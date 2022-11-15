Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Oley's Pizza - Southwest Location

225 Reviews

$$

10910 US-24

Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
LRG HAND TOSSED
MED HAND TOSSED

APPETIZERS

Italian Meatballs

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Breadsticks

$9.00

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Margherita Bread

$12.00

Tre Amici

$14.00Out of stock

Wings

$15.00

Plain Garlic Bread

$7.00

1/2 Italian Meatballs

$5.50

1/2 Plain Garlic Bread

$4.50

1/2 Cheese Bread

$6.50

1/2 Garlic Knot

$5.50

1/2 Margherita Bread

$8.00

1/2 Breadsticks

$5.50

SALADS

Small Salad

$4.50

Medium Salad

$8.00

Large Salad

$11.50

Add Chicken Small

$3.00

Add Chicken Medium

$4.00

Add Chicken Large

$5.00

DRESSING BOTTLE

$4.75

GALLON DRESSING

$31.00

SUBS

Beef Garten Half

$10.00

Beef Garten Whole

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Half

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Whole

$15.00

Ham & Cheese Half

$10.00

Ham & Cheese Whole

$15.00

Italian Beef & Cheese Half

$10.00

Italian Beef & Cheese Whole

$15.00

Stromboli Half

$10.00

Stromboli Whole

$15.00

Super Sub Half

$10.00

Super Sub Whole

$15.00

PASTA

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00Out of stock

MANICOTTI

$16.00

LASAGNA

$17.00

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$16.00

CHICKEN FETT ALFREDO

$19.00

SPAGHETTI

$15.00

STUFFED SHELLS

$16.00

SACCATINOS

$16.00

CANNELLONI

$16.00

KIDS MEAL

MACARONI

$7.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KIDS MARINARA

$8.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$8.00

KIDS MEAT SAUCE

$11.00

DESSERTS

Deep Dish Cookie

$4.00

Italian Cream Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.00

HAND TOSSED PIZZA

SM HAND TOSSED

$10.50

MED HAND TOSSED

$14.75

LRG HAND TOSSED

$20.00

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$14.75

DEEP DISH PIZZA

SM DEEP DISH

$17.50

MED DEEP DISH

$25.25

LRG DEEP DISH

$34.00

PIZZA ROLL

PIZZA ROLL

$10.00

KIDS PIZZA

Kids Pizza

$7.00

SIDE ITEMS

4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.65

4oz Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

4oz Marinara Sauce

$1.25

4 oz Pizza Sauce

$1.25

4oz Bbq Sauce

$1.25

Garlic Butter

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.65

Single Meatball

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$0.92

Applesauce

$0.99

Cookie

$0.92

1 lb. Cheese

$6.00

DECAL

$0.92

N/A Drinks

Diet Dew

$2.75

Kids Milk

$2.00

WATER

2 Liter

$2.59

Bottle Pop

$1.29

Bottle Water

$0.92

Bottle Sweet Tea

$1.85

Kids Drink

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA - PASTA - PUB Established 1980

Website

Location

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Directions

Gallery
Oleys Pizza image
Oleys Pizza image
Oleys Pizza image
Oleys Pizza image

