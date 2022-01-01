Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room 114 N Main St

232 Reviews

$$

114 N Main St

Auburn, IN 46706

Popular Items

Scooby Snacks (full)
Deluxe Cheese Burger
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$10.50Out of stock

Thai chili sauce/bacon

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.50

tempura battered/shaved celery/bleu cheese crumbles

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan

Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)

$7.50

Shigs In Pit dry rub

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)

Dill Pickle Fries

Dill Pickle Fries

$9.00

house-made ranch

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$4.00
Mediterranean Plate

Mediterranean Plate

$13.00

roasted red pepper hummus/feta cheese/fire roasted tomatoes/roasted artichokes/kalamata olives/cucumber/grilled pita

Onion Ring Basket

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00
Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.00

baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque

Pub Wings (10)

Pub Wings (10)

$16.00

slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Pub Wings (20)

Pub Wings (20)

$32.00

slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Pub Wings (5)

Pub Wings (5)

$8.00

Slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce

Scooby Snacks (full)

Scooby Snacks (full)

$6.50

crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip

Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$9.50

hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch

Wing Platter

Wing Platter

$16.50

8 wings with your choice of sauce, fries & garlic toast

Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine/croutons/parmesan/blackened chicken breast/smoked chipotle dressing

Cranberry Chicken Salad

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.50

Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, diced cucumber, recommend raspberry vinaigrette

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

greens/sesame seared tuna/red onion/tomato/cucmber/feta/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/orange ginger dressing

House Salad (full) Salad

House Salad (full) Salad

$13.00

greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin

House Salad (half) Salad

House Salad (half) Salad

$7.00

greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin

Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad

Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad

$14.00

greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

romaine/croutons/parmesan/house caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

greens/tomato/egg/bacon/cheddar jack/croutons

Yardbird Chicken Salad

Yardbird Chicken Salad

$14.00

greens/ Choice of chicken preparation /egg/tomato/red onion/cucumber/cheddar jack/house-made ranch

Burgers

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$13.00

toasted split top bun/Cajun spices/crumbled bleu cheese/lettuce/tomato

Deluxe Cheese Burger

Deluxe Cheese Burger

$12.00

toasted split top bun/cheddar/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickles/mayo

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$14.00

toasted sourdough bread/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/Swiss/cheddar/1000 island dressing

Mad Mad Mad Burger

Mad Mad Mad Burger

$15.50

toasted split top bun/aged cheddar/double smoked bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$14.00

house made veggie patty made with oats, mushrooms,rice,veggies & egg whites/choice of cheese/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickle/mayo/nine grain bread

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce

Burger Patty Ala Carte

$7.00

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$7.00

Sandwiches

Breaded Tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

hand breaded & flash fried/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun

Brew Club Grinder

Brew Club Grinder

$13.00

smoked ham/smoked turkey/Swiss/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/mayo/butter toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$13.00

grilled tender strips of chicken/grilled onion/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie

Grilled Ahi Tuna

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$14.00

sesame seared tuna steak/lettuce/tomato/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/toasted split top bun

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$15.00

red snapper /Cajun seasoning or seasoning salt/lettuce/tomato/jalapeno tarter or house tartar sauce/butter toasted hoagie roll

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$13.00

smoked ham/Genoa salami/pepperoni/lettuce/tomato/roasted red pepper/banana peppers/Italian dressing/butter toasted hoagie roll

Mediterranean Chicken Pita

Mediterranean Chicken Pita

$13.00

grilled chicken/roasted red peppers/feta/pickled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery

Mediterranean Falafel Pita

Mediterranean Falafel Pita

$13.00

falafel/roasted red peppers/feta/pickeled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved rib-eye/grilled onions/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie roll

Pressed Cuban

Pressed Cuban

$14.00

slow smoked pulled pork/sliced smoked ham/Swiss/mustard/pickles/butter toasted hoagie roll

Reuben Kincaid

Reuben Kincaid

$13.00

corned beef/sauerkraut/swiss/1000 island dressing/toasted marble rye

Pub Favorites

Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp

Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp

$24.00

pineapple salsa/cilantro rice/broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner

Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.50

home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw

Chicken Tender Dinner

Chicken Tender Dinner

$14.50

home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Hash

Chorizo & Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

cilantro rice/maple glazed roasted sweet potato/Spanish chorizo/black bean salsa/ avocado/cotija cheese

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.00

Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter

Jambalaya Pasta

Jambalaya Pasta

$20.00

fettuccine/sausage/shrimp/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/served with side salad & garlic toast

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork

$16.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken

Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken

$16.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/fire roasted New Mexico chili's/sweet corn/cilantro/cornbread crumb topping

Mad's Mac & Cheese

Mad's Mac & Cheese

$14.00

cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Cajun spiced shrimp/andouille sausage/onion/bell pepper/Creole BBQ butter/cheesy/grits/green onion

Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro

Tacos Grilled Shrimp

Tacos Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso

Tacos Sweet Potato

Tacos Sweet Potato

$14.00

oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema

Unwraps

Al Pastor Unwrap

Al Pastor Unwrap

$13.00

pulled pork/pineapple/BBQ sauce/pickled red onions/cilantro/mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Unwrap

BBQ Chicken Unwrap

$13.00

BBQ sauce/smoked chopped chicken/red onions/green peppers/cheddar jack

Club Unwrap

Club Unwrap

$13.00

turkey/applewood bacon/tomatoes/mozzarella/provolne/horsey sauce

Greek Unwrap

Greek Unwrap

$13.00

spinach/artichokes/tomatoes/feta/black olives/three cheese blend/Cali-dip

Hawaiian Unwrap

Hawaiian Unwrap

$13.00

BBQ sauce/shaved ham/pineapple/mozzarella

Jambalaya Unwrap

Jambalaya Unwrap

$13.00

sausage/shrimp/tomatoes/three cheese blend/about a million spices/jalapeno tarter/HOT

Margherita Unwrap

Margherita Unwrap

$13.00

fresh basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella

Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap

Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap

$13.00

pepperoni/sausage/pizza sauce/provolone/mozzarella

Philly Steak Unwrap

Philly Steak Unwrap

$13.00

rib-eye steak/onions/cheddar jack/horsey sauce

Pizza

The Politican Large

The Politican Large

$27.00

pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

The Politican Medium

The Politican Medium

$21.00

pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Fresh Spinach Large

Fresh Spinach Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Fresh Spinach Medium

Fresh Spinach Medium

$17.00

pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Large

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Medium

Soon To Be Famous Sausage Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Veggie Large

Veggie Large

$23.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Veggie Medium

Veggie Medium

$17.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Hawaiian Large

Hawaiian Large

$24.00

BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend

Hawaiian Medium

Hawaiian Medium

$18.00

BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend

Margherita Large

Margherita Large

$23.00

basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend

Margherita Medium

Margherita Medium

$17.00

basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Large

BBQ Chicken Large

$24.00

smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Medium

BBQ Chicken Medium

$18.00

smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend

The Lagasse Large

The Lagasse Large

$26.00

pizza sauce/bacon/ham/Italian sausage/plum tomatoes/red onions/4 cheese blend

The Lagasse Medium

The Lagasse Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Cheese Pizza Large

Cheese Pizza Large

$18.00
Cheese Pizza Medium

Cheese Pizza Medium

$13.00
Jambalaya Pizza Large

Jambalaya Pizza Large

$27.00

pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend

Jambalaya Pizza Medium

Jambalaya Pizza Medium

$21.00

pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend

Greek Pizza Large

Greek Pizza Large

$24.00

pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Greek Pizza Medium

Greek Pizza Medium

$18.00

pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend

Build Your Own Pizza

Build your Own Medium

Build your Own Medium

$13.00
Build Your Own Large

Build Your Own Large

$18.00
Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Medium

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Medium

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Large

Specialty 1/2 and 1/2 Large

Dessert

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

chocolate chip cookie/vanilla ice cream/chocolate sauce

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

vanilla ice cream/chocolate sauce/caramel sauce/whipped cream

Rum Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Rum Cake Ala Mode

$5.99Out of stock

Dips & Sauces

1000 Island

$0.25+

Balsamic

$0.25+

BBQ

$0.25+

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.25+

Buffalo

$0.25+

Cali Dip

$0.25+

Chipotle Caesar

$0.25+

FF Ranch

$0.25+Out of stock

French

$0.25+

Garlic Aioli

$0.25+

Honey Mustard

$0.25+

Horsey Sauce

$0.25+

Italian

$0.25+

Jalapeno Tartar

$0.25+

Marinara

$0.25+

Mexi Ranch

$0.25+

Oil and Vinegar

$0.25+

Orange Ginger

$0.25+

Pesto

$0.25+

Pineapple Salsa

$0.25+

Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.25+

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25+

Salsa

$0.25+

Sour Cream

$0.25+

Sriracha Mayo

$0.25+Out of stock

Sweet Chili

$0.25+

Tartar Sauce

$0.25+

Teriyaki

$0.25+

Wasabi Mayo

$0.25+

Sides

1 Piece Garlic Toast

$1.00

Basket of Chips

$1.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Queso

$4.50

Side Applesauce

$2.79

Side Broccoli

$2.79

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.79

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit Cup

$2.79

Side German Potato Salad

$2.79

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Red Beans and Rice

$2.79

Side Scoobies

$4.00

Side Trolley Slaw

$2.79

Side Cilantro Rice

$2.79

Kids Menu

Kids Cheesburger

Kids Cheesburger

$5.99

Served with choice of side and a kids drink

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Kids Burger no Cheese

Kids Burger no Cheese

$5.99

Served with choice of side and kids drink

Beer

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

Olde Fort Lager (6pk)

$9.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Good Karma (6pk)

Good Karma (6pk)

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Drunkun Punkun (4pk)

Drunkun Punkun (4pk)

$17.99

Our Imperial Pumpkin Ale aged for 1 year in premium Bourbon barrels. This annual treat is the perfect blend of creamy pumpkin pie and bourbon, served in a Belgian glass. 16 IBUS, ABV 8.2%

Jonesing for Java (6pk)

Jonesing for Java (6pk)

$12.99

Jonesing for Java is an English-style robust porter infused with a proprietary blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne’s own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony’s brewers. This Madbrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs / ABV 8%

Apple Tart - 4 Pack

$14.99

Apple Tart Can

$5.00
Auburn - 4 Pack

Auburn - 4 Pack

$10.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Good Karma - 4 Pack

Good Karma - 4 Pack

$12.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack

$13.99

An American style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center”. The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics. Much of the hop was used late in the boil preserving all the character of the hop without going over the top on bitterness. 65 IBUs, 8% ABV

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack

$13.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

Snowplowed - 4 Pack

$12.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Apple Tart - Howler

Apple Tart - Howler

$9.99

A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV

Auburn Lager Howler

Auburn Lager Howler

$7.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Bent Rim - Howler

Bent Rim - Howler

$7.99

A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%

Blood & Bullets - Howler

Blood & Bullets - Howler

$9.99

Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%

Blue Dream - Howler

$9.99
Brut IPA - Howler

Brut IPA - Howler

$9.99

Brut IPA is a newer style of IPA, known for it’s dry, hoppy character. It is brewed in the style of New England IPA with the addition of rice and an enzyme to increase the fermentability of the beer. It finishes very dry, accentuating the citrusy hops and elevating it’s ABV. 25 IBUs, ABV 8.1%

Dortmunder - Howler

Dortmunder - Howler

$7.99

Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%

Good Karma IPA - Howler

Good Karma IPA - Howler

$9.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Harry Baals Irish Stout Howler

Harry Baals Irish Stout Howler

$7.99

A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%

Honey Cream - Howler

Honey Cream - Howler

$7.99

A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%

Jonesing for Java - Howler

Jonesing for Java - Howler

$7.99

Jonesing for Java is an English-Style robust imperial porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, ABV 8%

Mosaic Moon - Howler

Mosaic Moon - Howler

$9.99

An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%

Olde Fort Howler

Olde Fort Howler

$7.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Peach Wheat - Howler

Peach Wheat - Howler

$9.99

An American Style Wheat Beer loaded with 200 lbs of fresh peach puree. Light bitterness and body make this beer very refreshing. 10 IBUs, 5.7% ABV

Red Cream Soda - Howler

Red Cream Soda - Howler

$4.49

Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Root Beer Howler

Root Beer Howler

$4.49

Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Ruby Raspberry Wheat - Howler

Ruby Raspberry Wheat - Howler

$9.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Snowplowed - Howler

Snowplowed - Howler

$7.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Apple Tart - Growler

Apple Tart - Growler

$18.99

A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV

Auburn - Growler

Auburn - Growler

$14.99

An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%

Bent Rim - Growler

Bent Rim - Growler

$14.99

A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%

Blood & Bullets - Growler

Blood & Bullets - Growler

$18.99

Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%

Blue Dream - Growler

$18.99
Brut IPA - Growler

Brut IPA - Growler

$18.99

Brut IPA is a newer style of IPA, known for it’s dry, hoppy character. It is brewed in the style of New England IPA with the addition of rice and an enzyme to increase the fermentability of the beer. It finishes very dry, accentuating the citrusy hops and elevating it’s ABV. 25 IBUs, ABV 8.1%

Dortmunder - Growler

Dortmunder - Growler

$14.99

Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%

Good Karma - Growler

Good Karma - Growler

$18.99

A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%

Harry Baals - Growler

Harry Baals - Growler

$14.99

A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%

Honey Cream - Growler

Honey Cream - Growler

$14.99

A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%

Jonesing for Java - Growler

Jonesing for Java - Growler

$14.99

Jonesing for Java is an Imperial English-Style robust porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony's brewers. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, 8% ABV

Mosaic Moon - Growler

Mosaic Moon - Growler

$18.99

An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%

Olde Fort - Growler

Olde Fort - Growler

$14.99

An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%

Peach Wheat - Growler

Peach Wheat - Growler

$18.99

An American Style Wheat Beer loaded with 200 lbs of fresh peach puree. Light bitterness and body make this beer very refreshing. 10 IBUs, 5.7% ABV

Red Cream Soda - Growler

Red Cream Soda - Growler

$7.99

Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Root Beer Growler

Root Beer Growler

$7.99

Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing

Ruby Raspberry - Growler

Ruby Raspberry - Growler

$18.99

A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%

Snowplowed - Growler

Snowplowed - Growler

$14.99

A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%

Summer Daze Wheat - 1/6 BBL

$85.00

NA Beverage

20 0z. Bottle

Kids Red Cream

$1.00

Retail/Merchandise

Growler

Growler

$5.00

Growler design may vary.

Howler

Howler

$3.00

Howler design may vary.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

Shigs In Pit Dry Rub

$11.99
Shigs In Pit Gift Set

Shigs In Pit Gift Set

$24.99
Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

Shigs In Pit Hot Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

Shigs In Pit Mild Sauce

$6.00
Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

Shigs In Pit Tangy Sauce

$6.00

Patch

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Auburn Indiana is host to the world's largest car auction, birthplace of the Auburn-Cord & Dusenberg car factories, Auburn-Cord Dusenberg Museum, The Transportation Museum, and The World War II Museum. Mad Anthony Brewing launched the Mad Anthony Tap Room in 2002. Formerly Blackwells Dept. Store, Mad Anthony Brewing Co. purchased the bldg. in 2001 and renovated the historical downtown building. The Tap Room highlighted by its beautiful raised Bar Area with exposed brick walls, large windows facing Main St. and eclectic decor. The Tap Room is a popular lunch gathering spot for local downtown shoppers and business owners. At night the Tap Room has become a favorite spot to meet co-workers or friends for good eats and pints of MadBrew.

Location

114 N Main St, Auburn, IN 46706

Directions

Gallery
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room image
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room image
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room image

Map
