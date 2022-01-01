Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marylou 39-41 St Marks Pl

review star

No reviews yet

39-41 St Marks Pl

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Tequila shots

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$50.00

Clase Azul Plata

$24.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

Cuervo La Familia Anejo

$30.00

Cuervo La Familia Platino

$14.00

Cuervo La Familia Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$27.00

Don Julio Real

$90.00

El Tequileno reposado

$10.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Vodka shots

Belvedere

$12.00

Ketel one

$11.00Out of stock

Helix

$10.00

Titos

$11.00Out of stock

Gin shots

Junipero

$10.00

Citadelle

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

Rum shots

Avua Cachaca Plata

$10.00

Plantation 3 stars

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

La Caraveda Pisco Acholado

$10.00

Sailor Jerry's

$10.00

Santa Theresa 1796

$10.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Mezcal shots

Madre Mezcal Espadin

$11.00

Madre Ensamble

$12.00

Aquamagica

$13.00

Convite

$10.00

Amaras Espadin

$10.00

Amaras Reposado

$14.00

Verde

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Clase Azul Durango

$18.00

Whiskey shots

Balvenie 14yr Carribean Cask

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Brother's bond

$12.00

Buylleit Rye

$11.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$10.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$24.00

Hirsch

$10.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$14.00

Hudson Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnny Walker blk

$12.00Out of stock

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Michter's Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Nikka

$15.00

OBAN

$18.00

Redbreast

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Straight

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Whistlepig 10 year

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

French Bistro

Location

39-41 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Wild Mirrors - 95 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95 2nd Ave New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston