Burgers
American
Sandwiches

Bagger Dave's Tavern Fort Wayne

1,281 Reviews

$$

2886 E Dupont Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Popular Items

Great American Cheeseburger
Create Your Own Burger
The B.O.M.

Shareables

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese

$11.95

Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.

Santa Fe Nachos

$12.50

Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips

Tavern Style Pizza

Pizza

$11.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Veterans Day - Great American

$12.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun

A-1 Crunch

$14.95

A-1 Sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with House-Made onion straws and Garlic Aioli, grilled sesame brioche bun.

Bacon BBQ

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.

Black Bean Veggie

$13.95

Vegan Chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

Create Your Own Burger

$13.50

Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.

Crispy Cheese Bacon

$14.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.

Great American Cheeseburger

$12.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.

Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey

$13.95

Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.

The B.O.M.

$14.95

Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato, onion topped with our Bacon Onion Marmalade, grilled brioche bun.

The Blues Burger

$13.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.

Train Wreck Burger

$14.95

Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.

Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.

California BLT

$12.50

Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.

Crazy Train Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.

Fried Atlantic Haddock

$13.50

Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled premium Sy Ginsberg Pastrami sliced in-house, Railhouse Thousand Island, swiss cheese, spicy pickles, coleslaw, Garlic Aioli, grilled marble rye bread.

Plain Train Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.

Greens

Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken BLT Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, homestyle breaded tenders, grape tomatoes, cheddar and bleu cheese, diced bacon, garlic croutons, Buffalo Garlic sauce. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Simple Side Salad

$5.95

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.50

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.50

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries

House-Made Coleslaw

$3.95

House-made coleslaw

Seasonal Soup Cup

$5.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$7.50

Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda

Natural-Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut, sweet potato fries

Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup

$5.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl

$7.50

Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries

Onion Rings

$5.50

Tavern Favorites

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Chicken Tenders w/fries

$12.95

Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Pizza

$7.50

Served with a drink

Kids Tenders

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with side and drink

Dessert

Shake

$6.00

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Kids Shake

$3.45

CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.

Float

$4.95

ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE

Beverages

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Black Cherry Cream

$3.49

Coffee

$2.09

Coke

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.09

Decaf Coffee

$2.09

Diet Coke

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Cream

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.09

Peach Iced Tea

$3.29

Peach Lemonade

$3.29

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.29

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

Location

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Directions

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

