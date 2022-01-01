Canal Wigwam Canal Winchester
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Canal Wigwam is one of the best Canal Winchester Restaurants. Our restaurant has been continuously in operation since 1899. We have something for every taste. We serve breakfast and lunch every day of the week, with dine-in and carry-out service. Home cooked specials available every day. Because most items are made from scratch, our menu offers many fresh and wholesome choices for every palate.
4 South High Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110
