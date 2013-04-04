Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bon Bon's Coffee Company Dupont Hospital

review star

No reviews yet

2520 E DuPont Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Popular Items

Americano
Latte
Sweet American

FEATURES

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.14+

Pumpkin cream - cold brew

Sweater Weather Latte

Sweater Weather Latte

$4.24+

Pumpkin spice - Brown sugar cinnamon - Honey - Espresso - Milk

Pumpkin Pie Chai

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.74+

Pumpkin pie sauce - Chai

Ghost Pumpkin

Ghost Pumpkin

$4.94+

Pumpkin pie sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.74+

Apple cider - Caramel sauce - Whipped cream

Cider

Cider

$3.99+

Steamed cider! One of our favorite fall drinks!

Sweet American

Sweet American

$4.74+

Salted Caramel - Sweet cream - Espresso -Topped with Espresso cold foam

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

Iced Cappucino

Iced Cappucino

$3.99+

Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

Cake Walk latte

Cake Walk latte

$4.14+

Salted Caramel - Tiramisu - Espresso - Milk

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.24+

Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

Toffee Macchiato

Toffee Macchiato

$4.24+

English Toffee - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

Campfire Mocha

Campfire Mocha

$4.84+

Dark Chocolate - Toasted Marshmallow - Espresso - Milk

Jamaican Vacation

Jamaican Vacation

$4.94+

Amaretto - Almond - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped Cream

Cupids Arrow

Cupids Arrow

$4.94+

White chocolate - Cherry - Amaretto - Espresso - Milk - Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.04+

Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$5.04+

Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Butterbeer

Butterbeer

$4.24+

Real caramel - English toffee - Butterscotch - Espresso - Milk

Raspberry Avalanche

Raspberry Avalanche

$4.94+

Raspberry - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped Cream

FRAPPES

Zebra Frappe

Zebra Frappe

$4.49+

White Chocolate - Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Real Caramel Frappe

Real Caramel Frappe

$5.24+

Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Creme Brulee Frappe

Creme Brulee Frappe

$5.24+

White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Dark Chocolate Frappe

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$4.49+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

White Chocolate Frappe

White Chocolate Frappe

$4.49+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Love Child Frappe

Love Child Frappe

$5.24+

Nutella - Graham cracker - Chocolate sauce - Espresso - Milk - Ice - Blended

Caras Concoction

Caras Concoction

$5.14+

Dark Chocolate - Coconut Cream - French Vanilla - Coconut - Milk - Blended

Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$5.24+

Matcha - Vanilla - Milk - Blended

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$5.14+

Chai - Cinnamon - Blended

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

$5.14+

Chocolate chips - Cookie dough - Cream base - Blended

Samoa Frappe

Samoa Frappe

$5.14+

Caramel sauce - Chocolate sauce - Coconut cream - Blended

COFFEE & COLD BREWS

Boozin' Brew

Boozin' Brew

$5.04+

Cold brew - sweet cream - bourbon caramel

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.39+

Cold brew - Sweet cream

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.14+

Pumpkin cream - cold brew

Candy Cane Cold Brew

Candy Cane Cold Brew

$5.14+

Cold brew - Peppermint bark - Cream

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.20+

Iced coffee

House Brew

House Brew

$2.10+

Medium roast house coffee.

Flavor Brew

Flavor Brew

$2.10+

Medium roast flavor coffee. Flavors rotated daily.

TEA

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Chai - Milk

Vanilla Tea Latte

Vanilla Tea Latte

$3.39+

Madagascar vanilla tea - Milk

London Fog

London Fog

$3.59+

Earl grey - Vanilla - Milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.09+

Matcha - Steamed milk

BASIC ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

Americano

Americano

$2.69+

Espresso - Water

ZEBRA

ZEBRA

$4.09+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

MACADAMIA MILK LATTE

MACADAMIA MILK LATTE

$4.39+

Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK MOCHA

$5.09+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

MACADAMIA MILK ZEBRA

$5.09+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

MACADAMIA MILK WHITE MOCHA

$5.09+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Macadamia Milk

Latte

Latte

$3.49+

Espresso - Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.19+

Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.19+

White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

REFRESHERS

Watermelon Mint Refresher

Watermelon Mint Refresher

$3.49+

Watermelon Mint - Shaken

Watermelon Mint w/ Mac Milk

Watermelon Mint w/ Mac Milk

$4.49+

Watermelon Mint - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Tropical Island Refresher

Tropical Island Refresher

$5.19+

Strawberry Refresher - Coconut cream - Macadamia Milk

Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$3.49+

Strawberry Acai - Shaken

Strawberry Acai w/ Mac Milk

Strawberry Acai w/ Mac Milk

$4.49+

Strawberry acai - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

PASTRIES

MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.75

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

POUND CAKE

POUND CAKE

$2.75

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.95
COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.25

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$3.15

Availability may differ. If chosen variety is not available can substitute with another available option.

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie Mix - Milk - Blended
SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$4.59+

HOT CHOCOLATES

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - Milk

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

White Chocolate - Milk

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Milk

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.04+

Dark Chocolate - Butter Pecan - Salted Caramel - Milk

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Website

Location

2520 E DuPont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Directions

Search similar restaurants

