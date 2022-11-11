A map showing the location of Louisa's CacheView gallery

Louisa's Cache

review star

No reviews yet

111 S Railroad

Navasota, TX 77868

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

House Specials

La Chèrie

$5.00

Lav London Fog

$6.00

Lulu Lemonade

$4.95

Poppy

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.90

Spooky Scary Smith

$5.00

Autumn Fog

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.50

Coffee

Pour over

$2.50

Café au Lait

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Undertow

$4.00

Frappé

$5.00

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$4.00

Other

Chai Latte

$3.75

Hot tea

$3.50

London Fog

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Starburst Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$0.75

Grab & Go Drinks

Juice

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.50

La Croix

$3.00Out of stock

Dublin Vintage Soda

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Redbull

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Food

Hummus

$6.00

Spanakopita

$6.00

Kolache

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Crab Shell

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Banana Pepper Chili Relleno

$5.00

Shrimp cocktail

$8.50

Pizza

$8.00

Pastries & bakes

Bagel

$1.50

Croissant

$2.00

Muffin

$2.50

Pastry

$2.00

Palmier

$1.50

Cookie

$1.00

Pretzel Sticks

$0.75

Peach Turnovers

$4.00Out of stock

Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon roll

$3.00

Snacks

Candy

$1.50

Gourmet Popcorn

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Variety Chips

$0.99

Skinny pop

$1.50

Miss Vickie's kettle chips

$1.50

Cheez-it

$0.50

Pirates booty popcorn

$1.50

Weaver's Honey

$12.00Out of stock

Stroop Waffles Caramel

$1.00

Biscotti

$2.00

Protein Bar

$2.00

Old faves

The Louisa

$6.00

P.A. Express

$6.50

Bonnie

$5.50

Clyde

$5.50

Train Wreck

$7.00

Specials

Juice 2/$4

$4.00

Kolache 2/$5

$5.00

Shortbread and coffee combo

$8.00

Starburst Lemonade Combo

$6.50

Sparkling water combo

$4.00

Pretzel Bites 2/$12

$12.00

Coffee and pastry combo

$6.00

Kind Bar 2/$3

$3.00

Chips and Soda combo

$3.00

Hot Dog Combo

$6.00

Candy 2 for $2

$2.00

Wine

SR Moscato

$7.00

Conundrum White

$9.00

JG Sauv Blanc

$9.00

LC Chardonnay

$12.00

TH Blanc du Bois

$12.00

TH Blanc du Bois Semi-dry

$12.00

TH Viognier

$12.00

Mumm Sparkling

$9.00

Conundrum Red

$9.00

Hess Cab Sauv

$12.00

TH Rosé

$12.00

Z. Alex Pinot Noir

$10.00

La Crema Pinot Gris

$11.00

AIX Rose

$14.50

SR Moscato

$24.00

Conundrum White

$32.00

JG Sauv Blanc

$32.00

LC Chardonnay

$44.00

TH Blanc du Bois

$40.00

TH Blanc du Bois Semi-dry

$40.00

TH Viognier

$40.00

Mumm Sparkling

$44.00

Conundrum Red

$32.00

Hess Cab Sauv

$44.00

TH Rosé

$40.00

Z. Alex Pinot Noir

$36.00

La Crema Pinot Gris

$40.00

AIX Rose

$54.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$5.00

Love Street

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Draft

$5.00

Signature

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Navasota Sunrise

$10.00

Navasota Sunset

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$48.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$48.00

Draft

12th man

$5.00

Mich ultra

$5.00

World Series Special Draft

$4.00

Cocktails

Grapefruit Paloma

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Bubbly blues

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 S Railroad, Navasota, TX 77868

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Do Brasil - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Greens Prairie Rd W College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Rx Pizza - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
1664 Greens Prairie Rd. Ste. 200 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Howdy's Texas Grill'd Pizza - College Station
orange star4.5 • 104
910 William D Fitch College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Solid Grounds Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
4201 State Hwy 6 S College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
orange star4.5 • 449
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
CharlieMac's Burger Kitchen - BCS Area
orange starNo Reviews
4160 Texas 6 Frontage Rd College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Navasota
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston