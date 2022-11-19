- Home
- /
- Orlando
- /
- South John Young
- /
- Bakeries
- /
- Panaderia El Cafetal
Bakeries
Panaderia El Cafetal
69 Reviews
$
6125 S Semoran Blvd
Orlando, FL 32822
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SANDWICHES
Bacon Huevo Queso
$6.99
Huevo Queso
$4.99
Jamon Huevo
$4.99
Jamon Queso
$4.99
Jamon Queso Huevo
$5.79
Tostada
$1.99
Tostada Huevo
$3.99
Tostada Jamon
$3.99
Tostada Queso
$3.99
Bocadillo
$4.99
Media Libra Jamon Queso Huevo
$7.99Out of stock
Libra Jamon Queso Y Huevo
$14.99Out of stock
Salchicha Italiana
$6.29Out of stock
Pastrami
$7.49
Sand De Pollo desmenuzado
$6.99
Pavo
$6.49
Bistec
$7.49
Pernil
$7.49
Bacon
$6.49
Salami
$6.49
Mortadella
$6.99
Tuna
$6.49
Pollo BBQ
$6.99Out of stock
Phyllis
$6.99Out of stock
Chicken Phyllis
$6.99Out of stock
Sand Pechuga de pollo
$7.49Out of stock
Sand Pollo Empanado
$7.49Out of stock
Sand Virginia Ham
$6.49
Cafetal Special (4 carnes)
$7.99
Cubano
$7.49
Una capa de mostaza amarilla se extiende sobre el pan. Luego se agregan en capas el cerdo asado en rodajas, el jamón glaseado, el queso suizo y los pepinillos en rodajas finas. A veces la carne de cerdo es marinada en mojo y asada lentamente.
Media Noche
$7.49
Montecristo
$6.99
Tripleta
$7.50
Dupleta
$7.49
Mallorca Jamon Queso Y Huevo
$5.99
Mallorca Jamon Y Queso
$5.29
Mallorca Pavo Queso Y Huevo
$6.29
Mallorca Queso
$4.29
Mallorca Tostada
$2.79
Papas Fritas COMBO
$3.25
Amarillos Fritos COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Avena COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Farina COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Harina Maiz COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Hash Brown COMBO
$3.25Out of stock
Papas Locas COMBO
$2.79Out of stock
Salad COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Sorullitos COMBO
$3.25
Tostones COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Tostones de Pana COMBO
$2.79Out of stock
Yuca COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
FRITURAS
AL PLATO
Bacon,Huevo,Tostadas
$4.49
Breakfast Burrito
$6.49
Huevos con Tostadas
$3.99
Huevos,Jamon,Tostadas
$4.49
Omelet, Tostadas
$5.79
Pancakes Breakfast(2pcs)
$6.79
Revoltillo, Tostadas
$5.99
Revoltillo con Jamon, Tostadas
$6.49
Desayuno Completo
$6.99
Camarones al Ajillo
$14.00Out of stock
Camarones al Mojo Isleño
$14.00
Carne Frita
$10.00Out of stock
Churrasco a la Plancha
$15.00
Pechuga A La Milanesa
$12.00Out of stock
Pechuga A La Plancha
$10.00
Pechuga al Ajillo
$10.00Out of stock
Mar y Tierra
$18.00
Churrasco y 4 Camarones
Los Tres Amigos
$13.00
Chicharron de Pollo Masitas de Cerdo 3 Camarones
Filete De Chillo - al Ajillo
$13.00
Filete De Chillo 10oz- A La Plancha
$13.00Out of stock
Filete De Chillo- Al Mojo Isleño
$13.00Out of stock
Papas Fritas COMBO
$3.25
Amarillos Fritos COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Avena COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Farina COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Harina Maiz COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Hash Brown COMBO
$3.25Out of stock
Onion Ring COMBO
$1.99Out of stock
Papas Locas COMBO
$2.79Out of stock
Salad COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Sorullitos COMBO
$3.25
Tostones COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Tostones de Pana COMBO
$2.79Out of stock
Yuca COMBO
$2.25Out of stock
Desayuno Kids
$4.99
Jamon y Queso Kids
$3.99
Nuggets Kids
$4.99
Pancakes Kids
$3.99
Tostada Queso Kids
$3.49
R - Mofongo Pollo
$12.00
R - Mofongo Camarones
$14.00
R - Mofongo Carrucho
$15.00Out of stock
R - Mofongo Churrasco
$16.00
R - Mofongo Chillo
$14.00
R - Mofongo Mixto
$20.00Out of stock
R - Mofongo Pulpo
$16.00Out of stock
Mofongo - Camarones
$14.00
Mofongo - Carrucho
$15.00Out of stock
Mofongo - Churrasco
$16.00
Mofongo - Chillo
$14.00
Mofongo - Mixto
$20.00Out of stock
Mofongo - Pollo
$12.00
Mofongo - Pulpo
$18.00Out of stock
Mofongo Carne Frita
$10.00Out of stock
Mofongo Cafetal
$20.00
Mofongo Plain
$3.99
Caldo - Pollo
$2.99
COMIDA CALIENTE
Especial Del Dia
$8.49
Especial de Mariscos o Pescado
$10.49
Carne por peso
$10.99Out of stock
Complemento
Sopa del Dia
$3.99+
Sancocho
$4.99+
Mondongo
$5.99+
Almuerzo Regular
$9.49
Pollo Entero
$8.99
Cuajitos
$6.49
ARROZ GRANDE
$7.99
Arroz De 8 Oz
$3.00
Arroz 16 Oz
$5.00
Bacalao 8oz
$5.00Out of stock
Bacalao 16oz
$10.00Out of stock
Guineos en escabeche 80z
$3.00
Side de Carne Pernil y Pollo 8oz
$6.00
Side de Carne Pernil y Pollo 16oz
$11.00
BEBIDAS
Espresso
$1.50
Cortadito
$1.65
Cafe Latte
$2.15+
Cafe Americano
$1.79+
Cappuccino
$2.25+
Cafetal Capuccino
$2.79+
Mocha
$1.99+
Chocolate Caliente
$2.15+
Chocolatina
Vaso Leche
$1.75
Kola Champagne
$1.60
Malta Grande
$2.30
Coco Rico
$1.60
Malta Light Pequeña
$1.95Out of stock
Old Colony
$2.29
Jupina
$1.60Out of stock
Agua Coco PEQ
$2.09Out of stock
Agua Coco GRANDE
$2.29
Materva
$1.60Out of stock
Malta Pequena
$1.75Out of stock
Golla Variedad 9.6 Oz
$2.59
Frozen
$3.19
Red Bull Pequeno
$2.89Out of stock
Red Bull Gande
$3.50Out of stock
Chocolatina
$1.75
Ginger Ale
$1.60
Hawaian Punch
$1.60
Yoo-hoo
$1.60
Monster
$3.50
Gold Peak Tea
$2.59
Agua Botella
$2.30
Smart Water
$3.75
Piña Buena
$2.09
Powerade
$2.59
Arizona
$2.30
Agua Perrier
$2.30
Kola 20 oz
$2.30
Inca Kola 20oz
$2.30
Tampico Citrus
$1.89
Tampico Mango
$1.89
Tampico Tropical
$1.89
Coca Cola 20oz
$2.59
Sprite 20oz
$2.59
Coca Cola Cristal
$3.19
Coke
$2.29
Sprite
$2.29
Diet coke
$2.29
Coke zero
$2.29
Fanta china
$2.29
Fanta uva
$2.29
REFILL
SNAPPLE
$2.59
MISTIC
$2.59Out of stock
NATURALES
$2.89
CHINA NATURAL
$3.75
V8
$2.59
Cranberry
$2.59
China Botella
$2.59
Manzana Botella
$2.59
Limonada Botella
$2.59Out of stock
Welchs 16 Oz
$2.59
Capri-Sun
$0.99Out of stock
Minute Maid
$2.59
CHINA NATURAL LARGE
$4.60Out of stock
Suiza
$2.05Out of stock
Suiza Premium
$2.89Out of stock
Oreo
$4.99Out of stock
Nutella
$4.99Out of stock
Frutas
$4.99Out of stock
Cheesse Cake
$4.99Out of stock
Strawberry
$4.99Out of stock
DULCES
Quesito
$2.00
Donas Azucar
$1.25
Dona Glaceada
$1.50
Dona Rellena
$1.75
Pastelillos de Guava
$1.50
Trenza
$1.25
Brazo Gitano
$1.75
Bolidonas
$1.00
Tornillos
$1.50
TurnOver
$1.50
Coffe Cake
$1.75
Danish
$1.75
Estrella
$1.75
Palmeras
$1.25
Pan de Maiz
$1.75
Cantiflas
$1.75
Choco-Chip
$1.25
Churro Dulce de Leche
$1.75
Cup Cake
$1.75
Merengue
$1.50
Polvoron
$1.25
Principe De Piña Y Queso
$2.00
Besito de Coco
$1.50
Lady Fingers
$2.00
Gelatinas
$1.50
Palitos Jacob
$1.75
QUESITO GUAYAVA Y QUESO
$2.25
Bizcocho de Novia
$1.75
Costilla
$2.00
Membrillo
$2.00
Canoli
$2.25
Napoleon
$2.25
Mil HojAS
$2.25
Tornillo Caramelo
$2.25
Tembleque
$2.00
Tierrita
$2.00
Gelatina
$1.50
Arroz Con Dulce
$1.50
Napolitano
$2.25
Palitos de Jacob
$2.25
FRESAS CON CHOCOLATE
$1.75
TARTAS DE FRUTAS
$3.50
Tornillo Nutella Y Queso
$3.75
Cheesecake Nutella
$2.75
Cheesecake Plain
$2.50
Cheesecake topping
$2.75
Budin
$2.00
Tres Leches
$2.50
Flan QUESO
$2.50
Flan VAINILLA
$2.25
Flan de COCO
$2.75
Flancocho
$2.75
Tres Leches DE COQUITO
$3.50Out of stock
Mallorca Azucar
$1.50
Mallorca Guava y Queso
$1.85Out of stock
Mallorca Queso
$1.85
Biz Choco cake
$2.25
Biz Novia
$1.75
Biz Zanahoria
$2.50
Bizcocho Pistachio
$2.50
Bizcocho 6 pulgadas
$12.99
Bizcocho de 8 pulgadas
$19.99
Chessecake 10
$27.99
Biz Fresa
$3.00Out of stock
Biz Almendrado
$2.50
Red Velvet
$2.50
CUPCAKE
$1.75
Flande Vainilla
$12.99
Budin
$12.99
Flan de queso
$12.99
Tembleque de Coco Grande
$12.99
Flancocho
$14.99
SIDES
PAPA ASADA
ENTREMESES
Besitos de Coco
$10.99+
Croquetas Jamon
$13.99+
Croquetas Pollo
$13.99+Out of stock
Cubanitos
$21.99+
Empanaditas de CARNE
$16.99+
Empanaditas de PIZZA
$16.99+
Empanaditas de POLLO
$16.99+
Mini Carne Horneados
$11.99+Out of stock
Mini Guayaba
$9.99+Out of stock
Surtido De Entremeses
$13.99+
Mini Pina Y Queso
$10.99+Out of stock
Mini Piña
$10.99+Out of stock
Mini Pollo Horneados
$10.99+Out of stock
Mini Quesitos
$9.99+Out of stock
Mini Sorullitos
$13.99+Out of stock
Polvorones
$10.99+
Rellenitos de Papa
$13.99+
Sandwichitos Jamon y Queso
$19.99+
Sandwichitos Medianoche
$19.99+
Sandwichitos Mortadella
$19.99+
Sandwichitos Pavo
$19.99+
Sanwichitos Montecristo
$19.99+
Sanwichitos Salami
$19.99+
Tripletitas
$21.99+
DELI
PAQUETES
CATERING
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6125 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0118 - Orlando-Winter Park, FL
No Reviews
415 N. Orlando Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0338 - Orlando-Waterford Lakes, FL
No Reviews
626 N. Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0143 - Orlando-Sand Lake, FL
No Reviews
7339 W. Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
More near Orlando
Baldwin Park
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
International Drive / I-Drive
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Waterford Lakes
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
East Orlando
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Horizons West / West Orlando
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Dr. Phillips
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.