Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Oni

184 Reviews

$

600 Central Ave SW STE 100

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen
Pecan Ramen (vg /v, gf option)
Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)

Sides

Bison Bone Marrow (gf)

$9.00

Kimchi (v,gf)

$2.00

Pork Belly

$4.00

Tofu (v,gf)

$2.00

Small Plates

Brussels Sprouts (vo,gfo)

$8.00

crispy brussels · shiitake mushroom · roasted garlic · meyer lemon ponzu · red pepper · furikake

Charred Edamame (v, gf)

$6.00

togarashi · roasted garlic-citrus purée · spicy sesame

Cucumber Salad (v, gf)

$6.00

persian cucumber · miso citrus dressing · togarashi · sesame

Ebi Ceviche

$13.00

wild shrimp · yuzu citrus · avocado · mango · cucumber · ginger · serrano · cilantro · thai basil · shiro soy · togarashi · house made tortilla chips

Kale Salad (v, gf)

$6.00

shaved kale · tokyo bekana · cucumber · shallot · sesame · lemon · togarashi

Noodles & Broth

$7.50

fresh ramen noodles · choice of broth · chile oil

Pork Dumplings

$8.50

pork · cabbage · shiitake · ginger · scallion · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu

Ribs

$10.00

smoked baby back ribs · fermented red chile and ginger glaze

Shiitake Dumplings (vg or v)

$8.50

shiitake · kale · tofu · ginger · scallion · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu

Sipping Broth (gf)

$5.00

pork bone stock or vegan dash stock · organic turmeric · ginger · fennel · orange peel · black pepper- 8oz

Steak Tartare

$10.00

shallot · pickled chile · citrus oil · quail egg yolk · house potato chips

Steam Buns

$11.00

Your choice of Steam Bun (3 piece): Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Braised Shiitake (v) or a Trio (one of each)

Large Plates

Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)

$8.50

kimchi · slow egg · scallion · sesame · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu *no broth is included in this dish

Green Chile Ramen (vg/v, gf option)

$14.00

pork broth · green chile tare · red chile ground pork · sweet corn · napa cabbage · tortilla crisp · cilantro · slow egg

Pecan Ramen (vg /v, gf option)

$14.00

sautéed tofu · red chile tare · pecan broth · seasonal vegetable · shiitake · slow egg · chile oil · leek

Posole Ramen (vg/v, gf option)

$14.00

braised pork shoulder · red chile bone broth · local hominy · roasted winter squash · slow egg · red onion · daikon radish · cilantro · crispy tortilla strips

Ribs & Noodles (gf option)

$15.00

smoked baby back ribs · fermented red chile and ginger glaze · garlic chile noodles · braised greens *NO BROTH IS INCLUDED IN THIS DISH*

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

smoked pork belly· pork bone broth · seasonal vegetable · shiitake · slow egg · togarashi · leeks

Extras

Jalapeño Hot Sauce (v, gf)

$8.00

5oz bottle of fermented hot sauce made from jalapeño peppers.

Habanero Hot Sauce (v, gf)

$11.00

5oz bottle of fermented hot sauce made with local NM grown habanero peppers!

Napa Kimchi (v, gf)

$6.00

8oz container of house made Napa Cabbage kimchi.

Reusable Pair of Chopsticks

$2.00

Want to avoid creating more waste? Buy your very own pair of chopsticks! Wash and reuse. These are the same chopsticks that Oni uses.

Garlic Chili Oil Jar (v, gf)

$8.00

6oz jar of garlic chili oil

Togarashi (v, gf)

$8.00

4oz jar of Oni's togarashi

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

12 fl oz.

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.50

16.9 fl oz

Merch

Oni Bike Racerback

Oni Bike Racerback

$20.00

Bike on the front, Oni logo on the back. Ideal T, racerback tank style.

Oni Bike T-Shirt

Oni Bike T-Shirt

$20.00

Oni logo on the front, bike on the back. Unisex, American Apparel.

Oni Bike Zip Up Hoodie

Oni Bike Zip Up Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock

Oni Logo on front left, Biking Oni on the back

Octopus Zip-Up Hoodie

Octopus Zip-Up Hoodie

$35.00

Oni Demon Face on the front/ Octopus & Oni Logo on the back.

Octopus Crew

Octopus Crew

$30.00

Oni Demon Face on the front/ Octopus & Oni Logo on the back.

Oni Demon/Logo Tshirt

Oni Demon/Logo Tshirt

$20.00

Oni logo on the front/demon on the back. Unisex, Bella and Canvas.

Oni Demon Sticker

Oni Demon Sticker

$2.00

Laminated Circle, 3 1/2" in diameter

Oni Logo Sticker

Oni Logo Sticker

$1.00

Laminated, 3 1/2" x 3 3/8"

Demon Pin

Demon Pin

$5.00

1 1/8" x 1 1/2"

Oni Logo Pin

Oni Logo Pin

$5.00

1" x 15/16"

Pin Pack

Pin Pack

$8.00

Both pins!

Reusable Pair of Chopsticks

$2.00

Want to avoid creating more waste? Buy your very own pair of chopsticks! Wash and reuse. These are the same chopsticks that Oni uses.

Jalapeño Hot Sauce (v, gf)

$8.00

5oz bottle of fermented hot sauce made from jalapeño peppers.

Habanero Hot Sauce (v, gf)

$11.00

5oz bottle of fermented hot sauce made with local NM grown habanero peppers!

Garlic Chili Oil Jar (v, gf)

$8.00

6oz jar of garlic chili oil

Togarashi (v, gf)

$8.00

4oz jar of Oni's togarashi

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering WED-SAT 11:30AM-6:45PM. No phone orders accepted. Indoor/Patio dining: WED & THUR 11:30AM-8PM, FRI & SAT 11:30AM-9PM.

Website

Location

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Directions

Gallery
ONI image
ONI image
ONI image

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Foodtopia Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 229
313-B central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Boots - Rich Baca
orange star4.6 • 101
1331 Park Avenue Southwest Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Tuerta
orange star4.8 • 76
317 Central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Midtown/University
review star
No reviews yet
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston