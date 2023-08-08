Food

Aguachiles

Aguachile Verde

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp lime-marinated, serrano green sauce, onion, cucumber and cilantro.

Aguachile Negro

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp lime-marinated, charred habanero sauce, fresh habanero, tomato juice, onion, cucumber, cilantro.

Appetizers

Birria Fries

$13.49

French fries loaded with juicy birria, melted cheese, cilantro, onion and tomatillo sauce. Consome on the side.

Camarones al Ajo

$13.49

Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, GARLIC

Camarones al Guajillo

$13.49

Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, GUAJILLO PEPPER

Camarones Chiltepin

$13.49

Jumbo Shrimp Shell on, CHILE PIQUIN PEPPER

Chicharron de atun

$11.99

Fresh fried tuna bites with guacamole and tomatillo salsa.

Empanadas de Camaron

$8.99

Shrimp and cheese turnovers with pico de gallo and mayo chipotle sauce.

Panuchos Yucatecos

$9.99

Two stuffed gorditas with black beans, topped with cochinita pibil, pickled red onion, cilantro and habanero sauce on side

Pulpo con Papas Reganonas

$16.99

Seared Octopus with melted cheese and spicy serrano-piquin salsa served over fried potatoes.

Papas Fritas

$3.99

French fries

Papas Fritas La Cruderia

$5.49

French fries with buffalo sauce and crumble blue cheese.

Esquites

$7.49

Mexico’s city style corn. With Mayo, cheese, lime and chile.

Ceviches y Coctel

Coctel de camarón

$9.99

Shrimp, diced tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cucumber, cocktail sauce and avocado.

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida

$13.99

Shrimp, Fish, Octopus, Oyster, tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cocktail sauce, cucumber and avocado

Ceviche Blanco

$9.49

Fish, onion, cucumber, cilantro, serrano pepper, habanero pepper, tomato and avocado

Ceviche Mango-Habanero

$10.99

Fish, mango, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, habanero chili and avocado

Ceviche Yucateco

$10.99

Fish, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado

Ceviche Yucateco (solo camaron)

$11.99

Shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado

Ceviche Nayarita

$9.49

White fish cooked and seasoned with spices, lime, carrot, tomato, onion, cilantro, habanero and green tomato

Ceviche de Coliflor

$8.99

Steam Cauliflower ceviche, seasoned with lime and spices, carrots, tomato, onion, cilantro and pepper.

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Homemade Flan

Pastel Tres Leches

$7.49

Traditional Tres Leches cake with strawberries and cream

Kids Menu

Deditos de Pollo Buffalo

$6.99Out of stock
Deditos de Pescado

$5.99

Tempura fried fish fingers with fries.

Deditos de Pollo

$5.99

Homemade chicken tenders with french fries.

Quesadillas

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla (chicken, beef or shrimp at extra cost) in a handmade tortilla, served with french fries

Other Cravings

Asado de Puerco

$9.99

Pork shoulder in mexican spices and dried red peppers sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.99

Crispy fried tortillas with red salsa, cheese, crema mexicana, avocado and black beans. Add 2 eggs, carne asada, birria, cochinita or chicken at extra cost.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.99

Crispy fried tortillas with green tomatillo, cheese, crema mexicana, avocado and black beans. Add 2 eggs, carne asada, birria, cochinita or chicken at extra cost.

Flautas de Birria

$9.49

Crispy fried birria taquitos, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese, crema mexicana, and tomatillo salsa. Consome onside.

Mojarra Frita

$12.99

Fried whole tilapia with rice, salad, and chile de arbol sauce.

Tinga de Pollo

$9.99

Shredded chicken breast in chipotle-tomato sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Oysters

Ostiones (12)

$24.00

Fresh, Gratin or house prepared oysters (6) or (12)

Ostiones (6)

$12.00

Fresh, Gratin or house prepared oysters (6) or (12)

Protein Sides

Side Birria

$3.49

3oz

Side Carne asada

$4.49

3oz

Side Cochinita Pibil

$3.49

3oz

Side de Camarones

$4.00

3oz

Side de Cebolla Asada

Sauces

Salsa Buffalo

$0.50

Salsa Coctelera

$0.25

Salsa de Arbol Ajonjoli

$0.25

Salsa Habanero Tamulada (cochinita)

$0.25

Salsa Mayo Chipotle

$0.25

Salsa Tamarindo-Habanero

$0.50

Salsa Tomatillo

$0.25

Salsa Verde Taquera

$0.25

Salsa Yucateca quemada

$0.25

Sides

Arroz

$1.99

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Carne Seca (1 Pedazo)

$1.00

cebolla curtida

$0.25

Consome 16oz

$4.99

Consome 32oz

$7.99

Consome 6oz

$1.50

Copa de Fruta

$3.99

Extra Camaron (1)

$1.00

Ensalada

$1.99

Extra Camaron coctel

$1.99

Extra Pescado ceviche

$1.99

Extra Pulpo

$3.49

Frijoles

$1.99

Guacamole

$6.99

Limones

Plato de Fruta

$5.99

Mayonesa

Orden de Tortillas

$1.99

Pan con mantequilla

$1.50

Papas Fritas Pequenas

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.25

Polvo Chiltepin

$1.50

Queso Fresco

$1.50

Queso Jack

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Aguacate

$2.50

Side Chile Habanero

Side de Cebolla Cruda

Side de Chile Serrano

$0.25

Side de Cilantro

Side de dulces

$5.99

Side de Helado

$2.50

Side de Tostadas

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.25

Ketchup

$0.25

Sopes

Sopes de Asada

$9.99

House sopes with carne asada, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema mexicana.

Sopes pulpo/camaron

$10.99

Octopus and shrimp house recipe sopes, with black beans, avocado, cheese and fried leeks.

Soups

Caldo de Birria con Res

$9.99

Octopus and shrimp house recipe sopes, with black beans, avocado, cheese and fried leeks.

Caldo de Camarón

$12.49

Spicy Shrimp Broth, Carrots, Potatoes and Celery

Tortilla Soup Small

$7.99

Served with tortilla chips, chile pasilla, queso fresco, avocado and mexican cream

Tortilla Soup Large

$9.99

Served with tortilla chips, chile pasilla, queso fresco, avocado and mexican cream

Specials

Hamburgesa de Camaron

$11.99

Tacos

Quesabirrias

$12.49

Crispy beef birria tacos on corn tortilla, filled with monterrey cheese, cilantro, onion. Consome and green tomatillo salsa on the side.

Taco de Chapulines

$5.49

Dehydrated and seasoned Chapulines in a handmade tortilla over fresh guacamole and red sauce on the side.

Tacos ala Plancha

$10.99

Grilled fish or shrimp in guajillo butter sauce served with cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled red onion and chipotle-mayonnaise

Tacos Cochinita Pibil

$10.49

Cochinita pibil on handmade corn tortilla with pickled red onion, cilantro and habanero sauce on the side.

Tacos de Asada

$11.99

House marinated carne asada on a homemade tortilla, cilantro, onion, grilled onion, cucumber and taquera serrano salsa.

Tacos de Birria

$11.49

Beef Birria on a handmade tortilla with cilantro, onion, consome and green tomatillo salsa on side

Tacos de Pescado al PASTOR

$11.99

Marinated fish in dried chilies, spices and pineapple

Tacos Estilo Baja

$10.99

Fish or Shrimp fried tempura tacos, Cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled habanero onion, chipotle mayo on the side.

Tacos Gober

$10.99

House shrimp recipe, melted cheese on a semi-crispy tortilla, pico de gallo and mayo chipotle on the side.

Tortas

Torta de Adobo de Puerco

$10.49

Mexican torta with pork Mexican asado, black beans, avocado and cotija cheese.

Torta de Asada

$12.99

Mexican torta with carne asada, melted cheese, grilled onion, tomato, avocado and toreado on the side.

Tostadas

Tostada Ceviche Blanco

$7.99

Fish, onion, cucumber, cilantro, serrano pepper, habanero pepper, tomato and avocado

Tostada de Coctel de Camarón

$8.49

Shrimp, tomato, onion, serrano chili, habanero, cilantro, cucumber, cocktail sauce and avocado

Tostada Mango Habanero

$8.49

Fish, mango, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, habanero chili and avocado

Tostada Ycateco (Solo Camaron)

$9.99

Shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado

Tostada Yucateco

$8.49

Fish, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cucumber, habanero sauce, habanero chili, tomato and avocado

Tostadas de Pulpo

$12.99

Octopus tostadas with onion, cucumber, cilantro, spicy Serrano-Piquin salsa and avocado.

Wings

Alitas Clásicas

$11.99

Chicken wings in house buffalo sauce, celery, carrot and ranch dressing

Alitas Tamarindo-Habanero

$11.99

Chicken wings in homemade habanero tamarind sauce, celery, carrot and ranch dressing

Soft Drinks

Agua Fresca de Jamaica

$4.75

Natural flavored waters

Agua Fresca de Pina

$4.75

Natural flavored waters

Caprisun

$1.50
Coca Cola

$2.99
Coca Cola mexicana medio litro

$4.25

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Jarrito de Limon

$2.99

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarrito Pina

$2.99

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.99

Jarritos Mandarina

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Sunkist

$2.99
Topo Chico

$4.49
Champurrado

$2.75

Beer

Beer

Modelo

$4.99

Modelo Caguama

$11.49

32oz Beer

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Corona

$4.99
Corona Familiar Caguama 32oz

$11.49

32oz Beer

Corona Premier

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

Pacifico

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99
Victoria Caguama 32oz

$11.49

32oz Beer

XX

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Tecate Light

$4.99

Beverages Sides

2 oz Clamato

$1.00

2oz Mango

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Clasico

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Negro

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Picosito

$1.00

Flavored Escarchado

$1.25

Michelada Mix Only

$3.99

Salsa Clasica

$1.00

Salsa Negra

$1.00

Salsa Picosita

$1.00

Micheladas

Michelada

Clasica

$3.00

Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, clamato and tajin.

Negra

$3.00

Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, michelada mix and tajin.

Picosita

$3.00

Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice and our spicy michelada mix.

La Toxica

$13.00

32oz Caguama, Shrimp, cucumber and our classic Michelada Mix.

De Camaron

$9.00

Tajin and chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, clamato. Covered in Shrimp, jicama, cucumber, orange, snack mix, peanuts and house snack sauce

De Mango

$8.00

Tajin and Chamoy rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade classic sauce, fresh mango. Covered in: Fresh mango, eskwinkles, mango gummies, spicy mango and more...

De Tamarindo

$8.00

Chamoy and tajin rim, ice, fresh lime juice, homemade michelada mix, fresh tamarind. Topped with: tamarind balls, eskwinkles, jicama, cucumber, flavored lollipop, and more...

De Gomitas

$8.00

Classic Michelada. Topped with: variety of gummies, spicy candies, sweet/sour, cucumber, Japanese peanuts, mango lollipop and more...

La Golosa

$10.50

Classic Michelada covered with: Beef jerky, Shrimp, Pickled pork skins, spicy peanuts, cucumber, snack mix and more.

Chelada

$2.00

Salted rim, ice, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

Virgen

$2.50

Classic Michelada with Topo Chico

Cocktails & Shots

Mixed Drinks

Frozen Margarita 8oz

$5.99

Lime Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita 12oz

$8.49

Lime Frozen Margarita

Cantarito

$10.99

Tequila, fresh lime juice, salt, pineapple, orange and grapefruit soda.

Paloma

$8.99

Tequila blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit soda.

Mojito Crudo

$10.49

Tequila, muddled cucumber, mint, fresh lime juice, cucumber mint syrup and a splash of Topo-chico.

CucuBerry

$11.49

Tequila, muddled strawberries and cucumber, fresh lime juice, strawberry and cucumber syrup, splash of Topo-chico.

Half Time

$10.99

Tequila, hibiscus syrup, hibiscus water, fresh lime juice, lime frozen margarita and hibiscus salt rim.

Very Frozen

$8.49

Hibiscus and Strawberry Frozen Margarita

Margarita Rocks Original

$9.99

Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup and fresh lime juice.

Margarita Rocks Mango

$10.99

Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup, fresh lime, and mango pulp.

Margarita Rocks Tamarindo

$10.99

Tequila, orange liqueur, syrup, fresh lime juice, and tamarind pulp.

Carajillo

$12.99

Espresso shot, Licor 43

Beverages Sides

2 oz Clamato

$1.00

2oz Mango

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Clasico

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Negro

$1.00

Extra Miche Mix Picosito

$1.00

Flavored Escarchado

$1.25

Michelada Mix Only

$3.99

Salsa Clasica

$1.00

Salsa Negra

$1.00

Salsa Picosita

$1.00

Merch

Merchandise

Cruderia Shirt

$20.00

La Cruderia Hat

$20.00

Shot Cup

$10.00

Vaso de Cantarito

$15.00