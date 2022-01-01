Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

New State Burgers & Spirits

523 Reviews

$$

1705 NW 16th Street

Suite A

Oklahoma City, OK 73106

The Cheeseburger
Single Patty Cheeseburger
Sweet Potato Fries

Main

The Cheeseburger

The Cheeseburger

$9.99

Single Patty Cheeseburger

$7.00
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.99
Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.99
New State 4x4 Cheeseburger

New State 4x4 Cheeseburger

$17.99

The burger for someone who is reducing carbs and focusing on protein! It’s amazing, it’s delicious, you want it!

Hamburger

$8.50

Hot Hamburger

$11.99
New State Nuggets

New State Nuggets

$7.99

Kentucky Fried Banana Peppers

$6.99

Pretzel

$8.99

New State Theta

$8.99

House Char Sauce, mayo, pickle, shredded cheese

Patty Melt

$10.99

Mc New State Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Burger Fries

$11.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.99

New State Salad

$6.99

El Reno Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Gravy Fries

$10.99Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Brussels

Brussels

$4.00

Garlic Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Tots

$3.00
Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$5.00

On Side Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Reg Bacon

Thick Bacon

Burger Madness T Shirt - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Burger Madness T Shirt - Medium

$25.00Out of stock

New State Candle

$25.00

Burger Madness T Shirt - XL

$25.00

Burger Madness T Shirt - XXL

$25.00

Sticky Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

Chipotle Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Dinner

$75.00

Brunch

Brunch Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Brunch Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.99Out of stock

2 Biscuits W Gravy Side

$2.99Out of stock

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Fruit

$2.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Kids Nuggets

$7.00

Package Beer/Cider

Bells Two Hearted American IPA

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coop F5

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Marshall Slow Train IPA

$6.00

Igintion Switch

$6.00

Schilling Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Prarie Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Clubby

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Big Salt

$25.00

Bottle - Burlwood California Sparkling

$18.00

Bottle - Wycliff Brut California Champagne

$18.00

Almacita Rose Sparkling

$30.00

Dom Perignon

$200.00Out of stock

Krug

$200.00

Land of Saints

$16.00

Wonderland Ranch Red

$30.00

Barefoot Pride Bubbly

$30.00

Mimosa Special

$20.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$18.00

Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$28.00

Athena Chardonay

$18.00

Bread And Butter Chardonay

$10.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$28.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topo Chico Reseal

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Topo Bottles

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Water

Apple Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Squirt

$2.00

&Sprite

$0.50Out of stock

&Ginger Beer

$1.00Out of stock

&soda

$0.50Out of stock

Tonic

$2.00

Simple Modern Bottle

Chartreuse (bright yellow)

$25.00

Riptide (blue)

$25.00

Greyed Jade (light green)

$25.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Hip spot with the most delicious burgers and regional favorites. Unique cocktails and extensive bar.

1705 NW 16th Street, Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

