Over the Cole's BBQ 4044 S 2700 E

Popular Items

1 Meat Plate
Black & Blue Brisket Salad
2 Meat Plate

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

$15.79

Meat, one side & corn bread

2 Meat Plate

$17.79

Meat, one side & corn bread

3 Meat Plate

$19.79

Meat, two sides & corn bread

Meat by the Pound

Pulled Pork

$18.49

1 lb pulled prok

Pulled Chicken

$18.49

1 lb pulled chicken

Jalapeno Sausage

$18.49

1 lb Spicy Sausage

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.89

Stone Ground bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.89

Stone Ground bun, pickle, white onion

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Chopped Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.49

Romaine and spring mix, chopped chicken, red onion, avacodo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, hard boiled egg

Pulled Pork & Apple Salad

$12.49

Romaine and spring mix, pulled pork, red apple, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, candied walnuts

Black & Blue Brisket Salad

$13.49

Signature Items

Loaded Nachos

$10.49

Tortilla chips, choice of meat, nacho cheese, baked beans, pico, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.99

Choice of meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos

Kids Meals

Kid Cheese Burger Slider

$6.29

Stone Ground bun, American cheese, lettuce, pickles

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$6.29

Stone Ground bun

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.29

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.69

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.69

Potato Salad

$3.69

French Fries

$3.69

Cornbread

$1.89

Side Salad

$3.69

Drinks

Kid Drink

$1.05

Medium Drink

$3.14

Red Bull

$3.15
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We offer a variety of smoked meats including pulled pork, chicken, brisket, sausage and others that will be part of our daily specials. Homemade baked beans and coleslaw will always be an option, and others will be part of daily specials.

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay, UT 84124

Directions

Main pic

