Street Hibachi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3599 NE 207th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Aventura
No Reviews
2980 NE 207th St Suite #109 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant
Yalla - 19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11
No Reviews
19565 Biscayne Blvd FH-11 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Aventura
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant