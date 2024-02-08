Laly's Pizza And Cocktails 1503 N Matter Park Rd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
High quality food and drinks with a great atmosphere for photo opportunities!
Location
32 Washington Street, Huntington, IN 46750
