Bagger Dave's Tavern Fort Wayne
1,281 Reviews
$$
2886 E Dupont Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Shareables
Cheese Curds
Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
Santa Fe Nachos
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
Tavern Style Pizza
Burgers & Sandwiches
Veterans Day - Great American
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
A-1 Crunch
A-1 Sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with House-Made onion straws and Garlic Aioli, grilled sesame brioche bun.
Bacon BBQ
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
Black Bean Veggie
Vegan Chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.
Create Your Own Burger
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
Crispy Cheese Bacon
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Great American Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey
Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.
The B.O.M.
Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato, onion topped with our Bacon Onion Marmalade, grilled brioche bun.
The Blues Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.
Train Wreck Burger
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
California BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.
Crazy Train Grilled Cheese
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Fried Atlantic Haddock
Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Grilled Pastrami Sandwich
Grilled premium Sy Ginsberg Pastrami sliced in-house, Railhouse Thousand Island, swiss cheese, spicy pickles, coleslaw, Garlic Aioli, grilled marble rye bread.
Plain Train Grilled Cheese
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Greens
Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken BLT Salad
Mixed greens, homestyle breaded tenders, grape tomatoes, cheddar and bleu cheese, diced bacon, garlic croutons, Buffalo Garlic sauce. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Simple Side Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Sides
Hand-Cut Fries
Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries
House-Made Coleslaw
House-made coleslaw
Seasonal Soup Cup
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda
Natural-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Hand-cut, sweet potato fries
Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Cajun Fries
Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries
Onion Rings
Tavern Favorites
Fish & Chips
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Chicken Tenders w/fries
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Shake
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
Kids Shake
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
Float
ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE
Beverages
Water
Arnold Palmer
Black Cherry Cream
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Cream
Orange Juice
Peach Iced Tea
Peach Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shakes
Kids Shakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825