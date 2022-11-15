The Original Oley's Pizza - Southwest Location
225 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
PIZZA - PASTA - PUB Established 1980
Location
10910 US-24, Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Lutheran Hospital
4.4 • 13
7952 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
4.2 • 360
6439 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill - Guadalupe's Mexican Grill - Illinois Road
4.6 • 309
10345 Illinois Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46814
View restaurant
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
No Reviews
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort Wayne