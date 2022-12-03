Main picView gallery

Popular Treatz

review star

No reviews yet

1828 Kent St

Columbus, OH 43205

Order Again

Cheesecake Slice

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$10.00

Snickers

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake

$10.00

Donation

$100.00

Pudding

$8.00

Cake Pops

Banana Pudding Cake Pop

$3.00

Oreo Cake Pop

$3.00

Cupcakes

Fruity Pebble

$4.00

Cookies N Cream

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Turtle

$4.00

4 For $12

$12.00

Candy Apples

Strawberry Shortcake

$10.00

Fruity Pebble

$10.00

Cookies N Cream

$10.00

8" Whole Cheesecake

Classic

$25.00

Snickers

$30.00

Peach Cobbler

$30.00

Sweet Potato

$30.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sweet and savory treats

Location

1828 Kent St, Columbus, OH 43205

Directions

