Let’s Roll Ice Creamery 2421 Clement Street

Ice Cream

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Oreo

Chocoholic

Chocoholic

$8.00+

Chocolate mix with Brownie and Walnut top with Chocolate sause

3X Berries

3X Berries

$8.00+

Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry with Vanilla Ice Cream

Thai-Chee

Thai-Chee

$8.00+

Thai tea mix with Lychee

Plain

Plain

$8.00+

Vanilla, Chocolate, Coffee, Green tea and Thai tea

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Pretzel top with Caramel sauce

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Graham cracker, Strawberry and Cream cheese

Matcha

Matcha

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Green tea

Smores

Smores

$8.00+

Vanilla mix Graham cracker top with Chocolate sauce

Master Ube

Master Ube

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Purple yam

Man-go Away

Man-go Away

$8.00+

Mango mix with fresh Mango

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$8.00+

Vanila mix with Banana and Nutella

Rocky Roll

Rocky Roll

$8.00+

Chocolate mix with Almonds and Marshmallows

Strawberry

Strawberry

$8.00+

Vanilla mix Strawberry

Café O'le

Café O'le

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Coffee top with Condesed milk

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00+

Coffee Ice cream with Brownie and Cookie straw

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00+

Vanilla mix with Condensed milk and Madeleine cake

Drinks

Black Tea

Black Tea

$5.00+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$5.00+
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Let's Roll is coming soon to the Richmond. We specialize in making pan rolled ice cream, providing you with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from. You can also create your very own ice cream by integrating both fresh fruits, and/or your choice of toppings, while letting your imagination go wild! Our goal is to make your experience an adventure every time you visit, whether you're in the mood for something healthy, or something daring. Follow us on FB to stay in tuned as we experiment with new recipes and exotic flavors!

2421 Clement Street, San Francisco, CA 94121

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

