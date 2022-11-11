- Home
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek Sarasota
310 Reviews
$$
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd
Bradenton, FL 34201
Popular Items
Greek Salads
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
1LB Pappas Potato Salad
Our Special Family Recipe!
Walnut Chicken Salad
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
Chop Chicken Chop Salad
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Appetizers
Chicken Avgolemono Soup
Greek “Chicken soup for the soul”, finished with an egg and lemon liaison.
Soup of the Day
Different soup every month. Refer to specials section to see this month’s creation
Greek A Dilla
Chicken, Gyro or pork with feta, cheddar jack, and scallions in a grilled flatbread, served with tzatziki
Spanakopita
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
Feta Bruschetta w/Crostini
Traditional tomato bruschetta with a Greek twist
Falafel
Made with ground chickpeas and Greek spices, served with spicy tzatziki
Greek Lettuce Wraps
Chicken, gyro or pork, served with sliced onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and iceberg lettuce shells for wrapping
Mediterranean Spreads
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Trio of Spreads
Choose any four of our Mediterranean spreads -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper, or Pesto Hummus, Roasted Garlic Feta, or Tzatziki- Spicy Tzatziki served with pita chips
Flatbreads
The Greek
Olive oil, garlic, sliced tomato, scallions, basil, feta and Kalamata olives
Greek Salad Flatbread
Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.
Spinach & Feta Flatbread
Fresh baby spinach, artichoke, marinara, feta and fresh mozzarella
Spartan Chicken Flatbread
Roasted garlic feta, chicken, artichoke hearts, basil, onions and peppers
Pita Sandwiches
Signature Sandwiches
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
Chicken Salad Melt
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
Tampa Cuban
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Steak & Cheese
Sliced ribeye, provolone, grilled onions & mushrooms on a toasted French loaf with garlic mayo and au jus for dipping
Mojo Pork
Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping
Fried Fish
Crispy fried fish on toasted panini with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce,tomato, onion and garlic mayo
"Pick 2" Menu
Classic Gyro Combo
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Falafel Pita Combo
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Tampa Cuban Sandwich Combo
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Mojo Pork Sandwich Combo
Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.
Mix & Match
Mix & Match any TWO different items below Includes soft drink or tea
Cafe Entrees
Pita Platter
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
Greek Rice Bowl
Rice is your side on this one... tossed with chicken, gyro or pork, grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions, and topped with marinara and crumbled feta, FYI Peppers & Onions already cooked in the rice.
Traditional Mousaka
Greek-spiced beef layered with grilled eggplant topped with creamy bechamel and marinara
Dolmades
A mix of ground beef, rice, tomato and Greek spices, hand rolled in tender grapevine leaves
Chicken Spanakopita
Grilled chicken breast over sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, feta, scallions and fresh mozzarella, topped with marinara or avgolemono sauce
Oven Roasted Chicken
Oven-roasted half chicken rubbed with fresh Greek oregano and served with our Greek Style lemon garlic sauce
Louie's Fish
Lightly floured and sauteed, topped with your choice of our 'Greek Style
Children's Entrees
Kids Fried Chicken Breast Tenders
Served with chips
Kids Mini Pita
Chicken, gyro or pork with tzatziki and served with chips
Kids Pita Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce and melted cheese
Kiddie-dillas
Cheddar Jack in a grilled flatbread. Served with chips
Kids Mac' N' Cheese
Made creamy with butter and cheddar jack cheese
Pappas Sides
Pappas Potato Salad
Cafe Salad
Greek Fries
Greek Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Seasonal Vegetable
Three Dolmades
Single Spanakopita
Single Grilled Pita
Side of Gyro
Side of Chicken
Side of Pork
Extra Tzatziki
Extra Dressing
Extra Pita Chips
Extra Bread
Loaf of Bread
Beverages
Desserts
Baklava
Traditional Greek Favorite
Baklava Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
Bread Pudding
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
Cookie
Chocolate Chunk!
Rice Pudding
Creamy and Fresh
Italian Canoli
A traditional favorite
Mickey Moose Cake
Specials
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
8473 Cooper Creek Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34201