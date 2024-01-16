Restaurant info

Indulge in a chillaxing meal at Murphy's! Here at Murphy's, we pride ourselves on being a tight-knit family that's always welcoming new guests. Our goal is to provide a relaxing and cozy atmosphere for you to unwind and relish the stunning views of the lake. Our menu is bursting with flavors from all over the world, featuring a variety of ethnic favorites that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. To complement your meal, our drink selection offers a wide array of beers and signature cocktails from across the globe. Join us at Murphy's, where you can treat yourself to the good life and leave your worries behind. We can't wait to serve you!