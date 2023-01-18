Milwaukee Classic Pizza imageView gallery

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

1,586 Reviews

$$

3929 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Popular Items

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
16" Cheesy Pepperoni
16" Milwaukee's Classic

16"

16" BYO Whole

$14.00

16" BYO Half & Half

$14.00

16" Milwaukee's Classic

$20.99

Thin Crust Pizza with Mushrooms, Onions and Beef Italian Sausage

16" Cheesy Pepperoni

16" Cheesy Pepperoni

$20.99

Thin Crust Pizza, Red Sauce, Loaded With EXTRA Mozzarella and EXTRA Pepperoni

16" Carnivor

16" Carnivor

$23.99

Thin Crust with our Red Sauce. Loaded with: Sliced Chicken, Sliced Beef Steak, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, and Ham. Only for a true meat head.

16" Classic Margherita

16" Classic Margherita

$20.99

Thin Crust with our Classic Red Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, a pinch of Salt & Pepper, and Drizzle of Olives Oil

16" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Thin crust with our classic red sauce, loaded with mozzarella cheese and sliced chicken marinated in buffalo sauce and your choice of a drizzle of blue cheese dressing or ranch.

16" Tangy BBQ Chicken

16" Tangy BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Thin crust pizza with our red sauce topped with BBQ sliced chicken, onions, and mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Spinach Florentine

$21.99

Thin Crust Pizza with our White Sauce and topped with: Sliced Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese

16" Primo Veggie

16" Primo Veggie

$20.99

Thin Crust Pizza with our Classic Red Sauce, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Fresh Basil and Tomatoes

16" Supreme

$21.99

Thin crust pizza, red sauce, loaded with mozzarella, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, and onion.

16" Cheese Head

$23.99

Thin crust pizza, red sauce, loaded with mozzarella and fried cheese curds

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

Loaded with mozzarella, pineapple & turkey ham

16" Rockstar

$21.99

Thin crust pizza, red sauce, loaded with mozzarella, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, and turkey bacon.

16"Seafood

$23.99

Thin crust pizza, red sauce, loaded with mozzarella, smoked beef polish, onion, green pepper, and mushroom.

16" Art...ichoke

$21.99

Thin crust pizza, white sauce, loaded with mozzarella, spinich, artichoke and tomatos.

Gardiniera

$1.75

14"

14" BYO Whole

$12.00

Add your own toppings!

14" BYO Half & Half

$12.00

Add your own toppings!

12"

12" BYO Whole

$10.00

Add your own toppings!

12" BYO Half & Half

$10.00

Add your own toppings!

10"

10" Gluten Free BYO Whole

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust, Choose your sauce and your toppings!

10" Gluten Free BYO Half & Half

$10.00

Cauliflower Crust, Choose your sauce and your toppings!

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$4.99

Garlic bread but with mozzarella cheese!

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

10 pc Chicken Wings

$12.99

We have ranch, buffalo sauce, hot sauce, and blue cheese dressing, and BBQ sauce to accompany these crispy, jumbo wings.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Bellissimo breaded mozzarella sticks.

French Fries

$3.99

Golden crisp french fries with the right amount of seasoning.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Home style onion rings!

4 pc. Chicken Strips

$6.99

4 pieces of our hand battered chicken tenders.

Fried Calamari

$5.99

batter-coated, deep fried squid, fried for less than two minutes to prevent toughness.

Cheese curds

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Marinara Sauce 4 Oz

$1.99

Side Of Ranch 2 Oz

$0.50

Side 2 Oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of buffalo

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, and Italian Dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Arugula, Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella. A drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar and Fresh Garlic Bread on the side

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$7.99

A mouth watering salad with a drizzle of Olive Oil, and Pinch of Salt with Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, and a Drizzle of Balsamic Reduction on top

Grill

Hamburger

$7.00

1/2 pound hamburger on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of tomatoes, onions , lettuce, cheese, ketchup and mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00

Thinly sliced steak cooked with mushrooms , onions and green peppers and seasoned with our special blend and topped of with mozzarella cheese on a 7 inch sub roll

Fish Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of Catfish or Cod and comes with lettuce and tarter sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled of fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of tomatoes, onions , lettuce, cheese, ketchup and mayo.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$7.00

Breaded chicken then deep fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, all on a 7 in. sub roll

Meatball Sandwich

$7.00

Meatballs marinated with marinara sauce on a 7in sub roll, topped with mozzarella.

Bomber

$8.00

Italian Sausage, Green Pepper & Onion With Marinara Sauce

Veggie Burger

$7.00

Plant based patty with your favorite toppings

Pasta

Ravioli and steak with mushrooms in a white sauce

Spaghetti

$8.00

Spaghetti with our homemade sauce and a side of warm fresh garlic bread.

Spaghetti W/ Meatball

$12.00

Spaghetti with our homemade meatballs and served with a side of our warm fresh garlic bread.

Mushroom Ravioli

$12.00

Ravioli with mushrooms in a white sauce (For you people that cant eat red sauce!)

Big Beefy Lasagna

$12.00

Layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheeses, with a side of warm fresh garlic bread.

Steak Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00

Fryer

Fried Fish Dinner

$12.99+

4 pieces of our fried hand-battered catfish or cod with a side of our crispy seasoned french fries & our coleslaw.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

4 pieces of our crispy-golden fried chicken dinner (a leg, a thy, a wing and a breast) with our crispy seasoned french fries, our coleslaw, and a side of our warm garlic bread

Wing dinner

$15.99

10 pieces chicken wings with our french fries and coleslaw!

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

10 pieces of our fried shrimp with french fries & coleslaw with a side of our warm garlic bread!

Bucket of Chicken

$12.99+

Only Fried Chicken, No sides. Fresh never frozen hand-tossed, breaded in house and fried to a golden crisp.

Bucket of Fried Fish

$24.99+

No sides, just 10 Pieces of our famous Hand-Battered Cod or Catfish

Jumbo Shrimp Bucket

$14.99+

20 PC ck leg qtrs

$16.99

Desserts

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$4.00

Smooth and creamy with lush red swirls of REAL strawberries.

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$4.00

Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

All natural, light tasting, perfect for your chocolate lovers!

Tiramisu Cake

$4.00

A coffee flavored Italian dessert. It is made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

NA Beverages

Soda

$1.00+

Pepsi and Dr. Pepper products

Bottled Water

$1.00

Party Special $44.99

Party Special

$44.99

$19.99 Special

$19.99 Special

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

