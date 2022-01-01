Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room 114 N Main St
114 N Main St
Auburn, IN 46706
Popular Items
Appetizers
Brussel Sprouts
Thai chili sauce/bacon
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
tempura battered/shaved celery/bleu cheese crumbles
Cheese Curds
flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan
Chicharrones (Pork Rinds)
Shigs In Pit dry rub
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Asian-spiced chicken/lettuce cups/orange ginger sauce/sweet Thai chili sauce/toasted peanuts(upon request)
Dill Pickle Fries
house-made ranch
French Fry Basket
Mediterranean Plate
roasted red pepper hummus/feta cheese/fire roasted tomatoes/roasted artichokes/kalamata olives/cucumber/grilled pita
Onion Ring Basket
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
Pub Wings (10)
slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce
Pub Wings (20)
slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce
Pub Wings (5)
Slow smoked, flash fried lavished with your favorite sauce
Scooby Snacks (full)
crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip
Scotch Eggs
hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch
Wing Platter
8 wings with your choice of sauce, fries & garlic toast
Salads
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine/croutons/parmesan/blackened chicken breast/smoked chipotle dressing
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, diced cucumber, recommend raspberry vinaigrette
Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
greens/sesame seared tuna/red onion/tomato/cucmber/feta/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/orange ginger dressing
House Salad (full) Salad
greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin
House Salad (half) Salad
greens/red beans & rice/cheddarjack/tomato/ranch dressing/corn muffin
Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
Side Caesar Salad
romaine/croutons/parmesan/house caesar dressing
Side Salad
greens/tomato/egg/bacon/cheddar jack/croutons
Yardbird Chicken Salad
greens/ Choice of chicken preparation /egg/tomato/red onion/cucumber/cheddar jack/house-made ranch
Burgers
Black & Bleu
toasted split top bun/Cajun spices/crumbled bleu cheese/lettuce/tomato
Deluxe Cheese Burger
toasted split top bun/cheddar/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickles/mayo
Frisco Melt
toasted sourdough bread/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/Swiss/cheddar/1000 island dressing
Mad Mad Mad Burger
toasted split top bun/aged cheddar/double smoked bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli
Impossible Burger
house made veggie patty made with oats, mushrooms,rice,veggies & egg whites/choice of cheese/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickle/mayo/nine grain bread
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
toasted split top bun/sauteed mushrooms/grilled onions/Swiss/lettuce
Burger Patty Ala Carte
Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Sandwiches
Breaded Tenderloin
hand breaded & flash fried/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
Brew Club Grinder
smoked ham/smoked turkey/Swiss/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/mayo/butter toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Philly
grilled tender strips of chicken/grilled onion/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie
Grilled Ahi Tuna
sesame seared tuna steak/lettuce/tomato/wasabi & teriyaki drizzle/toasted split top bun
Grilled Chicken Club
grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
Grilled Fish Sandwich
red snapper /Cajun seasoning or seasoning salt/lettuce/tomato/jalapeno tarter or house tartar sauce/butter toasted hoagie roll
Italian Grinder
smoked ham/Genoa salami/pepperoni/lettuce/tomato/roasted red pepper/banana peppers/Italian dressing/butter toasted hoagie roll
Mediterranean Chicken Pita
grilled chicken/roasted red peppers/feta/pickled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery
Mediterranean Falafel Pita
falafel/roasted red peppers/feta/pickeled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved rib-eye/grilled onions/mushrooms/mozzarella/butter toasted hoagie roll
Pressed Cuban
slow smoked pulled pork/sliced smoked ham/Swiss/mustard/pickles/butter toasted hoagie roll
Reuben Kincaid
corned beef/sauerkraut/swiss/1000 island dressing/toasted marble rye
Pub Favorites
Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp
pineapple salsa/cilantro rice/broccoli
Buffalo Chicken Tender Dinner
home-style breaded chicken tenders/tossed in buffalo sauce/house fries/coleslaw
Chicken Tender Dinner
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
Chorizo & Sweet Potato Hash
cilantro rice/maple glazed roasted sweet potato/Spanish chorizo/black bean salsa/ avocado/cotija cheese
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter
Jambalaya Pasta
fettuccine/sausage/shrimp/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/served with side salad & garlic toast
Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping
Mac & Cheese Smoked Chicken
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/fire roasted New Mexico chili's/sweet corn/cilantro/cornbread crumb topping
Mad's Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
Shrimp & Grits
Cajun spiced shrimp/andouille sausage/onion/bell pepper/Creole BBQ butter/cheesy/grits/green onion
Tacos Al Pastor
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro
Tacos Grilled Shrimp
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
Tacos Sweet Potato
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
Unwraps
Al Pastor Unwrap
pulled pork/pineapple/BBQ sauce/pickled red onions/cilantro/mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Unwrap
BBQ sauce/smoked chopped chicken/red onions/green peppers/cheddar jack
Club Unwrap
turkey/applewood bacon/tomatoes/mozzarella/provolne/horsey sauce
Greek Unwrap
spinach/artichokes/tomatoes/feta/black olives/three cheese blend/Cali-dip
Hawaiian Unwrap
BBQ sauce/shaved ham/pineapple/mozzarella
Jambalaya Unwrap
sausage/shrimp/tomatoes/three cheese blend/about a million spices/jalapeno tarter/HOT
Margherita Unwrap
fresh basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella
Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap
pepperoni/sausage/pizza sauce/provolone/mozzarella
Philly Steak Unwrap
rib-eye steak/onions/cheddar jack/horsey sauce
Pizza
The Politican Large
pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
The Politican Medium
pizza sauce/pepperoni/ham/sausage/onion/green peppers/mushrooms/green & black olives/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Fresh Spinach Large
pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Fresh Spinach Medium
pizza sauce/spinach/mushrooms/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Soon To Be Famous Sausage Large
pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Soon To Be Famous Sausage Medium
pizza sauce/Italian sausage/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Veggie Large
pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Veggie Medium
pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green pepper/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Hawaiian Large
BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend
Hawaiian Medium
BBQ sauce/shaved honey ham/pineapple/4 cheese blend
Margherita Large
basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend
Margherita Medium
basil pesto/tomatoes/mozzarella/4 cheese blend
BBQ Chicken Large
smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend
BBQ Chicken Medium
smoked chopped chicken/oinions/green peppers/sweet & spicy BBQ sauce/4 cheese blend
The Lagasse Large
pizza sauce/bacon/ham/Italian sausage/plum tomatoes/red onions/4 cheese blend
The Lagasse Medium
pizza sauce/mushrooms/onions/green peppers/green & black olives/broccoli/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Cheese Pizza Large
Cheese Pizza Medium
Jambalaya Pizza Large
pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend
Jambalaya Pizza Medium
pizza sauce/shrimp/sausage/plum tomatoes/about a million spices/HOT/4 cheese blend
Greek Pizza Large
pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Greek Pizza Medium
pizza sauce/spinach/black olives/artichoke hearts/feta/plum tomatoes/4 cheese blend
Build Your Own Pizza
Dips & Sauces
1000 Island
Balsamic
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo
Cali Dip
Chipotle Caesar
FF Ranch
French
Garlic Aioli
Honey Mustard
Horsey Sauce
Italian
Jalapeno Tartar
Marinara
Mexi Ranch
Oil and Vinegar
Orange Ginger
Pesto
Pineapple Salsa
Queso
Ranch
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Salsa
Sour Cream
Sriracha Mayo
Sweet Chili
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki
Wasabi Mayo
Sides
1 Piece Garlic Toast
Basket of Chips
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Side Applesauce
Side Broccoli
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Fries
Side Fruit Cup
Side German Potato Salad
Side Hummus
Side Onion Rings
Side Red Beans and Rice
Side Scoobies
Side Trolley Slaw
Side Cilantro Rice
Kids Menu
Kids Cheesburger
Served with choice of side and a kids drink
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Kids Burger no Cheese
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Beer
Olde Fort Lager (6pk)
An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%
Good Karma (6pk)
A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%
Drunkun Punkun (4pk)
Our Imperial Pumpkin Ale aged for 1 year in premium Bourbon barrels. This annual treat is the perfect blend of creamy pumpkin pie and bourbon, served in a Belgian glass. 16 IBUS, ABV 8.2%
Jonesing for Java (6pk)
Jonesing for Java is an English-style robust porter infused with a proprietary blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne’s own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony’s brewers. This Madbrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs / ABV 8%
Apple Tart - 4 Pack
Apple Tart Can
Auburn - 4 Pack
An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%
Good Karma - 4 Pack
A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%
Mosaic Moon - 4 Pack
An American style IPA brewed with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill allowing the hop to be “front and center”. The real star of this ale is the Mosaic hop which gives off a complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple, herbal and earthy characteristics. Much of the hop was used late in the boil preserving all the character of the hop without going over the top on bitterness. 65 IBUs, 8% ABV
Raspberry Wheat - 4 Pack
A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%
Snowplowed - 4 Pack
A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%
Apple Tart - Howler
A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV
Auburn Lager Howler
An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%
Bent Rim - Howler
A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%
Blood & Bullets - Howler
Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%
Blue Dream - Howler
Brut IPA - Howler
Brut IPA is a newer style of IPA, known for it’s dry, hoppy character. It is brewed in the style of New England IPA with the addition of rice and an enzyme to increase the fermentability of the beer. It finishes very dry, accentuating the citrusy hops and elevating it’s ABV. 25 IBUs, ABV 8.1%
Dortmunder - Howler
Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%
Good Karma IPA - Howler
A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%
Harry Baals Irish Stout Howler
A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%
Honey Cream - Howler
A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%
Jonesing for Java - Howler
Jonesing for Java is an English-Style robust imperial porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, ABV 8%
Mosaic Moon - Howler
An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%
Olde Fort Howler
An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%
Peach Wheat - Howler
An American Style Wheat Beer loaded with 200 lbs of fresh peach puree. Light bitterness and body make this beer very refreshing. 10 IBUs, 5.7% ABV
Red Cream Soda - Howler
Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing
Root Beer Howler
Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing
Ruby Raspberry Wheat - Howler
A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%
Snowplowed - Howler
A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%
Apple Tart - Growler
A medium bodied ale brewed with a special process using bacteria to sour the beer to a very tart finish. The yeast is stopped from fermenting and fresh apple cider from Doud Orchards is added to give this Madbrew a sweet-tart apple deliciousness. 10 IBUs, 4.7% ABV
Auburn - Growler
An American style Amber Lager with a rich, malty & slightly sweet flavor and refreshing hop crispness. 21 IBUs / ABV 4.6%
Bent Rim - Growler
A medium bodied dark beer with an unexpected light, crisp aftertaste brewed with imported malts from Bamburg, Germany. 21 IBUs, ABV 5%
Blood & Bullets - Growler
Not for the faint of heart, this double IPA is loaded with character. We combined the Green Bullet hop with Blood Orange puree, making sure this Madbrew comes out guns a blazin! 75 IBUs, ABV 8.2%
Blue Dream - Growler
Brut IPA - Growler
Brut IPA is a newer style of IPA, known for it’s dry, hoppy character. It is brewed in the style of New England IPA with the addition of rice and an enzyme to increase the fermentability of the beer. It finishes very dry, accentuating the citrusy hops and elevating it’s ABV. 25 IBUs, ABV 8.1%
Dortmunder - Growler
Our Dortmunder is a golden, European style export lager with an American twist. We pair golden sweet malt flavor with a distinctive American grown hop for a medium hop bitterness and crisp refreshing flavor. 19 IBUs, ABV 5.4%
Good Karma - Growler
A medium bodied IPA with an amber color originating from lightly toasted caramel malt. 55 IBUs / ABV 6.5%
Harry Baals - Growler
A classic Irish stout. Dry, roasty black ale poured from our special nitrogen tap for a smooth, creamy head. 30 IBUs, ABV 4.2%
Honey Cream - Growler
A light and refreshing golden ale brewed with an addition of clover honey. 14 IBUs, ABV 5.2%
Jonesing for Java - Growler
Jonesing for Java is an Imperial English-Style robust porter infused with a proprietary coffee blend developed and roasted at Fort Wayne's own Old Crown Coffee Roasters with the assistance of Mad Anthony's brewers. This MadBrew features a deep chocolate quality and satisfying earthy notes with a delicious coffee kick. 30 IBUs, 8% ABV
Mosaic Moon - Growler
An American style IPA with a single variety of hop and a simple American grown grain bill. 65 IBUs / ABV 8%
Olde Fort - Growler
An American style Golden Blonde Lager with pale color, low malt sweetness and subtle hopping. 14 IBUs / ABV 4%
Peach Wheat - Growler
An American Style Wheat Beer loaded with 200 lbs of fresh peach puree. Light bitterness and body make this beer very refreshing. 10 IBUs, 5.7% ABV
Red Cream Soda - Growler
Hand crafted Cream Soda brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing
Root Beer Growler
Hand crafted Root Beer brewed locally at Mad Anthony Brewing
Ruby Raspberry - Growler
A light wheat ale infused with Oregon raspberries for a harmonious union of fruit and beer. 8 IBUs / ABV 4.7%
Snowplowed - Growler
A full bodied ale with a delightful blend of English Pale, Crystal and Chocolate Malts. Fuggle Hops bring an earthly balance and a fruity, herbal aroma to this seasonal favorite. 23 IBUs, ABV 6.2%
Summer Daze Wheat - 1/6 BBL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Auburn Indiana is host to the world's largest car auction, birthplace of the Auburn-Cord & Dusenberg car factories, Auburn-Cord Dusenberg Museum, The Transportation Museum, and The World War II Museum. Mad Anthony Brewing launched the Mad Anthony Tap Room in 2002. Formerly Blackwells Dept. Store, Mad Anthony Brewing Co. purchased the bldg. in 2001 and renovated the historical downtown building. The Tap Room highlighted by its beautiful raised Bar Area with exposed brick walls, large windows facing Main St. and eclectic decor. The Tap Room is a popular lunch gathering spot for local downtown shoppers and business owners. At night the Tap Room has become a favorite spot to meet co-workers or friends for good eats and pints of MadBrew.
114 N Main St, Auburn, IN 46706