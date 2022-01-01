Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Auburn restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
Auburn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Must-try Auburn restaurants

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St

114 N Main St, Auburn

Avg 4.3 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scotch Eggs$9.50
hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch
Cheese Curds$9.00
flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan
Scooby Snacks (full)$6.50
crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip
More about Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
Main pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Auburn City Steakhouse

203 Main Street, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (1079 reviews)
More about Auburn City Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

The Hangar Bar & Grill - 2636 County Road 60

1714 Wayne Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
More about The Hangar Bar & Grill - 2636 County Road 60
More near Auburn to explore

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
