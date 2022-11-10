Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papi's Snack Shack 37298 Rehoboth Ave

37298 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

BEVERAGES

GATORADE G ZERO ORANGE

$5.00

GATORADE G ZERO GLACIER CHERRY

$5.00

GATORADE G FIERCE GRAPE

$5.00

GATORADE G THIRST LIME CUKE

$5.00

RED BULL REGULAR

$4.00

RED BULL COCONUT

$4.00

RED BULL YELLOW

$4.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00

BOTTLE WATER

$4.00

ZOA SUPER BERRY

$4.00

ZOA PINEAPPLE COCONUT

$4.00

ZOA LEMON LIME

$4.00

SNACKS & CHIPS

Uglies Kettle Potato Chips, JALAPENO

$3.00

Uglies Kettle Potato Chips, SEA SALT

$3.00

Uglies Kettle Potato Chips, BBQ

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
You’ll Love our Pizza!

37298 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

