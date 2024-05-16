Pedro's Tacos and Tequila
No reviews yet
1125 Pearl Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Side Queso$7.00
Our homemade white cheese dip
- Large Queso$12.50
Our homemade white cheese dip
- Chorizo Queso$16.00
Our freshly made queso with chorizo side of pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Side Guacamole Dip$7.00
Fresh guacamole with tomatoes, lime juice, onions, avocado, and make it spicy with fresh jalapeños
- Large Guacamole Dip$12.50
Fresh guacamole with tomatoes, lime juice, onions, avocado, and make it spicy with fresh jalapeños
- Pinto Bean Dip$12.00
Our homemade pinto bean dip topped with queso cheese
- Trio Dip$18.00
All three of our homemade dips together
- Empanadas$10.00
Two fried puff pastries filled with cheese and chorizo with chimichurri sauce
- Mexican Tostada$11.00
Two tostadas with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cotija cheese, and salsa Verde
- Street Corn$8.00
Grilled corn on the cob coated in homemade lime mayo and sprinkled with cotija cheese and tajin
Nachos
- Al Pastor Nachos$16.95
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Steak Nachos$18.00
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$16.00
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Pork Carnitas Nachos$16.95
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Shrimp Nachos$19.00
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Ground Beef Nachos$14.50
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Shredded Chicken Nachos$14.50
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Three Meats Loco Nachos$22.00
Chips topped with beans, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
Tacos
- Carnitas$5.00
Pork with chihuahua cheese and grilled onions
- Al Pastor*$5.00
Marinated pork with pineapples, salsa Verde, and onions
- Street$5.00
Carna Asada with cotija cheese, onions, and cilantro
- BBQ Chicken$5.00
BBQ chicken with roasted poblano peppers and cilantro
- Nola$5.50
Cajun-style fried shrimp with corn and Tabasco
- Gringo$3.50
Ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes, hard or soft
- Barbacoa$5.00
Slow-cooked beef short rib with pickled red onions and cilantro
- Baja$5.50
Fried mahi mahi with chipotle sauce and jalapeño coleslaw
- The Veggie$5.00
Fried jack fruit with lime, sour cream, and cilantro
- Calamari Taco$5.50
Calamari with green chili and coriander salsa, corn, and red cabbage
- Make a Combo Dinner$20.00
3 tacos, rice and charro beans
Plato's Gordos
- Chimichanga$13.50
Fried burrito filled with the meat of your choosing served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo also topped with queso cheese
- Burrito Supreme$14.00
A burrito filled with ground beef and beans topped with burrito sauce and melted shredded cheese with a side of rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and guacamole
- Quesadilla Dinner$13.00
One quesadilla with cheese and the meat of your choosing with a side of rice and beans
- Enchilada Dinner$13.00
Two enchiladas served with a side of rice and beans with enchilada sauce and melted shredded cheese on top
- Enchilada Mole$22.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our homemade mole sauce with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Enchilada Al Carbon$24.00
Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo sauce, queso cheese, and grilled steak. Served with a side of rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Birria Tacos with a Side of Rice$17.00
3 birria tacos with cilantro and onions with a side of our house-made birria soup for dipping and a side of mexican rice
- Chili Relleno$17.00
Two cheese-stuffed poblano peppers served with rice, charro beans, and a small house salad
- Tex-Mex Torta$16.00
A Mexican sandwich with carne asada, queso fresco, avocado crema, lettuce, and a lime wedge all on a focaccia roll with a side of steak fries
- Burrito Dinner$14.00
One burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat topped with red burrito sauce and cheese with a side of rice and beans
- Burrito Asada$19.00
Burrito with your choice of meat, beans, and rice topped with queso and salsa Verde with a side of lettuce, guacamole, and pico
- Quesadilla Pedros$15.00
Two flour quesadillas with cheese and the meat or your choosing inside with a side of lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Flautas Mexicanas$17.00
Four flautas either birria or shredded chicken of your choice with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
- 1 Meat California Burritos$15.00
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese
- 2 Meats California Burritos$17.00
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese
- 3 Meats California Burritos$19.00
A 12-in tortilla filled with your choice of meat, lettuce, guacamole, beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese with a side of queso cheese
- Enchilada Supreme$22.00
A combination of one shredded chicken, one ground beef, one cheese, and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce with melted shredded cheese and lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes on the side
- Enchilada Pedros$22.00
Three chicken enchiladas with your choice of red enchilada sauce or green tomatillo sauce with a side of rice, a small house salad, and your choice of either charro beans or refried beans
From the Grill
- Fajitas$24.99
Your choice of meat served with onions and bell peppers and a sizzling hot fajita plate with your choice of corn, flour, or wheat tortillas, served with a side or rice your choice of charro beans or refried beans, lettuce sour cream, guacamole, and pico de
- Fajita Al Pastor$26.99
Pastor fajita served in a pineapple shell topped with melted cheese with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Vegan Fajitas$18.00
Grilled mixed vegetables and jackfruit with onions and bell pepper served with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Mesquite Grill$46.99
The best dinner for two! One half dozen shrimp, steak, grilled chicken, smoked sausage, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and one Chile toreado all on a sizzling hot plate. Served with two sides or rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and si
- Carne Asada$26.50
A nice flank steak marinated in our house marinade served with grilled onions, lime, and a chili tornado all on a sizzling plate. Served with a side of either charro beans or refried beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choi
- Pollo Asada$24.99
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomatoes
- Lunch Pollo Loco$26.00
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, spinach, and cheese with a side of rice and grilled vegetables
- Pork Carnitas*$23.99
Served with a side of rice, charro beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of tortillas
Seafood
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$26.00
Fresh shrimp slowly simmered in our special house garlic sauce with a side of rice, steamed veggies, and garlic bread
- Camarones a La Diablo$26.00
Fresh grilled shrimp on our house special spicy diablo sauce served with a side of rice, steamed veggies, and garlic bread
- Pescado Zarandeado$26.00
Delicious red snapper coated with a bold, savory, and spicy chile marinade, then quickly grilled to flaky perfection with a side of rice, beans, and a small house salad
- Ceviche De Pescado$19.00
Fresh mahi mahi cured in lime juice with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeño, and cucumber with three tostadas
Soups and Salads
- Pozole$14.00
Hearty soup full of hominy and tender pork, flavored with a homemade red chile sauce and garnished with shredded cabbage and thinly sliced radishes
- Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
Chicken broth full of shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and homemade tortilla strips
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Chicken broth full of shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and homemade tortilla strips
- Cup Charro Beans$5.00
Mexican-style soup, consisting of pinto beans submerged in a broth full of amazing flavors. The flavors come from many different types of meat like beef franks, chorizo, ham, and bacon
- Bowl Charro Beans$10.00
Mexican-style soup, consisting of pinto beans submerged in a broth full of amazing flavors. The flavors come from many different types of meat like beef franks, chorizo, ham, and bacon
- Avocado and Chicken Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of romaine lettuce and spinach with avocados, cucumbers, and tomatoes
- Lunch Caesar Salad$5.00
Your choice of meat over a bed of romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, red onions, and croutons with Caesar dressing on the side
- Lunch Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of meat on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and cheese in a taco shell with sour cream and guacamole on the side
Veggie Plate
- Three Cheese Enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas topped with red sauce, mushrooms, and spinach with a side of rice and beans served with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Veggie Quesadillas$16.00
Two cheese quesadillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Drinks
Desserts
- Flan$9.00
Creamy custard with a rich, golden caramel sauce
- Churros$9.00
Crispy fried dough with a cake-like center rolled in a mouthwatering combo of cinnamon and sugar and served with your choice of chocolate or strawberry dipping sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Sopapillas$9.00
Six crispy deep-fried pastries covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey
- Capirotada$9.00
Mexican bread pudding made with cinnamon, piloncillo, cloves, raisins, bread, and cheese
Kid's Menu
- Kids One Taco$8.00
One beef or chicken taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato with a side of beans and rice
- Kids Beef Enchilada$8.00
One beef enchilada with a side of rice and beans
- Kids Beef Burrito$8.00
One beef burrito with a side of rice and beans
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Shredded chicken or cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
Kids cheeseburger with a side of fries
Beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails & Margs
Cocktails
- Watermelon Agua Fresca$13.00
Watermelon, lime juice, agave nectar, white rum, and triple sec (seasonal spring and summer)
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$15.00
Hot chocolate with cinnamon, chili powder, and tequila (seasonal fall and winter)
- Ranch Water$11.00
Mineral water, lime juice, agave nectar, tequila
- Paloma$12.00
Grapefruit juice, lime juice, Blanco tequila, agave nectar
- Mojito$11.00
White rum, fresh mint, and lime juice
- Pomegranate Mojito$12.00
White rum, fresh mint, lime juice, pomegranate juice
- Nola Hurricane$13.00
Light rum, dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and grenadine
- Caipirinha$13.00
Lime juice, sugar, and Brazilian cachaça
- Piña Colada$13.00
Pineapple juice, cream of coconut, lime juice, white rum
- Bahama Mama$11.00
Coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine
- El Diablo$13.00
Suerte repo, ginger beer, creme de cassie, lime juice
- Mexican Mule$13.00
Tequila, lime juice, ginger beer, and garnished with a lime wheel and jalapeño
- Michelada$8.00
Beer of your choice, your house mad michelada mix, and lime juice
- Strawberry and Banana Daiquiri$13.00
Don Q rum, strawberry, banana, lime juice
Margaritas
- 12 Oz House Margaritas$13.00
- 27 Oz House Margaritas$26.00
- 38 Oz House Margaritas$37.00
- Pedro's Classic$11.00
Repo tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec
- Avocado Rita$12.00
Fresh avocado, lime juice, reposado tequila, and triple sec
- Cucumber Margarita$11.00
Reposado tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, and fresh muddled cucumber
- Blue Margarita$11.00
Our house margarita with blue curacao
- Sangria Margarita$12.00
Our house margarita is topped with our house sangria
- Spicy Margarita$13.00
Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave nectar, and jalapeños
- Bulldog Margarita$28.00
27 oz frozen house margarita served with a Coronarita bottle
- Cadillac Margarita$14.00
Patron silver tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice, agave nectar, orange juice
- Peach Mango Margarita$12.00
Repo tequila, peach, mango, fresh lime juice, triple sec, and fresh orange juice
- Champagne Rita$29.00
Our 27 oz frozen house margarita with a champagne bottle
- HennyRita$15.00
Hennessy vs, Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1125 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302