Little Sicily's Pizza imageView gallery

Little Sicily's Pizza

124 Reviews

$

2965 Brice Rd

Brice, OH 43109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PIZZA

Mini 1 Topping Pizza

$8.00

Mini 2 Topping Pizza

$9.00

Mini 3 Topping Pizza

$10.00

Mini 4 Topping Pizza

$11.00

Mini 5 Topping Pizza

$12.00

Mini 6 Topping Pizza

$13.00

Mini BBQ Chicken

$11.50

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Mini Great White

$7.00

Mini Half & Half

Mini Joe's Special

$9.50

Mini The Big Meat

$12.50

Mini The Supreme

$12.50

Mini The Veggie

$10.50

Mini The Works

$11.50

Mini Ziggy's Special

$9.00

Small 1 Topping Pizza

$11.50

Small 2 Topping Pizza

$13.25

Small 3 Topping Pizza

$15.00

Small 4 Topping Pizza

$16.75

Small 5 Topping Pizza

$18.50

Small 6 Topping Pizza

$20.25

Small BBQ Chicken

$18.50

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.75

Small Great White

$10.75

Small Half & Half

Small Joe's Special

$15.00

Small The Big Meat

$19.50

Small The Supreme

$19.50

Small The Veggie

$18.50

Small The Works

$18.50

Small Ziggy's Special

$13.25

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$17.50

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$19.75

Large 3 Topping Pizza

$22.00

Large 4 Topping Pizza

$24.25

Large 5 Topping Pizza

$26.50

Large 6 Topping Pizza

$28.75

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.25

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Large Great White

$15.50

Large Half & Half

Large Joe's Special

$22.00

Large The Big Meat

$26.75

Large The Supreme

$26.75

Large The Veggie

$24.75

Large The Works

$24.75

Large Ziggy's Special

$19.75

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$16.25

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.25

Gluten Free Works

$25.75

Gluten Free Supreme

$27.75

Gluten Free Meat

$27.75

Gluten Free Veggie

$25.75

Gluten Free BBQ

$25.75

Gluten Free Joe Spec

$22.00

Gluten Free Great White

$16.50

1/2 SUBS

1/2 Little Sicily's Famous Sub

$4.50

1/2 Meatball Sub

$5.00

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sub

$4.50

1/2 Fish Sub

$5.50

1/2 Veggie Sub

$4.50

SUBS

Little Sicilys Famous Sub

$8.50

Roast Beef Sub

$10.50

Sausage Sub

$10.50

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Turkey Sub

$10.50

Fajita Chicken Sub

$10.50

Steak Sub

$9.50

Fish Sub

$10.50

Fried Bologna Po Boy

$9.50

Pizza Sub

$8.50

Veggie Sub

$8.50

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.50

DINNER

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.00

Lasagna Dinner

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

APPETIZERS

Italian Garlic Cheese Loaf

$3.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Cheese Fries With Bacon

$6.00+

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Potato Skins

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00+

Cheese Fries

$3.50+

Jalapeno Creme Cheese Poppers

$7.00

Fried Pepperoni

$5.00

Munchers

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00+

SALAD

Small House Salad

$3.75Out of stock

Small House Salad with Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Large House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Large House Salad with Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Small Antipasto Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Large Antipasto Salad

$9.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Sweet Cinnamon Loaf

$4.00

SIDES/ DRESSING

Potato Chips

$1.99

8oz Ranch Dressing

$2.00

8oz French Dressing

$2.00

8oz Italian Dressing

$2.00

side ranch

$0.50

side italian

$0.50

side french

$0.50

side honey mustard

$0.50

side FF Ranch

$0.50

side blue ch

$0.50

side thousand is

$0.50

side lite italian

$0.50

Meatballs

$1.50

8oz Barbeque

$2.00

8oz Hot Sauce

$2.00

8oz Teriyaki

$2.00

side honey mustard

$0.50

side Barbeque

$0.50

side Hot Sauce

$0.50

side Teriyaki

$0.50

side Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

BEER

Angry Orchard

$10.99

Bass

$8.99

Blue Moon

$8.99

Bud Light

$7.99

Bud Select

$7.99

Budweiser

$7.99

CBC

$10.99

Coors Light

$7.99

Corona

$9.99

Dos Equis

$9.99

Fat Tire

$9.99

Fathers Rotbeer

$10.99

Heineken

$8.99

Killians

$7.99

Lein

$9.99

Loyal 4 Pack

$10.99

Michelob

$8.99

Busch Lite

$7.99

Miller,Miller Lite

$7.99

Modelo

$9.99

New Castle

$8.99

O'douls

$5.99

Peroni

$8.99

Redds

$9.99

Rolling Rock

$7.99

Sam Adams

$9.99

Smirnoff

$9.99

White Claw

$8.99

Yuengling

$7.99

Gret Lakes Xmas

$10.99

12 Pack Budweiser

$12.49

12 Pack Bud Light

$12.49

12 Pack Miller

$12.49

12 Pack Miller Lite

$12.49

N/A BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Mist Twist

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Mug Root Beer

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Water

Kids Pop

$1.75

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Mist Twist

$2.00

20oz Orange Crush

$2.00

20oz Grape Crush

$2.00

20oz Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00

20oz Mtn Dew

$2.00

20oz Mug

$2.00

20oz Watermelon Crush

$2.00

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Sierra Mist

$2.75

2L Mountain Dew

$2.75

2L Mug Root Beer

$2.75

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hanks Root Beer

$2.50

Hanks Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.50

Hanks Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$1.75

Can Pop

$0.95

4 Pk Hanks

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2965 Brice Rd, Brice, OH 43109

Directions

Gallery
Little Sicily's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Umami Soul - 3480 Gender Road
orange starNo Reviews
3480 Gender Road Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Tee Jaye's #10 - Brice Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2435 Brice Rd Columbus, OH 43068
View restaurantnext
Loving Hut LLC - 6569 East Livingston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6569 East Livingston Ave Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 710
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
SmokeOut BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1850 Winderly Ln Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston