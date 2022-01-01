Go
Toast

Thai House Of Holden

We will update as soon as we have an opening date. Thank you very much for your kind support !

680 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sticky Rice$3.95
Pork Dumplings$7.95
Scallion Pancakes$7.95
Unleavened flatbread with scallion
Thai Crispy Rolls$7.95
Sampler$14.95
Crispy Chicken Lemongrass$17.95
BBQ Red Pork$16.95
Pad Woon Sen$14.95
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Rama Duck$22.95
See full menu

Location

680 Main Street

Holden MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wayland Winter Farmer's Market

No reviews yet

A grilled cheese food trailer for any occasion! Slinging grilled cheese all over Massachusetts. Check Facebook and Instagram for our weekly schedule! The address listed here is not where we serve.

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siam 9

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Cuisine!

Val's Restaurant

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston