Morso Bistro & Wine Market Downtown Gig Harbor

9014 Peacock Hill Ave

Located on the corner of Harborview and Peacock Hill.

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Order Again

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe
Ricotta + Herb Meatballs
Pepper + Sausage Flatbread

BISTRO

Salmon Cakes

$16.00

wild salmon cakes, tarragon remoulade, herb and radish salad

Olives

$8.00

House marinated olives, fresh herbs, garlic, zest

Ricotta + Herb Meatballs

$15.00

Three house made meatballs with tomato sauce, garlic bread

Pear + Prosciutto Flatbread

$18.00

Pepper + Sausage Flatbread

$19.00

tomato basil sauce, spicy italian sausage, green olives, ricotta, mozzarella

Bread

$8.00

butter, herb oil, sea salt

Warm Goat Cheese

$14.00

Pork Ragu

$22.00

Chianti braised pork simmered in San Marzano tomatoes with fresh herbs, garlic, onion,and kale. Tossed with linguine pasta, parmesan, and pistachios.

Mushroom Flatbread

$19.00

mushrooms, thyme, fontina, mozzarella, arugula

Vintners Board

$23.00

cheese, charcuterie, apricot preserve, crostini, fruit

Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, goat cheese, spiced pepitas arugula, goat cheese

Chowder / Cup

$8.00

Brown Butter Cauliflower

$20.00

roasted cauliflower| smoked romesco herb pesto| cured tomato| hazelnut gremolata

ENTREE Harvest Salad

$23.00

Mushroom Rigatoni

$22.00

Pacific Northwest foraged mushrooms sauteed in sherry, olive oil and white wine with thyme, garlic, onion, and oil cured tomatoes. Finished in a rich tomato sauce with arugula, parmesan, and rigatoni pasta.

SMALL Harvest Salad

$13.00

Chowder / Bowl

$13.00

Long island style creamy tomato soup with vegetables, corn, potatoes, clams, shrimp & smoked salmon.

Cacio e Pepe

$17.00

bucatini, romano cheese, garlic herb butter, cracked black pepper

Steak au Povire

$35.00

spring onion soubise, fig demi, new potatoes, mushrooms, watercress

Smash Burger

$18.00

seared patty, smoked paprika remoulade, daily's bacon, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, potato bun, kettle chips

Bistro Mixed Greens

$8.00

Side Of Crostini

$4.00

Side Of Bread

$4.00

A La Carte Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

DESSERT

Amaretto Affogato

$10.00

vanilla gellato drowned in a shot of espresso (caffeinated or non caffeinated)

Fall Cheesecake

$11.00

New York style cheesecake, lemon curd, Italian meringue

Original Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Gelato / Chocolate

$7.00

Gelato \ Vanilla

$7.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.50

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Add Salted Carmel

$1.00

Sorbet

$7.00

WINE BY BOTTLE

LAURENT PERRIER, CHAMPAGNE (BOTTLE)

$75.00

CHAMPAGNE I beautiful freshness, great finesse, a true classic, can never get enough

SANCERRE

$52.00

LOIRE VALLEY I classic Loire white, intense fruit, balanced minerality

HOB CHARD

$65.00

VERA VINHO VERDO

$36.00

CHEHALEM PINOT GRIS

$48.00

crisp wine from old vines, intense fruit, balanced acidity, fresh finish

ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$75.00

The preferred beverage of Gig Harbor.

Rotie Grenache Blanc

$47.00

POET'S LEAP RIESLING

$39.00

COLUMBIA VALLEY I classically styled Riesling, intense aromatics, juicy, incisive acidity

DOMAINES BY OTT ROSE

$47.00

sunshine in a glass, peach, nectarine, watermelon, hints of citrus

STOLLER PINOT NOIR

$50.00

dark cherry, chocolate, violet, cola and leather on the nose, followed black walnut, and rosemary.

DOMAINE DROUHIN PINOT NOIR

$75.00

MATTHEWS CUVEE

$56.00

RED MOUNTAIN & WALLA WALLA I red currants, black cherry, fresh, but ripe, long, smooth tannins

HIGH TOWER MERLOT

$47.00

MARK RYAN 'VINCENT" MALBEC

$58.00

AMAVI CABERNET

$65.00

WALLA WALLA I black cherry, caramel, blackberry compote, rich palate, velvety tannins

CAYMUS CABERNET

$135.00Out of stock

black currants, cherry, subtle smoke, vanilla bean, full-bodied, rich

J PHELPS CABERNET

$105.00

DELILLE D2

$70.00

ABEJA HEATHER HILL

$125.00

Woodward Canyon

$92.00

ROSE ROCK PINOT NOIR

$68.00

DEAD HORSE CABERNET

$87.00

BTG BOTTLES

French White Bottle

$38.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

Anterra I Italy

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$46.00

Arona I New Zeland

Chardonnay Bottle

$54.00

Lu & Oly I Washington

Bubbles Bottle

$44.00

Acinum I Italy

Chenin Blance Bottle

$46.00

Rose Bottle

$42.00

Kind Stranger I Washington

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$44.00

Calvet I France

Barbera Bottle

$38.00

Albera I italy

Pinot Noir Bottle

$48.00

Mas Carlot I France

Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Red Blend Bottle

$50.00

Next I Washington

Tempranillo Bottle

$50.00

Entre Suelos I Spain

Cabernet Bottle

$54.00

In Sheeps Clothing I Washington

The Bos Bottle

$56.00

The Fanatic Bottle

$54.00

CANS & BOTTLES

12 oz Craft Beer Can

$8.00

16 oz Craft Beer Can

$9.00

Aslan Batch 15 IPA

$8.00

Bale Breaker

$8.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Locust Cider

$8.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Rainier

$6.00

Swift Honeycrisp

$8.00

Swift Pineapple Hop

$8.00

Swift Strawberry

$8.00

Ft George Suicide Squeeze

$7.00

Yonder Dry Cider

$8.00

Yonder Palisades

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$7.00

Cavatica Stout

$9.00

Employee Beer/cider

$5.00

Crikey IPA

$8.00

Round For The Kitchen

$15.00

Cold Stuff

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Coke/Diet Coke

$4.00

TOST

$6.50

Sparkling Large

$6.50

Sparkling Small

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

San Pelligrino Soda

$4.50

Lemoncocco

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Morso is a locally owned neighborhood restaurant and wine bar in the heart of downtown Gig Harbor. We are a wine bar and tavern and you must be 21+ to join us Our doors open at 12pm Tuesday - Sunday.

9014 Peacock Hill Ave, Located on the corner of Harborview and Peacock Hill. , Gig Harbor, WA 98332

