
Louis Roderer, "Collection 242" Brut
$140.00
Passed Canapes
$35.00
Event - Scallop
$5.00
Event - Truffle Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Event - Black Grouper Crudo
Out of stock
Event - Stracciatella
Out of stock
Event - Spanish Sole
Out of stock
Event- Chateaubriand
Out of stock
FS Dinner
$175.00
Surf & Turf
$275.00
King Crab Upcharge
$18.00
Upgrade
$12.00
Event Beef Tartare
$145.00Out of stock
Event - Bluefin Tuna Tostada
$105.00Out of stock
Event- Grilled Eggplant
Out of stock
Event- Truffle Fries
Out of stock
Additional 3rd Item (1st Course)
$20.00
Additional 3rd Item (2nd Course)
$30.00
Event Food
$175.00
BEO Sides
$10.00
Brugal Event Liquor
$6,500.00Out of stock
Menu One
$110.00Out of stock
Menu Two
$155.00Out of stock
HH 2 Drink
$18.00
Premium Bev
$150.00
Bar Pack 1hr Addtl
$48.00
Courvoisier Dinner
$400.00
Join us for a culinary experience like no other.
Location
1737 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132
