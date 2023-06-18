Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZING

review star

No reviews yet

5735 Falls Dr

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mains

BASE + 1 ENTREE

BASE + 1 ENTREE

$8.99
BASE + 2 ENTREE

BASE + 2 ENTREE

$10.99
BASE + 3 ENTREE

BASE + 3 ENTREE

$12.99
FAMILY MEAL

FAMILY MEAL

$36.99

2 LARGE BASE + 3 LARGE ENTREE

Appetizers

1 CRAB RANGOON

1 CRAB RANGOON

$1.99

A crispy wonton shell filled with a blend of creamy cheese and succulent crab meat, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce.

1 VEGGIE SPRING ROLL

1 VEGGIE SPRING ROLL

$1.49

A light and fresh appetizer consisting of crisp vegetables wrapped in a crunchy spring roll wrapper.

1 PORK EGG ROLL

1 PORK EGG ROLL

$1.99

Indulge in our pork egg roll's crispy and savory goodness, filled with seasoned ground pork and a blend of crunchy vegetables.

EDAMAME

EDAMAME

$4.29

A healthy and satisfying option, featuring lightly salted soybean pods steamed to perfection and served hot.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI POTSTICKERS (4)

CHICKEN TERIYAKI POTSTICKERS (4)

$4.99

Potstickers filled with marinated teriyaki chicken, fresh veggies, and seasoned to perfection.

3 CRAB RANGOONS

3 CRAB RANGOONS

$4.99

3 TOTAL CRAB RANGOONS

3 PORK EGG ROLLS

3 PORK EGG ROLLS

$4.99

3 TOTAL EGG ROLLS.

3 VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

3 VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS

$3.99

3 TOTAL SPRING ROLLS.

À La Carte

SMALL ENTREE

SMALL ENTREE

$4.50
MEDIUM ENTREE

MEDIUM ENTREE

$7.99
LARGE ENTREE

LARGE ENTREE

$10.99
MEDIUM BASE

MEDIUM BASE

$4.50
LARGE BASE

LARGE BASE

$5.99

Soup

HOT AND SOUR

HOT AND SOUR

$1.99+

Flavorful and spicy soup that combines a variety of ingredients to create a complex and satisfying flavor.

Kids

KIDS MEAL

$6.99

BASE + ENTREE

Sauces

GOCHUJANG

GOCHUJANG

$0.75
GYOZA

GYOZA

$0.75
HOT CHILI OIL

HOT CHILI OIL

$0.75
LEMONGRASS SWEET CHILI

LEMONGRASS SWEET CHILI

$0.75
YUM YUM

YUM YUM

$0.75
SWEET & SOUR

SWEET & SOUR

$0.75

Beverages

FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.49
COCO FOCO

COCO FOCO

$3.49
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99
Restaurant info

FRESH. FAST. FLAVOR.

Website

Location

5735 Falls Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Directions

