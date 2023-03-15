Let’s Roll Ice Creamery 2421 Clement Street

Restaurant info

Let's Roll is coming soon to the Richmond. We specialize in making pan rolled ice cream, providing you with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from. You can also create your very own ice cream by integrating both fresh fruits, and/or your choice of toppings, while letting your imagination go wild! Our goal is to make your experience an adventure every time you visit, whether you're in the mood for something healthy, or something daring. Follow us on FB to stay in tuned as we experiment with new recipes and exotic flavors!