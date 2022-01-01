Restaurant header imageView gallery

Canal Wigwam Canal Winchester

756 Reviews

$

4 South High Street

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sand
Standard Start
Bkfst Quesadilla

Beverages

Coffee

$2.19

Water

Soda

$2.19

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.19

Iced Tea

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Kids Drink

$1.69

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Cranberry Juice

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.39

White Milk

$2.19

Breakfast

Day Starter

$11.69

Standard Start

$8.99

Eye Opener

$6.30

Eggs & Toast

$3.59

Saus Gravy & Bisc

$4.99

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Hillbilly Eggs

$6.30

Steak & Eggs

$13.69

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Pancake Sandwich

$8.69

French Toast

$4.99

Pancakes

$5.35

Belgium Waffle

$5.35

Fried Mush

$4.99

Chicken /waffles

$7.49

Breakfast Sand

$5.99

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Cntry Fried Sk bfst

$11.99

Cheese Omelet

$6.29

Favorite Omelet

$10.29

Early Morning Oml

$8.98

Western Omelet

$10.59

Veggie Omelet

$8.29

Philly Omelet

$10.59

Chili Cheese Oml

$8.98

Country Oml

$7.99

Bkfst Quesadilla

$8.39

Lineman

$8.29

Breakfast Sides

Toast

$1.79

Meat Sides

$2.99

Home Fries

$2.79

Pecan Roll

$5.69

Cereal

$2.99

Grits

$4.79

Oatmeal

$4.79

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit Bowl

$5.79

Saus Gravy Side

$1.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$0.60

LG Side of Grilled Mushroom

$1.25

Side of Hollandaise

$1.99

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

Kid’s Menu

Mouse Pancake

$2.99

Kids French Toast

$3.99

Kids Breakfast

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Burger

$4.49

Dino Nuggets

$3.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.29

Cheese Sticks

$5.49

Fried Mushrooms

$4.89

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.69

Sandwiches

1/2 Pound Burger

$9.49

Diner Burger

$6.49

Philly Ch Sand

$9.89

Club Sandwich

$10.25

All Amer Hot Dog

$5.49

Tuna Salad Sand

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sand

$7.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.99

BLT Sandwich

$5.25

Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

The Deli Sandwich

$5.29

Pork Tend. Sand

$8.79

Rueben Sandwich

$9.59

Ribeye Steak Sand

$12.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Big Bobber

$9.59

Meatball Sub Sand

$7.59

Coney Dog

$6.49

Gr. Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

Fried Bologna

$6.99

Pizza Burger

$6.49

Sloppy Joe

$6.29

Sides

French Fries

$2.89

Sweet potato

$3.19

Home Fries

$2.79

Onion Rings

$3.19

Applesauce

$2.09

Cottage Cheese

$2.09

Jello

$2.09

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.59

Coleslaw

$2.09

Pickled Beets

$2.09

Vegetable

$2.09

Mashed Potato

$2.69

Soup

$4.29

Sliced Tomato's

$1.25

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.59

T-Bird Salad

$9.99

Lg : 2 scoops of chicken or tuna 1 scoop of cottage cheese on bed of lettuce Small: 1 scoop chicken or tuna and 1 scoop of cottage cheese

1/2 T-Bird Salad

$7.99

Chef

$9.39

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.99

Summer Salad

$9.99

Side Salad -

$3.59

lg Garden Salad

$5.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese and hard boiled egg, cucumber

Taco Salad

$8.99+

Dinners

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.49

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$8.79

Ribeye Steak

$12.99

Ham Steak

$9.99

Open Face

$7.69

Choice of Meat Served on Texas Toast and Mashed Potatoes covered with choice of gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

$4.99

Breaded Pork Chop

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Merchandise

T Shirt

$15.00

Sweat Shirt

$25.00

Cups

$5.00

Syrup

$3.00

Trump Cup

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Canal Wigwam is one of the best Canal Winchester Restaurants. Our restaurant has been continuously in operation since 1899. We have something for every taste. We serve breakfast and lunch every day of the week, with dine-in and carry-out service. Home cooked specials available every day. Because most items are made from scratch, our menu offers many fresh and wholesome choices for every palate.

Website

Location

4 South High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery
Canal Wigwam image
Canal Wigwam image

