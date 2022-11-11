Over the Cole's BBQ 4044 S 2700 E
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer a variety of smoked meats including pulled pork, chicken, brisket, sausage and others that will be part of our daily specials. Homemade baked beans and coleslaw will always be an option, and others will be part of daily specials.
Location
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay, UT 84124
Gallery
