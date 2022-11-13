- Home
- /
- Emeryville
- /
- North Oakland
- /
- Paradise Park Cafe
Paradise Park Cafe
1,784 Reviews
$$
6334 San Pablo Ave
Oakland, CA 94608
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Vegan Wrap
Fried Chickpea tofu, arugula, carrots, radishes, snap peas, sunflower seeds, avocado, orange citrus vinaigrette wrapped with lavash
Hot Chicken Chipotle
Caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, bacon, monterey jack, sriracha mayo. Served on a baguette
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon
Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette
Adult Grilled Cheese
A classic on pain de mie. Double cheese with tomato.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles
Classic BLT
Zoes nitrite free bacon, garlic aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Soy marinade, tapioca batter on a brioche bun with radish, shredded carrots, pickled onion, sriracha mayo
Curried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Vegan Banhmi
Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha. Served on a baguette
Pastrami Sando
Big 6oz. nitrite-free pastrami, melted swiss, caramelized onion, spicy Russian dressing. Served on a toasted rye w/pickle on the side. Yummmm
Special Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Burgers
Salads
Buddha Bowl
Wheat Berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing. (This is a cold salad)
Paradise Salad
Customer Favorite packed w/vitamins. Organic Greens w/hot&cold seasonal veggies (grilled asparagus), carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts citrus vinaigrette. Choice of Vietnamese Style ground chicken sausage, grilled chicken, or chickpea tofu
Cobb Salad
Hearty salad packed with protein. Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles
Kale Salad
Braised Kale, quinoa, pepitas, sunflower seeds, radish, cucumber, avocado, roasted cauliflower, soy vinaigrette. Served cold
Curried Chicken Salad
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Hummus Plate
House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita
Greek Salad
Dana's Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
Breakfast
Bagel
Bagel w/ Lox
Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers
Bagel Sandwich
Egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayo, smashed tots. Bacon or Ham $3 Avocado $2 Bacon $3
Paradise Egg Sandwich
Popular Item. Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Paradise Veggie Egg Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant
Granola Fruit & Yogurt
House-made Granola. Customer Favorite Greek yogurt, fresh cut fruit
Apple Almond Toast
Almond butter, honey, sliced apples, sea salt, slivered almonds on 9 grain
French Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread
Totaquiles
Customer Favorite! Tater Tots, tossed in chilaquiles sauce with guacamole, black beans eggs, cotija cheese
Herb Scramble
Soft cooked eggs, chives, goat cheese, Served w/toast & tots.
Veggie Scramble
Soft cooked eggs with sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, Served w/toast & tots
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots
Pancakes
Served w/organic maple syrup and fresh fruit
Basic Breakfast
Traditional eggs, bacon, and tots.
Breakfast Burrito
Hearty Customer Favorite. Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots
Desserts
Kids
Pastries
Pizza
Pesto Pie
Pumpkin seed pesto, sun dried tomato, prosciutto, mozzarella, lemon zest
Truffle Fig N' Procuitto
Truffle oil, dried mission figs, mozzarella, prosciutto, pecorino, arugula
Margherita
Mozzarella, basil, tomato
Vegan Love
Romesco sauce, roasted cauliflower, spicy calabrian chiles, basil, kalamata olives, arugula, cashew cheese
Pizza & Beer Special
Spicy Italian
Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce
Pepperoni
Its all about the Pepp
COOKIES
Juices
Apple Juice
Big Red
Beet, ginger, apple, carrots
Carrot Juice
Freshly juiced carrots
Mighty Cleanse
Beet, kale, spinach, cucumber, carrots
Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed oranges
Pear Juice
Pears, freshly juiced
Popeye
Celery, carrots, ginger, spinach
Revival
Customer Fave! Beet, lemon, ginger, cucumber, apple, carrots
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew
Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Coca-Cola
Pellegrino Lrg
Pellegrino Sm
Kombucha, Bottle
Glass of Milk
Glass of Milk, Large
Pathwater
Kombucha Tap
Olipop Root Beer
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla
Limonata/Aranciata
Hot Drinks
House Coffee 12oz
House Coffee 16oz
Seasonal Coffee 12 oz
Seasonal Coffee 16oz
House Coffee 8oz
Decaf Coffee 16oz
Cappuccino
Hot Tea
Americano
Espresso
Latte
Chai Latte
Golden Latte
Tumeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon
Matcha Latte
Mocha
Cafe Au Lait
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Espresso Macchiato
Cubano Latte
Espresso, honey, condensed milk, organic milk
White Chocolate Mocha
Cortado
Pumpkin Spice Latte
EGGNOG LATTE
96oz Box Coffee
Steamed Vanilla Milk (12oz)
Steamed Vanilla Milk (Kids,8oz)
Steamed Vanilla Milk (16oz)
Beer
Wine
Belly Dragger
Central Coast Light golden apple nose with pineapple tones and a touch of honey in the mouth.
Hunt & Harvest
Bottle, Neverland
Bottle, Chard Project
Bottle, Wycliff Brut Champage
Bottle, Ion Rose
Bottle, Wonderwall PINOT
Bottle, Prosecco
Bottle, Pessoa
Bottle, Brazillier Trad
Sparkling Rose, France Dry, Refreshing, Bright
Bottle, Barter / Trade
Bottle, Little J
Bottle, Otto's Sauvignon Blanc
Wycliff Glass
Smoothies
Kale Crush
Kale, almond butter, banana, almond milk
K2 Smoothie
Orange juice, banana, honey, protein powder, strawberry. Pineapple juice added upon request
Pear Smoothie
Pear, pineapple juice, bee pollen, ginger, honey
Chai Crush
Blended house brewed chai, w/banana, soy, honey
Mocha-Chia
Blended mocha w/double shot of espresso, chia seeds, cocoa, cinnamon, almond milk (soy optional)
Green Machine
Fresh spinach, ginger, apple juice, lemon juice, honey
Mixed Drinks
Retail Coffee
Beans For Ukraine
Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe
Columbia Dark Roast
Espresso Roast
Decaf Columbia
El Salvador Medium Roast
Ethiopia Medium Roast - Guji
PRIDE Espresso
Ethiopia Medium Roast - Sidamo
Retail Items
Chips
Camper Mug, 12oz
Tumbler, 12oz
Polar Tumbler, 20.9oz
Tony's Large Milk
Choice of: Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate w/Pretzel Chocolate Honey Almond Chocolate Almond Sea Salt
Tony's Choco Wafer
Tony's Large Milk Caramel
Tony's Large Cookie Bar
So Delicious. Chocolate Bar with cookies
TCHO choc
Clif Protein
Good Crisp
Justins Peanut Butter Cups
Dutch Carmel Wafels
Kind Bars
Tonys Large White
Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Healthy California Eats Craft Coffee and Teas Organic Smoothies Fresh Pressed Juices Beer & Wine Yummy NomNoms all day long
6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94608