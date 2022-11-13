Restaurant header imageView gallery

Paradise Park Cafe

1,784 Reviews

$$

6334 San Pablo Ave

Oakland, CA 94608

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Paradise Egg Sandwich
Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

Sandwiches

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$11.95

Fried Chickpea tofu, arugula, carrots, radishes, snap peas, sunflower seeds, avocado, orange citrus vinaigrette wrapped with lavash

Hot Chicken Chipotle

Hot Chicken Chipotle

$10.95

Caramelized onion, roasted red pepper, bacon, monterey jack, sriracha mayo. Served on a baguette

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

Turkey, Avocado and Bacon

$11.95

Nitrite free Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo on a baguette

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.95

A classic on pain de mie. Double cheese with tomato.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Albacore Tuna, dill, lettuce tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, pickles

Classic BLT

$8.95

Zoes nitrite free bacon, garlic aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Soy marinade, tapioca batter on a brioche bun with radish, shredded carrots, pickled onion, sriracha mayo

Curried Chicken Sandwich

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast

Vegan Banhmi

Vegan Banhmi

$11.95

Shredded carrots, jalapeno, red onions, cabbage, cilantro, grilled pineapple, vegan mayo sriracha. Served on a baguette

Pastrami Sando

Pastrami Sando

$14.95

Big 6oz. nitrite-free pastrami, melted swiss, caramelized onion, spicy Russian dressing. Served on a toasted rye w/pickle on the side. Yummmm

Special Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Burgers

Grass Fed Burger

Grass Fed Burger

$13.50

Grass fed beef over flame, arugula, fried onions, cheddar, garlic aioli. Served on a brioche bun

Quinoa Burger

Quinoa Burger

$11.95

House-made Quinoa patty, organic greens, cucumber, red onion, pickles, vegan chipotle mayo. Served on a brioche bun

Imposible Burger

$12.95

Salads

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$11.95

Wheat Berries, roasted cauliflower, sweet potato, carrots, shredded raw beets, seasoned fried chickpeas, baby spinach, avocado, chickpea tofu, miso tahini dressing. (This is a cold salad)

Paradise Salad

Paradise Salad

$12.95

Customer Favorite packed w/vitamins. Organic Greens w/hot&cold seasonal veggies (grilled asparagus), carrots, radish, mint, sugar snap peas, pickled red onion, fried onions, toasted peanuts citrus vinaigrette. Choice of Vietnamese Style ground chicken sausage, grilled chicken, or chickpea tofu

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Hearty salad packed with protein. Organic greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, egg, cherry tomato, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles

Kale Salad

$11.95

Braised Kale, quinoa, pepitas, sunflower seeds, radish, cucumber, avocado, roasted cauliflower, soy vinaigrette. Served cold

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

$12.95

Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.95

House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95

Dana's Favorite! Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.00
Bagel w/ Lox

Bagel w/ Lox

$11.95

Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers

Bagel Sandwich

$6.95

Egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, mayo, smashed tots. Bacon or Ham $3 Avocado $2 Bacon $3

Paradise Egg Sandwich

Paradise Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Popular Item. Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli

Paradise Veggie Egg Sandwich

$8.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$8.95Out of stock

Sliced roasted ham, cheddar cheese, toasted on a butter croissant

Granola Fruit & Yogurt

$8.95

House-made Granola. Customer Favorite Greek yogurt, fresh cut fruit

Apple Almond Toast

$7.95

Almond butter, honey, sliced apples, sea salt, slivered almonds on 9 grain

French Toast

$10.95
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Avocado, poached egg, radish pepita, organic mixed greens on 9 grain bread

Totaquiles

Totaquiles

$10.95

Customer Favorite! Tater Tots, tossed in chilaquiles sauce with guacamole, black beans eggs, cotija cheese

Herb Scramble

$10.95

Soft cooked eggs, chives, goat cheese, Served w/toast & tots.

Veggie Scramble

Veggie Scramble

$10.95

Soft cooked eggs with sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, cotija cheese, Served w/toast & tots

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Housemade Chickpea Tofu, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted red peppers, cashew sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tater tots

Pancakes

$10.95

Served w/organic maple syrup and fresh fruit

Basic Breakfast

$8.95

Traditional eggs, bacon, and tots.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Hearty Customer Favorite. Scrambled eggs, chorizo, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served w/tots

Desserts

Ice Cream Burrito

Ice Cream Burrito

$6.00Out of stock

Nutella Ice Cream Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Home-made Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Kids

Billy The Kid

$5.00

Sunflower butter and banana sandwich.

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Nitrite free dog with chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Gluten Free Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Crudite

$5.00

Mini hummus plate w/cut veggies

Pastries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Carrot Loaf, Slice

$3.50

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Vegan Donuts

$3.75

Morning Bun

$3.75Out of stock

Pizza

Pesto Pie

$15.00

Pumpkin seed pesto, sun dried tomato, prosciutto, mozzarella, lemon zest

Truffle Fig N' Procuitto

$15.00

Truffle oil, dried mission figs, mozzarella, prosciutto, pecorino, arugula

Margherita

$13.00

Mozzarella, basil, tomato

Vegan Love

$14.00

Romesco sauce, roasted cauliflower, spicy calabrian chiles, basil, kalamata olives, arugula, cashew cheese

Pizza & Beer Special

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Italian

$15.00

Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce

Pepperoni

$15.00

Its all about the Pepp

COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Ginger Cookie

$3.50

GF Nutter Butter

$3.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Juices

Apple Juice

$6.00
Big Red

Big Red

$8.00

Beet, ginger, apple, carrots

Carrot Juice

$6.00

Freshly juiced carrots

Mighty Cleanse

Mighty Cleanse

$8.00

Beet, kale, spinach, cucumber, carrots

Orange Juice

$6.00

Freshly squeezed oranges

Pear Juice

$6.00

Pears, freshly juiced

Popeye

$8.00

Celery, carrots, ginger, spinach

Revival

$8.00

Customer Fave! Beet, lemon, ginger, cucumber, apple, carrots

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Pellegrino Lrg

$4.00

Pellegrino Sm

$2.50

Kombucha, Bottle

$5.95

Glass of Milk

$3.00

Glass of Milk, Large

$4.50

Pathwater

$5.00

Kombucha Tap

$6.00

Olipop Root Beer

$3.00

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

Limonata/Aranciata

$2.00

Hot Drinks

House Coffee 12oz

$2.50

House Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Seasonal Coffee 12 oz

$2.50

Seasonal Coffee 16oz

$3.00

House Coffee 8oz

$2.25Out of stock

Decaf Coffee 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$2.75
Latte

Latte

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.25
Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$4.00

Tumeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Cider

$5.00

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Cubano Latte

$4.50

Espresso, honey, condensed milk, organic milk

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

EGGNOG LATTE

$4.50

96oz Box Coffee

$18.00Out of stock

Steamed Vanilla Milk (12oz)

$3.50

Steamed Vanilla Milk (Kids,8oz)

$2.50

Steamed Vanilla Milk (16oz)

$4.25

Beer

Draft Fieldwork Westcoast Lager

$8.00

Draft Laughing Monk Hazy

$8.00

Draft Gilman

$7.00

Draft Gilman Quarter Panel IPA

$7.00

Can, Laughing Monk Blonde Ale

$8.00

Can, Laughing Monk Pink Limeade

$8.00

Can, Laughing Monk White Ale

$8.00

Can, Laughing Monk KOLSCH

$8.00

Can, Almanac SOUR ALE

$8.00

Pie Crimes Cider

$8.00

Wine

Belly Dragger

Belly Dragger

$11.00

Central Coast Light golden apple nose with pineapple tones and a touch of honey in the mouth.

Hunt & Harvest

$9.00
Bottle, Neverland

Bottle, Neverland

$24.00
Bottle, Chard Project

Bottle, Chard Project

$15.00Out of stock
Bottle, Wycliff Brut Champage

Bottle, Wycliff Brut Champage

$12.00Out of stock
Bottle, Ion Rose

Bottle, Ion Rose

$18.00
Bottle, Wonderwall PINOT

Bottle, Wonderwall PINOT

$22.00
Bottle, Prosecco

Bottle, Prosecco

$18.00

Bottle, Pessoa

$18.00Out of stock

Bottle, Brazillier Trad

$20.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose, France Dry, Refreshing, Bright

Bottle, Barter / Trade

$22.00Out of stock

Bottle, Little J

$17.00Out of stock

Bottle, Otto's Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00Out of stock

Wycliff Glass

$6.50

Smoothies

Kale Crush

$8.95

Kale, almond butter, banana, almond milk

K2 Smoothie

K2 Smoothie

$8.95

Orange juice, banana, honey, protein powder, strawberry. Pineapple juice added upon request

Pear Smoothie

$7.95

Pear, pineapple juice, bee pollen, ginger, honey

Chai Crush

$7.95

Blended house brewed chai, w/banana, soy, honey

Mocha-Chia

$7.95

Blended mocha w/double shot of espresso, chia seeds, cocoa, cinnamon, almond milk (soy optional)

Green Machine

Green Machine

$8.95

Fresh spinach, ginger, apple juice, lemon juice, honey

Mixed Drinks

Soju Lemonade

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Retail Coffee

Beans For Ukraine

$14.95Out of stock
Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Yirgacheffe

$14.95
Columbia Dark Roast

Columbia Dark Roast

$14.95
Espresso Roast

Espresso Roast

$14.95

Decaf Columbia

$14.95Out of stock

El Salvador Medium Roast

$14.95Out of stock

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Guji

$14.95Out of stock

PRIDE Espresso

$14.95Out of stock

Ethiopia Medium Roast - Sidamo

$14.95Out of stock

Retail Items

Chips

$2.00

Camper Mug, 12oz

$25.00

Tumbler, 12oz

$20.00

Polar Tumbler, 20.9oz

$31.00
Tony's Large Milk

Tony's Large Milk

$6.00

Choice of: Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate w/Pretzel Chocolate Honey Almond Chocolate Almond Sea Salt

Tony's Choco Wafer

$6.00

Tony's Large Milk Caramel

$6.50Out of stock

Tony's Large Cookie Bar

$6.00Out of stock

So Delicious. Chocolate Bar with cookies

TCHO choc

$6.00

Clif Protein

$4.00

Good Crisp

$3.50

Justins Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00

Dutch Carmel Wafels

$2.95Out of stock

Kind Bars

$3.00Out of stock

Tonys Large White

$6.50

Retail, Gluten Free and Vegan

Mint Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Paper Cups

Paper Cups - 12oz

$0.50

Paper Cups - 16oz

$0.75

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

$18.00

Nitrite Free Pepperoni

$3.00

Olives

$2.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Grab n Go

Banana

$1.25

Oranges

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Bottled Water, Reusable

$4.00Out of stock
Minor Figures Oat Milk

Minor Figures Oat Milk

$5.25

Fruit Cup

$6.95

DRINK

Strawberry Margarita, Blended

$9.00

Margarita, Blended

$9.00
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Healthy California Eats Craft Coffee and Teas Organic Smoothies Fresh Pressed Juices Beer & Wine Yummy NomNoms all day long

6334 San Pablo Ave, Oakland, CA 94608

Paradise Park Cafe image
Paradise Park Cafe image
Paradise Park Cafe image
Paradise Park Cafe image

