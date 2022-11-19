Ladd's Restaurant imageView gallery

Ladd's Restaurant

205 Reviews

$$

64 Barre Paxton Rd

Rutland, MA 01543

Popular Items

SM Cheese Pizza $
LG Cheese
BYO Ladds Burger

Appetizers

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Basket Fries

$5.99

Basket Onion Rings

$8.99

Bone-in-Wings

$11.99

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Boneless Honey BBQ Wings

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Combo App

$17.99

Crab Rangoons

$9.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$9.99

Keg Tots

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Nachos

$12.99

Pot Stickers

$8.99

Potato Wedges

$9.99

Quesadilla

$12.99

S & P Wings

$11.99

Scallops w/Bacon

$13.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Spinach Dip

$11.99

Wing Zings

$10.99

Beef & Veal

Delmonico Steak

$23.99

Reg Prime Rib

$24.99

King Prime Rib

$27.99

Boeuf Au Sauvignon

$23.99

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Veal Brazil

$22.99

Veal Picatta

$22.99

SteakTips

$20.99

Teriyaki Steak

$23.99

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Veal Parmesan

$19.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Seafood Alfredo

$27.99

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$7.49

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

SM Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Poultry & Pork

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Chicken Picatta

$18.99

Chicken Brazil

$18.99

Fried Chicken

$15.99

Duck A L’orange

$24.99

Duck Hunters

$24.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Broiled Pork Chops

$17.99

Salads

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.99

Lg Garden Salad

$11.99

Plain Sml Caesar

$4.99

Plain Sml Garden

$4.99

Seafood

Baked Seafood Combo

$26.99

Broiled Haddock

$19.99

Broiled Scallops

$22.99

Fried Scallops

$22.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$29.99

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$28.99

Haddock Almondine

$20.99

Lazy Lobster

$27.99

Lobster Pie

$27.99

Salmon

$21.99

Scallops Gratinee

$23.99

Seafood Alfredo

$27.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Stuffed Haddock

$20.99

Stuffed Shrimp

$23.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & Burgers

BLT Wrap

$11.99

Buff Chicken Sand

$12.99

BYO Ladds Burger

$14.99

Cajun Chicken Sand

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.99

French Dip

$14.99

Fried Haddock Sand

$13.99

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Lean Pastrami

$13.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Soups

Soup Du Jour - Tomato Basil

$4.99+

Cup Clam Chowder

$4.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$5.99

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Chili

$5.99

Sm Specialty Pizzas

SM Big Mac

$13.99

SM Blt Pizza

$13.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

SM Chicken Garlic Pizza

$13.99

SM Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.99

SM Dish Boy Pizza

$13.99

SM Fenway

$13.99

SM Hawaiian

$13.99

SM Ladds Combo

$13.99

SM Margherita

$13.99

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99

SM Taco Pizza

$13.99

SM Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.99

SM White Pizza

$13.99

SM BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Lg Specialty Pizzas

LG Big Mac

$19.99

LG BLT Pizza

$19.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

LG Chicken Garlic Pizza

$19.99

LG Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

LG Dish Boy Pizza

$19.99

LG Fenway

$19.99

LG Hawaiian

$19.99

Lg Ladds Combo

$19.99

LG Margherita

$19.99

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

LG Taco Pizza

$19.99

LG Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.99

LG White Pizza

$19.99

LG BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Build Your Own Small

SM Cheese Pizza $

$10.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Build Your Own Large

LG Cheese

$15.99

Specials

Chicken & Mushroom Ravioli

$19.99

Chicken Broccoli Penne*

$14.99

Fish & Chips*

$16.99

French Dip Tacos*

$17.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Garlic Parmesan Swordfish*

$23.99

Haddock Puttanesca*

$21.99

Keg Tots

$9.99

Liver & Onions*

$14.99

Meatloaf*

$14.99

Pot Stickers

$8.99

Poutine App

$10.99

Roast Pork

$13.99

Roast Pork*

$14.99

Scallop Florentine*

$24.99

Teriyaki Salmon*

$23.99

Desserts

A la Mode

$2.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Caramel Sundae

$5.99

Chocolate Sundae

$5.99

Flourless Torte

$6.99

Molten Lava Cake

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Waffle Sundae

$6.99

Vanilla Bread Pudding

$6.99

Sides

Baked Pot

$2.99

Side Lazy Lobster

$16.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.49

Sweet Potato FF

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Mashed

$2.99

Mashed w/Gravy

$2.99

Mashed w/Side Gravy

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side Scallops

$9.99

***Side Stuffed Shrimp

$7.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Butternut Squash

$2.99

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.25

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

Michelob

$4.25

Michelob Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mikes Lemonade

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.50

O'Douls

$3.75

Sam Adams

$5.75

St. Pauly Girl

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Wach Blueberry

$5.25

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.75

Nutrul Seltzers

$7.25

Red Wine Bottle

Altos Malbec BTL

$18.00

Bogle Merlot BTL

$19.00

Rob Mondavi Private Select Cab BTL

$19.00

Casillero Del Diablo Malbec BTL

$19.00

Josh Cab BTL

$21.00

Rosemount Shiraz BTL

$19.95

Jelly Jar Blend BTL

$18.00

Superiore Chianti BTL

$18.95

7 Moons Blend BTL

$18.00

Toasted Head Cab BTL

$18.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir BTL

$21.00

Cono Sur Bicicleta Pinot Noir BTL

$19.00

$12 BTL Wine Special

$12.00

White Wine Bottle

Monkey Bay Sauv Blanc BTL

$18.00

Kung Fu Riesling BTL

$20.00

Hogue Riesling BTL

$18.00

St. Francis Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

Kendal-Jack Chard. BTL

$21.00

Robert Mondavi Private Select Chardonnay BTL

$18.00

Beringer W. Zin. BTL

$17.95

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio BTL

$19.00

Danzante Pinot Griogio BTL

$18.00

13 Celsius Sav Blanc BTL

$19.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

64 Barre Paxton Rd, Rutland, MA 01543

Directions

Gallery
Ladd's Restaurant image

