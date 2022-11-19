Panaderia El Cafetal imageView gallery
Bakeries

Panaderia El Cafetal

69 Reviews

$

6125 S Semoran Blvd

Orlando, FL 32822

SANDWICHES

Bacon Huevo Queso

$6.99

Huevo Queso

$4.99

Jamon Huevo

$4.99

Jamon Queso

$4.99

Jamon Queso Huevo

$5.79

Tostada

$1.99

Tostada Huevo

$3.99

Tostada Jamon

$3.99

Tostada Queso

$3.99

Bocadillo

$4.99

Media Libra Jamon Queso Huevo

$7.99Out of stock

Libra Jamon Queso Y Huevo

$14.99Out of stock

Salchicha Italiana

$6.29Out of stock

Pastrami

$7.49

Sand De Pollo desmenuzado

$6.99

Pavo

$6.49

Bistec

$7.49

Pernil

$7.49

Bacon

$6.49

Salami

$6.49

Mortadella

$6.99

Tuna

$6.49

Pollo BBQ

$6.99Out of stock

Phyllis

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Phyllis

$6.99Out of stock

Sand Pechuga de pollo

$7.49Out of stock

Sand Pollo Empanado

$7.49Out of stock

Sand Virginia Ham

$6.49

Cafetal Special (4 carnes)

$7.99
Cubano

Cubano

$7.49

Una capa de mostaza amarilla se extiende sobre el pan. Luego se agregan en capas el cerdo asado en rodajas, el jamón glaseado, el queso suizo y los pepinillos en rodajas finas. A veces la carne de cerdo es marinada en mojo y asada lentamente.

Media Noche

$7.49

Montecristo

$6.99

Tripleta

$7.50

Dupleta

$7.49

Mallorca Jamon Queso Y Huevo

$5.99

Mallorca Jamon Y Queso

$5.29

Mallorca Pavo Queso Y Huevo

$6.29

Mallorca Queso

$4.29

Mallorca Tostada

$2.79

Papas Fritas COMBO

$3.25

Amarillos Fritos COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Avena COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Farina COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Harina Maiz COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Hash Brown COMBO

$3.25Out of stock

Papas Locas COMBO

$2.79Out of stock

Salad COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Sorullitos COMBO

$3.25

Tostones COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Tostones de Pana COMBO

$2.79Out of stock

Yuca COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

CREMAS

Harina de Maiz

$1.79+

Farina

$1.79+Out of stock

Avena

$1.79+

FRITURAS

Alcapurrias

$2.00

Cheese Dog

$2.00

Croquetas de Jamon - 3 pcs

$2.00

Empanadillas

$2.00

Quesito Caliente

$2.00

Relleno Papa

$2.00

Sorullo de Maiz - GRD

$2.00

Yuca Rellena

$2.00

AL PLATO

Bacon,Huevo,Tostadas

$4.49

Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

Huevos con Tostadas

$3.99

Huevos,Jamon,Tostadas

$4.49

Omelet, Tostadas

$5.79

Pancakes Breakfast(2pcs)

$6.79

Revoltillo, Tostadas

$5.99

Revoltillo con Jamon, Tostadas

$6.49

Desayuno Completo

$6.99

Camarones al Ajillo

$14.00Out of stock

Camarones al Mojo Isleño

$14.00

Carne Frita

$10.00Out of stock

Churrasco a la Plancha

$15.00

Pechuga A La Milanesa

$12.00Out of stock

Pechuga A La Plancha

$10.00

Pechuga al Ajillo

$10.00Out of stock

Mar y Tierra

$18.00

Churrasco y 4 Camarones

Los Tres Amigos

$13.00

Chicharron de Pollo Masitas de Cerdo 3 Camarones

Filete De Chillo - al Ajillo

$13.00

Filete De Chillo 10oz- A La Plancha

$13.00Out of stock

Filete De Chillo- Al Mojo Isleño

$13.00Out of stock

Papas Fritas COMBO

$3.25

Amarillos Fritos COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Avena COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Farina COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Harina Maiz COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Hash Brown COMBO

$3.25Out of stock

Onion Ring COMBO

$1.99Out of stock

Papas Locas COMBO

$2.79Out of stock

Salad COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Sorullitos COMBO

$3.25

Tostones COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Tostones de Pana COMBO

$2.79Out of stock

Yuca COMBO

$2.25Out of stock

Desayuno Kids

$4.99

Jamon y Queso Kids

$3.99

Nuggets Kids

$4.99

Pancakes Kids

$3.99

Tostada Queso Kids

$3.49

R - Mofongo Pollo

$12.00

R - Mofongo Camarones

$14.00

R - Mofongo Carrucho

$15.00Out of stock

R - Mofongo Churrasco

$16.00

R - Mofongo Chillo

$14.00

R - Mofongo Mixto

$20.00Out of stock

R - Mofongo Pulpo

$16.00Out of stock

Mofongo - Camarones

$14.00

Mofongo - Carrucho

$15.00Out of stock

Mofongo - Churrasco

$16.00

Mofongo - Chillo

$14.00

Mofongo - Mixto

$20.00Out of stock

Mofongo - Pollo

$12.00

Mofongo - Pulpo

$18.00Out of stock

Mofongo Carne Frita

$10.00Out of stock

Mofongo Cafetal

$20.00

Mofongo Plain

$3.99

Caldo - Pollo

$2.99

COMIDA CALIENTE

Especial Del Dia

$8.49

Especial de Mariscos o Pescado

$10.49

Carne por peso

$10.99Out of stock

Complemento

Sopa del Dia

$3.99+

Sancocho

$4.99+

Mondongo

$5.99+

Almuerzo Regular

$9.49

Pollo Entero

$8.99

Cuajitos

$6.49

ARROZ GRANDE

$7.99

Arroz De 8 Oz

$3.00

Arroz 16 Oz

$5.00

Bacalao 8oz

$5.00Out of stock

Bacalao 16oz

$10.00Out of stock

Guineos en escabeche 80z

$3.00

Side de Carne Pernil y Pollo 8oz

$6.00

Side de Carne Pernil y Pollo 16oz

$11.00

BEBIDAS

Espresso

$1.50

Cortadito

$1.65

Cafe Latte

$2.15+

Cafe Americano

$1.79+

Cappuccino

$2.25+

Cafetal Capuccino

$2.79+

Mocha

$1.99+

Chocolate Caliente

$2.15+

Chocolatina

Vaso Leche

$1.75

Kola Champagne

$1.60

Malta Grande

$2.30

Coco Rico

$1.60

Malta Light Pequeña

$1.95Out of stock

Old Colony

$2.29

Jupina

$1.60Out of stock

Agua Coco PEQ

$2.09Out of stock

Agua Coco GRANDE

$2.29

Materva

$1.60Out of stock

Malta Pequena

$1.75Out of stock

Golla Variedad 9.6 Oz

$2.59

Frozen

$3.19

Red Bull Pequeno

$2.89Out of stock

Red Bull Gande

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolatina

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.60

Hawaian Punch

$1.60

Yoo-hoo

$1.60

Monster

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.59

Agua Botella

$2.30

Smart Water

$3.75

Piña Buena

$2.09

Powerade

$2.59

Arizona

$2.30

Agua Perrier

$2.30

Kola 20 oz

$2.30

Inca Kola 20oz

$2.30

Tampico Citrus

$1.89

Tampico Mango

$1.89

Tampico Tropical

$1.89

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.59

Sprite 20oz

$2.59

Coca Cola Cristal

$3.19

Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Diet coke

$2.29

Coke zero

$2.29

Fanta china

$2.29

Fanta uva

$2.29

REFILL

SNAPPLE

$2.59

MISTIC

$2.59Out of stock

NATURALES

$2.89

CHINA NATURAL

$3.75

V8

$2.59

Cranberry

$2.59

China Botella

$2.59

Manzana Botella

$2.59

Limonada Botella

$2.59Out of stock

Welchs 16 Oz

$2.59

Capri-Sun

$0.99Out of stock

Minute Maid

$2.59

CHINA NATURAL LARGE

$4.60Out of stock

Suiza

$2.05Out of stock

Suiza Premium

$2.89Out of stock

Oreo

$4.99Out of stock

Nutella

$4.99Out of stock

Frutas

$4.99Out of stock

Cheesse Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry

$4.99Out of stock

DULCES

Quesito

$2.00

Donas Azucar

$1.25

Dona Glaceada

$1.50

Dona Rellena

$1.75

Pastelillos de Guava

$1.50

Trenza

$1.25

Brazo Gitano

$1.75

Bolidonas

$1.00

Tornillos

$1.50

TurnOver

$1.50

Coffe Cake

$1.75

Danish

$1.75

Estrella

$1.75

Palmeras

$1.25

Pan de Maiz

$1.75

Cantiflas

$1.75

Choco-Chip

$1.25

Churro Dulce de Leche

$1.75

Cup Cake

$1.75

Merengue

$1.50

Polvoron

$1.25

Principe De Piña Y Queso

$2.00

Besito de Coco

$1.50

Lady Fingers

$2.00

Gelatinas

$1.50

Palitos Jacob

$1.75

QUESITO GUAYAVA Y QUESO

$2.25

Bizcocho de Novia

$1.75

Costilla

$2.00

Membrillo

$2.00

Canoli

$2.25

Napoleon

$2.25

Mil HojAS

$2.25

Tornillo Caramelo

$2.25

Tembleque

$2.00

Tierrita

$2.00

Gelatina

$1.50

Arroz Con Dulce

$1.50

Napolitano

$2.25

Palitos de Jacob

$2.25

FRESAS CON CHOCOLATE

$1.75

TARTAS DE FRUTAS

$3.50

Tornillo Nutella Y Queso

$3.75

Cheesecake Nutella

$2.75

Cheesecake Plain

$2.50

Cheesecake topping

$2.75

Budin

$2.00

Tres Leches

$2.50

Flan QUESO

$2.50

Flan VAINILLA

$2.25

Flan de COCO

$2.75

Flancocho

$2.75

Tres Leches DE COQUITO

$3.50Out of stock

Mallorca Azucar

$1.50

Mallorca Guava y Queso

$1.85Out of stock

Mallorca Queso

$1.85

Biz Choco cake

$2.25

Biz Novia

$1.75

Biz Zanahoria

$2.50

Bizcocho Pistachio

$2.50

Bizcocho 6 pulgadas

$12.99

Bizcocho de 8 pulgadas

$19.99

Chessecake 10

$27.99

Biz Fresa

$3.00Out of stock

Biz Almendrado

$2.50

Red Velvet

$2.50

CUPCAKE

$1.75

Flande Vainilla

$12.99

Budin

$12.99

Flan de queso

$12.99

Tembleque de Coco Grande

$12.99

Flancocho

$14.99

SIDES

Sorullitos

$2.25

Papas Fritas

$1.99+

Papas Locas

$2.49+Out of stock

Tostones

$2.79

Yuca frita

$2.25

Amarillos Fritos

$2.25

Hash Brown (2)

$1.89

Tostones de PANA(5 pcs)

$3.25Out of stock

(2) Pancakes

$2.25

(1) Pancake

$1.25

Bacon (3pcs)

$1.99

Sausage(2pcs)

$1.49

Xtra Queso

$1.25

Xtra Carne

$1.00

HAMBURGESAS

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

PAPA ASADA

Papa mantequilla

$2.99

Papa - Pionono

$5.49

Papa - Queso Bacon

$4.79

Papa - Tripleta

$6.49

Papa - Vegetariana

$5.49

ENSALADA

Ensalada Ceasar con Pollo

$7.49

Ensalada Lechuga tomate

$7.49

Wraps

$7.49

PAN

Libra Agua

$2.79

Libra Agua TOSTADO

$2.99

Libra Sobao

$2.79

Libra Sobao TOSTADO

$2.99

Media Libra

$1.50

ENTREMESES

Besitos de Coco

$10.99+

Croquetas Jamon

$13.99+

Croquetas Pollo

$13.99+Out of stock

Cubanitos

$21.99+

Empanaditas de CARNE

$16.99+

Empanaditas de PIZZA

$16.99+

Empanaditas de POLLO

$16.99+

Mini Carne Horneados

$11.99+Out of stock

Mini Guayaba

$9.99+Out of stock

Surtido De Entremeses

$13.99+

Mini Pina Y Queso

$10.99+Out of stock

Mini Piña

$10.99+Out of stock

Mini Pollo Horneados

$10.99+Out of stock

Mini Quesitos

$9.99+Out of stock

Mini Sorullitos

$13.99+Out of stock

Polvorones

$10.99+

Rellenitos de Papa

$13.99+

Sandwichitos Jamon y Queso

$19.99+

Sandwichitos Medianoche

$19.99+

Sandwichitos Mortadella

$19.99+

Sandwichitos Pavo

$19.99+

Sanwichitos Montecristo

$19.99+

Sanwichitos Salami

$19.99+

Tripletitas

$21.99+

DELI

Jamon 1/2lb

$2.99

Jamon 1Lb

$5.99

Mortadella 1/2Lb

$4.99

Mortadella 1Lb

$9.99

Pavo 1/2Lb

$3.49

Queso Americano 1/2lb

$3.49

Queso Americano 1Lb

$6.99

Queso Bola 1/2Lb

$6.99

Queso Papa 1/2Lb

$3.99

Queso Papa 1Lb

$7.99

Queso Papa1Lb

$7.99

Queso Suizo 1/2lb

$3.99

Queso Suizo 1LB

$7.99

Salami 1/2Lb

$3.99

Salami 1Lb

$7.99

PAQUETES

Paquete 1 BASIC with cake

$59.99

Paquete 1 PREMIUM with cake

$69.99

Paquete 2 BASIC with cake

$99.99

Paquete 2 PREMIUM with cake

$109.99

Paquete 3 NO CAKE

$39.99

Paquete 4 NO CAKE

$69.99

BIZCOCHOS

PLAIN

$19.99+

DECORADO

$29.99+

Bizcocho De Chocolate

CATERING

Arroz con Gandules

$32.99+

Ensalada de coditos

$32.99+

Ensalada de Papa

$32.99+

Guineo en escabeche

$32.99+

Pernil delantero(8a10 personas)

$36.99

Pernil Trasero(15 a 20 personas)

$89.99

Tres Leches

$15.99+

Budin

$8.99+

Flan de queso

$14.99+

Flan de Vanilla

$12.99+

Coffee Dispenser

$28.99

MICELANEOS

Cafe Lareño

$5.89

Cafe de Oro

$5.99

Cafe Lealtad

$15.00

Cafe Mami - Pequeño

$6.59

Cafe Mami - Grande

$27.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6125 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822

Directions

