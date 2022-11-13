Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Maplecrest

346 Reviews

$$

5712 Maplecrest Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ghost Pumpkin
Sweater Weather Latte
Italian Stalion

FEATURES

Pumpkin Pie Chai

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.64+

Pumpkin pie sauce - Chai

Sweater Weather Latte

Sweater Weather Latte

$4.24+

Pumpkin Sprice - Brown Sugar Cinnamon - Honey - Espresso - Milk

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.14+

Cold brew - Pumpkin pie - Sweet cream

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.74+

Apple cider - Caramel sauce - Whipped cream

Ghost Pumpkin

Ghost Pumpkin

$4.94+

Pumpkin pie - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk

Apple Cider Frappe

Apple Cider Frappe

$5.19+

Apple cider - White chocolate frappe - Blended

Apple Cider Shake

Apple Cider Shake

$5.09+
Cider

Cider

$3.99+

Cider

Sweet American

Sweet American

$4.74+

Espresso - Salted Caramel - Sweet cream - Topped with espresso cold foam - Water

Bon Bon's House Blend

Bon Bon's House Blend

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean house blend coffee

Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg

Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Highlander Grogg coffee

Bon Bon's Cinnamon Toast

Bon Bon's Cinnamon Toast

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Cinnamon Toast coffee

Bon Bon's Espresso Blend

Bon Bon's Espresso Blend

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean espresso blend coffee

SPECIALTY ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

Italian Stalion

Italian Stalion

$4.94+

Tiramisu - Caramel sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Creme Brule

Creme Brule

$4.94+

Caramel Sauce - White chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

Campfire Mocha

Campfire Mocha

$4.84+

Toasted marshmallow - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Milk - Whipped cream

German Chocolate Mocha

German Chocolate Mocha

$4.84+

Coconut - Hazelnut - Caramel - Dark chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream

Raspberry Avalanche

Raspberry Avalanche

$4.84+

Raspberry - White chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk - Whipped cream

Iced Toastuccino

Iced Toastuccino

$4.64+

Toasted marshmallow - Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

Iced Cappucinno

Iced Cappucinno

$3.99+

Espresso - Brewed Coffee - Milk - Sugar

Butterbeer

Butterbeer

$4.24+

Butterscotch - English toffee - Caramel sauce - Espresso - Milk

Mac Latte

Mac Latte

$4.49+

Espresso - Macadamia milk

Irish Dream

Irish Dream

$4.14+

Irish cream - Vanilla - Espresso - Milk

Toffee Macchiato

Toffee Macchiato

$4.24+

English Toffee - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.24+

Vanilla - Espresso - Milk - Caramel drizzle

Sweet American

Sweet American

$4.74+

Espresso - Salted Caramel - Sweet cream - Topped with espresso cold foam - Water

Salty American

Salty American

$3.34+

Salted Caramel - Cream - Espresso - Water - Shaken with Ice

WHOLE BEAN COFFEE

Bon Bon's House Blend

Bon Bon's House Blend

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean house blend coffee

Bon Bon's Espresso Blend

Bon Bon's Espresso Blend

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean espresso blend coffee

Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg

Bon Bon's Highlander Grogg

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Highlander Grogg coffee

Bon Bon's Cinnamon Toast

Bon Bon's Cinnamon Toast

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Cinnamon Toast coffee

Bon Bon's Southern Pecan

Bon Bon's Southern Pecan

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Southern Pecan coffee

Bon Bon's Jamaican Me Crazy

Bon Bon's Jamaican Me Crazy

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Jamaican Me Crazy coffee

Bon Bon's Decaf House / Decaf Espresso Blend

Bon Bon's Decaf House / Decaf Espresso Blend

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean decaf

French Moka Java

French Moka Java

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean French Moka Java coffee

Moka Java

Moka Java

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Moka Java coffee

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Costa Rican coffee

Guatemala Antigua

Guatemala Antigua

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Guatemalan Antigua coffee

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Ethiopia Yirgacheffe coffee

Colombia Popayan

Colombia Popayan

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Colombian Popayan coffee

Vienna Roast - Colombia

Vienna Roast - Colombia

$9.59+

Bon Bon's custom roasted blend of whole bean Vienna roast Colombian coffee

HOT SANDWICHES

Egg Cheddar Croissant

Egg Cheddar Croissant

$4.75

Egg - Cheddar - Croissant

Ham Egg Gouda Croissant

Ham Egg Gouda Croissant

$5.50

Ham - Egg - Smocked Gouda - Croissant

Sausage Egg Jack Croissant

Sausage Egg Jack Croissant

$5.50

Sausage - Egg - Pepperjack - Croissaant

Sausage Egg Jack Biscuit

Sausage Egg Jack Biscuit

$4.75

Sausage - Egg - Pepper jack - Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit

$4.75

Bacon - Egg - Cheddar - Biscuit

Sausage Egg Cheddar Everything Bagel

Sausage Egg Cheddar Everything Bagel

$5.75

Sausage - Egg - Cheddar - Everything Bagel

Bacon Egg Gouda Everything Bagel

Bacon Egg Gouda Everything Bagel

$5.75

Bacon - Gouda - Egg - Everything Bagel

FRAPPES

Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

$5.14+

Brown sugar cinnamon - french vanilla - white chocolate - espresso - milk - blended

Mocha Matcha Frappe

Mocha Matcha Frappe

$5.49+

Matcha - Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

Thin Mint Frappe

Thin Mint Frappe

$5.14+

Creme de Menthe - Dark chocolate frappe - Milk - Espresso

Creme Brulee Frappe

Creme Brulee Frappe

$5.14+

White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

$5.14+

Chocolate chips - Chocolate chip cookie dough - Cream base - Blended

Real Caramel Frappe

$5.24+

Chai Frappe

$5.14+

Real Caramel Frappe

$5.24+

White Chocolate Frappe

$4.49+
Creme Brulee Frappe

Creme Brulee Frappe

$5.14+

White Chocolate - Real Caramel - Espresso - Milk - Blended

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$4.49+

Zebra Frappe

$4.49+
Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

Cinnamon Streusel Frappe

$5.14+

Brown sugar cinnamon - french vanilla - white chocolate - espresso - milk - blended

CARA'S CONCOCTION

CARA'S CONCOCTION

$4.69+

Dark Chocolate - Coconut Cream - French Vanilla - Coconut - Milk - Blended

CHOC BANANA SPICE

CHOC BANANA SPICE

$4.69+

Dark Chocolate - Chai - Banana - Blended

MATCHA FRAPPE

MATCHA FRAPPE

$4.59+

Matcha - Vanilla - Milk - Blended

CHAI FRAPPE

CHAI FRAPPE

$4.69+

Chai - Cinnamon - Blended

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$5.29+

Real Strawberries - Strawberry Refresher - Milk - Creme Frappe - Blended

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frappe

$5.14+

Chocolate chips - Chocolate chip cookie dough - Cream base - Blended

Samoa Frappe

Samoa Frappe

$5.14+

Caramel sauce - Chocolate sauce - Coconut cream frappe - Blended

Cotton Candy Frappe

Cotton Candy Frappe

$5.14+

Raspberry - Cream base - Blended

Vanilla Cream Frappe

Vanilla Cream Frappe

$5.14+

Vanilla - Cream frappe - Blended

COFFEE & COLD BREW

House Brew*

House Brew*

$2.20+

Medium roast house coffee.

Flavor Brew*

Flavor Brew*

$2.20+

Medium roast flavor coffee. Flavors rotated daily.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.20+

Medium roast brewed over iced. Try it with one of our many flavors.

Boozin' Brew*

Boozin' Brew*

$5.04+

Cold brew - sweet cream - bourbon caramel

Cold Brew*

Cold Brew*

$3.59+

Brewed cold for 24 hours. Incredibly smooth and refreshing summer beverage!

Sweet Cream Cold Brew*

Sweet Cream Cold Brew*

$4.39+

Cold brew - Sweet cream

Espresso Cold Foam Brew*

Espresso Cold Foam Brew*

$3.99+

Cold brew - Espresso infused whipped cream

TEA

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Chai and Milk - Our chai is sweet not spicy.

Vanilla Tea Latte

Vanilla Tea Latte

$3.39+

Madagascar Vanilla Tea - Vanilla - Steamed milk

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.09+

Matcha Greeen Tea - Vanilla - Milk

London Fog

London Fog

$3.59+

Earl Grey - Vanilla - Steamed milk

Black Teas

Black Teas

$2.20+

Choose from one of our Black teas. Enjoy hot or iced.

Green Teas

Green Teas

$2.20+

Choose from one of our green teas. Enjoy hot or iced.

Herbal / Fruit Teas

Herbal / Fruit Teas

$2.20+

Choose from one of our Herbal or Fruit teas. Enjoy hot or iced.

White / Oolong Teas/ Rooibos

White / Oolong Teas/ Rooibos

$2.20+

Choose one of our white or oolong tea options. Enjoy hot or iced.

OTHER FOOD

BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.50
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$2.75
POUND CAKE

POUND CAKE

$2.50
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.95
CAKE ROLL

CAKE ROLL

$2.50

PARFAIT

$3.79

FRUIT CUP

$3.79

APPLE

$1.00

BANANA

$1.00
COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.35
PUPPY CHOW

PUPPY CHOW

$2.00
OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$3.15
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$1.85

SHAKES

Love Child

Love Child

$5.09+

Espresso - Real Chocolate - Nutella - Graham cracker - Milk - Ice Cream

Smores Shake

Smores Shake

$4.99+

Toasted Marshmallow - Graham Cracker - Nutella - Milk Ice Cream

SHOAFF SHAKE

SHOAFF SHAKE

$5.09+

Bon Bons Classic - A must try! Espresso - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream

PEANUT BUTTER BLITZ SHAKE

PEANUT BUTTER BLITZ SHAKE

$5.09+

Espresso - Peanut Butter - Real Chocolate - Milk - Ice Cream

ALASKAN ZEBRA SHAKE

ALASKAN ZEBRA SHAKE

$4.99+

Classic white and dark chocolate hand dipped shake.

CHAI SHAKE

CHAI SHAKE

$4.99+

Chai - Cinnamon - Milk - Ice Cream

FRUIT SHAKE

FRUIT SHAKE

$4.99+

Choice of: Strawberry - Banana - Mango - Peach - Mixed Berry. Blended with milk and hand dipped ice cream.

Cherry Truffle Shake

Cherry Truffle Shake

$5.09+

Cherry - Dark Chocolate Powder - Milk - Ice cream - Whipped cream

REFRESHERS

Tropical Island Refresher

Tropical Island Refresher

$5.19+

Strawberry Refresher - Mac Milk - Coconut cream

Strawberry Mac Refresher

Strawberry Mac Refresher

$4.49+

Strawberry Acai - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Watermelon Mac Refresher

Watermelon Mac Refresher

$4.49+

Watermelon Mint - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Dragon Fruit Refresher

Dragon Fruit Refresher

$4.49+

Dragon fruit - Macadamia Milk - Shaken

Strawberry Acai Refresher

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$3.49+

Strawberry Acai - Shaken

Watermelon Mint Refresher

Watermelon Mint Refresher

$3.49+

Watermelon Mint - Shaken

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher

$4.49+

Strawberry acai - Lemonade - Shaken

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie Mix - Milk - Blended
Straw Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Straw Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.14+

Fresh strawberry - mango - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Mixed Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Mixed Berry Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.14+

Fresh strawberry - blueberry - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Straw Banana Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Straw Banana Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.14+

Fresh strawberry - banana - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Pineapple Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

Pineapple Mango Fresh Fruit Smoothie

$5.14+

Fresh pinepapple - mango - apple juice - honey - yogurt - ice - blended

Hulk Smash Chocolate Protein Smoothie

Hulk Smash Chocolate Protein Smoothie

$5.14+

Peanut butter - Banana - Dark Chocolate - Protein. Inspired by Hulk.

BASIC ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

Americano

Americano

$2.69+

Espresso - Water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.89+

Espresso - milk foam - steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$3.49+

Espresso - Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.19+

Dark Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

White Mocha*

White Mocha*

$4.19+

White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

Zebra*

Zebra*

$4.19+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Espresso - Milk

HOT CHOCOLATES

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.29+

Dark Chocolate - Milk

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

White Chocolate - Milk

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

ZEBRA HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.39+

Dark Chocolate - White Chocolate - Milk

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

TRUFFLE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.94+

Dark Chocolate - Butter Pecan - Salted Caramel - Milk

Buddy The Elf Hot Chocolate

Buddy The Elf Hot Chocolate

$4.24+

Candy canes - Marshmallow - Dark Chocolate - Whipped cream

LOOSE LEAF TEA

BLACK LOOSE TEA

BLACK LOOSE TEA

$3.79
GREEN LOOSE TEA

GREEN LOOSE TEA

$3.79
HERBAL LOOSE TEA

HERBAL LOOSE TEA

$3.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bon Bon's is a local coffee shop with four area locations. We serve gourmet espresso, coffee, and tea beverages along with various sandwiches, pastries, and other items in a comfortable atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.

Website

Location

5712 Maplecrest Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

Directions

Gallery
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company image
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company image
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company image
Bon Bon’s Coffee Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bon Bon's Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View restaurantnext
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Kanela, LLC - 618 S HARRISON STREET
orange starNo Reviews
618 S HARRISON STREET FORT WAYNE, IN 46814
View restaurantnext
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Lutheran Hospital
orange star4.4 • 13
7952 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View restaurantnext
Howie's on Hamilton - 3950 East Bellfontaine Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3950 East Bellfontaine Rd Hamilton, IN 46742
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne

Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Copper Spoon
orange star4.8 • 1,579
301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Fort Wayne
orange star4.3 • 1,281
2886 E Dupont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurantnext
Trubble Brewing - Broadway
orange star4.3 • 1,054
2725 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46807
View restaurantnext
Mercado OTL
orange star5.0 • 862
111 w Columbia St Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Wayne
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Muncie
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston