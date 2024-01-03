- Home
Page's Okra Grill Summerville 142 Brighton Park Blvd
142 Brighton Park Blvd
Summerville, SC 29486
DINNER ONLINE 2024
Starters
- Fried Okra Basket$11.00
Crispy buttermilk soaked fried local okra served with house buttermilk ranch.
- Redneck Rolls$12.00
Wood Smoked Pork BBQ & our house pimiento cheese lightly fried in a spring roll wrapper. Served with pickled okra & tomato relish, and mustard bbq sauce for dipping.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.00
Fried Green Tomatoes, roasted red pepper & peach jam, pimiento cheese, and tomato relish
- Page's Sampler Platter$17.00
Low country favorites all on one plate. House redneck rolls with pimiento cheese & slow smoked pork bbq, fried green tomatoes with a roasted red pepper & peach jam, and a shrimp & blue crab dip served with pita bread.
- (6) Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Half dozen crispy and juicy slow smoked chicken wings dusted with our signature dry rub and served with ranch sauce.
- (12) Smoked Chicken Wings$24.00
Dozen crispy and juicy slow smoked chicken wings dusted with our signature dry rub.
- Seafood Mac - STARTER$16.00
Pasta tossed in a cajun bechamel sauce with smoked andouille sausage, sautéed shrimp, & sweet blue crab. Topped with pepper jack & sharp cheddar cheese.
- Crab Cake Appetizer$16.00
Pan-seared jumbo lump & fresh claw meat with our house cajun remoulade sauce.
Salads
- Bowl of Crab Bacon Chowder$8.00
Creamy blue crab, roasted sweet summer corn, and smoked bacon.
- Page's House Salad$12.00
Mixed green salad with diced smoked bacon, ham, farm eggs, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, red onion, carrots, and sliced cucumbers. Option to add a protein for extra charge.
- Shrimp Primal Salad$17.00
Pan seared shrimp over a mixed green salad with fresh avocado, diced smoked bacon, farm eggs, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and red onions. Served with Vidalia onion and bacon vinaigrette.
- Salmon Fillet Salad$18.00
Mixed green salad with grilled salmon fillet, blue cheese crumbles, diced smoked bacon, farm eggs, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and our house vidalia onion & bacon vinaigrette.
- Mahi Tostado Salad$17.00
Mixed green salad topped with blackened mahi filet, sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, red onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, three pepper ranch dressing, fried tortilla strips, and a cilantro lime vinaigrette.
- Steak House Salad$18.00
Grilled Beef Tenderloin Steak served over a bed of mixed greens with crumbled blue cheese, diced tomato, red onion, cucumbers, crispy fried red potatoes, and diced smoked bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side Salad$6.00
Seafood
- Fried Shrimp Platter*$20.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- Ashleigh‘s Famous Shrimp & Grits*$20.00
As featured on the Travel Channel and in Southern Living. Fried Cheese Grit Cakes topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
- Ultimate Seafood Platter$35.00
Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, fried flounder fillet, and fried oysters!
- Fried Oysters*$22.00
Hand breaded oysters fried crispy golden brown & juicy in the middle.
- Seafood Platter*$26.00
Charleston’s Best Value: Grilled lump & sweet blue crab cake, perfectly fried jumbo shrimp, and a fresh fried flounder fillet.
- Seafood Pasta*$20.00
Jumbo grilled shrimp and blue crab tossed in a white wine and garlic butter sauce with spaghetti pasta.
- Blackened Seabass & Grilled Shrimp$25.00
Blackened Sea Bass & jumbo grilled shrimp over steamed white rice with a Cajun creole sauce, sautéed spinach and blistered grape tomatoes.
- Crab Cake Platter *$24.00
House Jumbo Lump & Sweet blue crab with house Cajun remoulade and served with two sides.
- Crab Rice and Fried Shrimp$20.00
A Lowcountry specialty! Crab rice topped with Page’s famous fried shrimp and yum yum sauce.
- Fried Flounder Platter*$16.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
- Jumbo Grilled Shrimp*$20.00
Grilled Shrimp finished with a white wine butter sauce.
- Grilled Seafood Platter$36.00
Grilled Sea Bass, low country crab cake, jumbo grilled shrimp, and pan seared scallops. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Scallops and Grits$28.00
Pan seared scallops and a pineapple salsa over a bed of creamy Gouda and Gruyere grits, drizzled with house-made chimichurri.
- Ribeye & FRIED Shrimp Dinner*$36.00
Hand cut in house, seasoned with black pepper & salt. Finished with garlic herb butter and served with jumbo fried shrimp. Served with two sides.
- Ribeye & GRILLED Shrimp Dinner*$36.00
Hand cut in house, seasoned with black pepper & salt. Finished with garlic herb butter and served with jumbo grilled shrimp. Served with two sides.
Build your own seafood plate - dinner
Southern Favorites
- Short Rib and Grits$25.00
Braised short ribs cooked in a red wine reduction, served over Gouda and Gruyere grits and stewed collard greens.
- Southern Fried Pork Chops$16.00
Crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides
- Fried Chicken Livers$15.00
Southern Fried Chicken Livers served with pickled okra & tomato relish & three pepper ranch.
- Filet Mignon Salisbury Steak$16.00
Hand cut in house from whole beef tenderloins. Dusted with seasoned flour & grilled to perfection. Topped with homemade gravy & caramelized onions.
- Ribeye Dinner$28.00
Hand cut tenderloin, seasoned and finished with garlic herb butter. Served with two sides.
- White Meat Fried Chicken*$18.00Out of stock
24 hour brined hand battered chicken that is pressure fried and served with THREE sides.
- Dark Meat Fried Chicken*$18.00Out of stock
24 hour brined hand battered chicken that is pressure fried and served with THREE sides.
- Famous Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Savory Waffle filled with house ground sausage, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, and sweet roasted corn. Topped with crispy buttermilk fried chicken breasts & whipped honey butter.
- Country Fried Chicken*$14.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
- Country Fried Steak$16.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Topped with homemade white pepper gravy.
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Dinner$15.00
Grilled to Perfection & served with your choice of two sides, and a made from scratch buttermilk biscuit.
- BBQ Trio Platter$22.00
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork BBQ, smoked sausage served with two sides and biscuit.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Platter$15.00
½ Pound of Wood Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ . Cooked Low & Slow !!! Served with your choice of two sides
- Southern Sides Plate$14.00
Choice of four made from scratch sides.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Page's Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Page’s hot honey sauce, with melted pimiento cheese, fried onion straws, and sliced pickles.
- Pawley's Smashburger$16.00
Two smashed 14 lb patties made with blend of chuck round steak, filet mignon, & ribeye ground in house daily. Topped with pimiento cheese , bacon, mayo, & fried green tomatoes.
- Grilled Mahi Sandwich*$16.00
Grilled Mahi Fillet served on a soft potato roll with house remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles.
- Smash Burger *$15.00
Two smashed 1/4 lb patties made with blend of chuck round steak, rib-eye, & filet mignon ground daily in house. Topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, Page’s burger sauce, and served on a potato bun.
Sides - Online
- Butterbeans$4.00
- Cole Slaw$4.00
- Collard Greens$4.00
- Crab Rice side$6.00
- Fried Okra$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Hushpuppies Side (6)$4.00
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Okra & Tomatoes$4.00
- Pimiento Cheese Grits$4.00
- Rice & Gravy$4.00
- Pint of Okra Tomato Relish$8.00
- Pint of Pimento Cheese$9.00
- Side of Shrimp Gravy$4.00
- Side of Brown Gravy$2.50
- Side of White Gravy$2.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger (No Cheese) Togo$6.00
Kids burger served with choice of one side.
- Kids Cheeseburger Togo$6.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders Togo$7.00
- Kids Fish Togo$8.00
Hand battered deep fried flounder.
- Kids Fried Shrimp Togo$10.00
Hand battered jumbo Fried Shrimp with cocktail sauce.
- Kids Grilled Cheese Togo$5.00
- Kids Grilled Shrimp Togo$10.00
- Kids Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast To Go$8.00
Desserts - Takeout
- Banana Pudding$6.00
Housemade banana pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers just like your grandmother made.
- Key Lime Pie$6.00
Key Lime pie made fresh in house daily.
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
- Pecan Pie$6.00
Southern style pecan pie made in house.
- Carrot Cake$8.00
Four layer carrot cake with classic, cream cheese icing.
- Milk Chocolate Cake$8.00Out of stock
Death by chocolate, 4 layers of chocolate decadence.
- Coconut Cake$8.00
Made from scratch in house with 3 layers of moist white cake mix, shredded coconut and a creamy delicious butter cream frosting.
Drinks - Takeout
Wine (by the glass on site consumption only)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
142 Brighton Park Blvd, Summerville, SC 29486