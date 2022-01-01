Oleys Pizza
PIZZA - PASTA - PUB
Established 1980
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
10910 US-24 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10910 US-24
Fort Wayne IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salsa Grille - Coventry
Come in and enjoy!
Bon Bon's Coffee Company
Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.
Buffalo Wings & Ribs
Come in and enjoy!
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
Our wine smoothies have quickly become one of our most popular offerings. They are consistently delicious:) Offering Moscato & Sangaria today! Want something different try em swirled! Add on Chips/Queso/Guac with your order today.