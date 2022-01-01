Thai House Of Holden
We will update as soon as we have an opening date. Thank you very much for your kind support !
680 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
680 Main Street
Holden MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wayland Winter Farmer's Market
A grilled cheese food trailer for any occasion! Slinging grilled cheese all over Massachusetts. Check Facebook and Instagram for our weekly schedule! The address listed here is not where we serve.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Siam 9
Authentic Thai Cuisine!